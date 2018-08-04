openbase logo
promisepipe

by Esa-Matti Suuronen
3.0.0 (see all)

Safely pipe node.js streams while capturing all errors to a single promise

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

promisePipe

Safely pipe node.js streams while capturing all errors to a single promise.

Install

npm install promisepipe

API

promisePipe(<readable stream>, [transform streams...], <writeable stream>)

It returns a native promise. On success the resolved value will be an array of the streams passed in. When rejected an error object is created with following keys:

  • source: The stream that caused the error
  • originalError: Original error from the stream
  • message: The error message from original error

Note: the last stream in the chain needs to be a writable stream, not a duplex/transform stream. If you use a 3rd party library which returns deplux streams instead of writable streams, you'll need to add something like .pipe(devnull()) to the end, otherwise the promise will never resolve (#16).

Starting with v3, all streams are destroyed if there's an error to prevent memory leaks.

Example

var promisePipe = require("promisepipe");

promisePipe(
    fs.createReadStream(INPUT_FILE),
    new UpcaseTransform(),
    fs.createWriteStream(OUTPUT_FILE),
).then(function(streams){
    console.log("Done writing to the output file stream!");
}, function(err) {
    console.log("This stream failed:", err.source);
    console.log("Original error was:", err.originalError);
});

or with async-wait

var promisePipe = require("promisepipe");

(async () => {
  try {
    await promisePipe(
      fs.createReadStream(INPUT_FILE),
      new UpcaseTransform(),
      fs.createWriteStream(OUTPUT_FILE)
    );
    console.log("Done writing to the output file stream!");
  } catch (err) {
    console.log("This stream failed:", err.source);
    console.log("Original error was:", err.originalError);
  }
})();

Why?

Stream piping in node.js is cool, but error handling is not because streams do not bubble errors to the target streams.

For example if the previous example is written like this:

fs.createReadStream(INPUT_FILE)
  .pipe(new UpcaseTransform())
  .pipe(fs.createReadStream(OUTPUT_FILE))

It might crash your program at any time. You must handle the errors from each stream manually like this:

fs.createReadStream(INPUT_FILE).on("error", function(err) {
    // handle the error
}).pipe(new UpcaseTransform()).on("error", function(err) {
    // handle the error
}).pipe(fs.createReadStream(OUTPUT_FILE)).on("error", function(err) {
    // handle the error
})

Handling errors this way can be very cumbersome. promisepipe simplifies error handling by sending the first error occurance into a promise.

