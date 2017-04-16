A simple JavaScript, JSON, and CSS loader built using Promises.
npm install --save promisescript
var promisescript = require('promisescript');
function loadRecaptcha() {
return promisescript({
url: '//www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js',
type: 'script',
exposed: 'Recaptcha',
}).then(function() {
return new Promise(function(resolve) {
Recaptcha.create('0123456789abcdef', 'recaptcha_widget', {
theme: 'clean',
callback: resolve
});
});
});
}
loadRecaptcha().then(function() {
console.log(Recaptcha.get_challenge());
}).catch(function(e) {
console.error('An error loading or executing Recaptcha has occured: ', e.message);
});
A source object is fully specified when it contains three properties:
url, the URL that should be fetched
type, one of "script", "style", or "json" which defines the type of the URL being fetched.
exposed, a string that is checked against the global object to determine if the script successfully loaded.
A deeply nested property can be checked by providing a dot-separated string.
This property is not required, but required to check if a script loaded successfully in Internet Explorer, as this browser does not have an error event.
This module accepts a single source object, and returns a single Promise that resolve if successfully loaded, or rejected if it fails.
Additionally this module can accept multiple source objects as an array. An array of Promises is returned, in the same order as provided.
If you’re feeling lazy, and don’t care about Internet Explorer support, you can provide a string or an array of strings that represents script or style URLs. When utilizing this functionality, this module assumes URLs representing styles end in “.css”, and all others are assumed to be scripts.
To avoid fetching the same URL multiple times, the Promise is cached, which is fine behavior most use cases.
However, this cache can be cleared by calling
promisescript.clear.
To avoid coupling to a specific Promise implementation, this module uses the
any-promise module to get a Promise.
By default,
any-promise will return the browser's native Promises if found or otherwise throws an error.
If you need to support browsers that don't have native Promises, or if you prefer another implementation, please see the
any-promise documentation for how to register.
MIT