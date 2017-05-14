openbase logo
promised-timeout

by Kristijan Sedlak
0.5.1 (see all)

For limiting the time to resolve a promise.

Overview

9.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

promised-timeout

This is a light weight open source package, written with TypeScript. The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.

Motivation

Using the native Promise.race method for implementing the Promise.timeout function is not sufficient. The Promise.race doesn't clear the timer of the timeout promise after the actual promise resolves thus the process will wait until the timeout promise is also complete. This means that if you set the timeout to 1h and our promise completes after 1min, the process will wait for another 59min before it exits.

Install

$ npm install --save promised-timeout

Example

import { timeout } from 'promised-timeout';

await timeout({
  action: () => new Promise(), // your promise here
  time: 100,
  error: new Error('operation timeout')
});

API

timeout({ action, timeout, error }):Promise

A timeout helper function resolves the provider promise but rejects if the operation takes too long.

OptionTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
actionFunction,PromiseYes-A Promise object to resolve.
timeIntegerNo0A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects (0 disables the timeout).
errorErrorNonew Error()A custom error object to pass to the reject handler.

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Kristijan Sedlak <xpepermint@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

