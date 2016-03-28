Promises are a popular solution to some of the drawbacks of the callback-style async APIs dominant in node.js libraries. But it's awkward to write an node.js application using promises when all the libraries you want to use are callback-based.
Hence Promisify. It converts callback-style APIs to use promises instead. To use it, you provide a concise description of the structure of the API to tell Promisify what to convert. For example, here is a sample which converts a substantial portion of the MongoDB driver API to Promises:
var promisify = require('promisify');
var promisify_collection = promisify.object({
insert: promisify.cb_func(),
remove: promisify.cb_func(),
findOne: promisify.cb_func(),
find: promisify.func(promisify.object({
stream: promisify.func(promisify.read_stream())
}))
});
var promisify_connection = promisify.object({
collection: promisify.cb_func(promisify_collection),
createCollection: promisify.cb_func(promisify_collection),
dropCollection: promisify.cb_func()
});
var promisify_mongodb = promisify.object({
connect: promisify.cb_func(promisify_connection)
});
var mongodb = promisify_mongodb(require('mongodb'));
Promisify is built upon the when.js implementation of promises.