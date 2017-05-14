For limiting the time to resolve a promise.

This is a light weight open source package, written with TypeScript. The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.

Motivation

Using the native Promise.race method for implementing the Promise.timeout function is not sufficient. The Promise.race doesn't clear the timer of the timeout promise after the actual promise resolves thus the process will wait until the timeout promise is also complete. This means that if you set the timeout to 1h and our promise completes after 1min, the process will wait for another 59min before it exits.

Install

$ npm install

Example

import { timeout } from 'promised-timeout' ; await timeout({ action : () => new Promise (), time : 100 , error : new Error ( 'operation timeout' ) });

API

timeout({ action, timeout, error }):Promise

A timeout helper function resolves the provider promise but rejects if the operation takes too long.

Option Type Required Default Description action Function,Promise Yes - A Promise object to resolve. time Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout). error Error No new Error() A custom error object to pass to the reject handler.

License (MIT)