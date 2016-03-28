openbase logo
by David Wragg
0.0.3

Convert callback-based APIs to promises

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Promisify: Convert callback-based APIs to promises

Promises are a popular solution to some of the drawbacks of the callback-style async APIs dominant in node.js libraries. But it's awkward to write an node.js application using promises when all the libraries you want to use are callback-based.

Hence Promisify. It converts callback-style APIs to use promises instead. To use it, you provide a concise description of the structure of the API to tell Promisify what to convert. For example, here is a sample which converts a substantial portion of the MongoDB driver API to Promises:

var promisify = require('promisify');

var promisify_collection = promisify.object({
    insert: promisify.cb_func(),
    remove: promisify.cb_func(),
    findOne: promisify.cb_func(),
    find: promisify.func(promisify.object({
        stream: promisify.func(promisify.read_stream())
    }))
});

var promisify_connection = promisify.object({
    collection: promisify.cb_func(promisify_collection),
    createCollection: promisify.cb_func(promisify_collection),
    dropCollection: promisify.cb_func()
});

var promisify_mongodb = promisify.object({
    connect: promisify.cb_func(promisify_connection)
});

var mongodb = promisify_mongodb(require('mongodb'));

Promisify is built upon the when.js implementation of promises.

