For limiting the time to resolve a promise.
This is a light weight open source package, written with TypeScript. The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.
Using the native
Promise.race method for implementing the
Promise.timeout function is not sufficient. The
Promise.race doesn't clear the timer of the timeout promise after the actual promise resolves thus the process will wait until the timeout promise is also complete. This means that if you set the timeout to 1h and our promise completes after 1min, the process will wait for another 59min before it exits.
$ npm install --save promised-timeout
import { timeout } from 'promised-timeout';
await timeout({
action: () => new Promise(), // your promise here
time: 100,
error: new Error('operation timeout')
});
timeout({ action, timeout, error }):Promise
A timeout helper function resolves the provider promise but rejects if the operation takes too long.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|action
|Function,Promise
|Yes
|-
|A Promise object to resolve.
|time
|Integer
|No
|0
|A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects (
0 disables the timeout).
|error
|Error
|No
|new Error()
|A custom error object to pass to the
reject handler.
