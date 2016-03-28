Promisify: Convert callback-based APIs to promises

Promises are a popular solution to some of the drawbacks of the callback-style async APIs dominant in node.js libraries. But it's awkward to write an node.js application using promises when all the libraries you want to use are callback-based.

Hence Promisify. It converts callback-style APIs to use promises instead. To use it, you provide a concise description of the structure of the API to tell Promisify what to convert. For example, here is a sample which converts a substantial portion of the MongoDB driver API to Promises:

var promisify = require('promisify'); var promisify_collection = promisify.object({ insert: promisify.cb_func(), remove: promisify.cb_func(), findOne: promisify.cb_func(), find : promisify . func (promisify.object ({ stream: promisify. func (promisify.read_stream () ) })) }); var promisify_connection = promisify.object({ collection: promisify.cb_func(promisify_collection), createCollection: promisify.cb_func(promisify_collection), dropCollection: promisify.cb_func() }); var promisify_mongodb = promisify.object({ connect: promisify.cb_func(promisify_connection) }); var mongodb = promisify_mongodb(require('mongodb'));

Promisify is built upon the when.js implementation of promises.