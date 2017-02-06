openbase logo
promised-pipe

by Kirill Rogovoy
1.1.1 (see all)

A ramda.pipe-like utility that handles promises internally with zero dependencies

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Logo

A sweet composition of ramda.pipe and q.promised to make async pipes simple. No dependencies. Extremely lightweight. Fully tested.

Requirements

You only have to have Node 4+ or a ES5-compatible browser

Introduction

This library is extremely useful for those who use functions pipes (ramda.pipe, inverted underscore.compose, etc.), but struggle with composing both synchronous and asynchronous (Promise returning) functions in the same pipeline.

Install

Run:

npm i --save promised-pipe

Include:

const pipe = require('promised-pipe')
// or
import pipe from 'promised-pipe'

Usage

It is a function with the same API as ramda.pipe, except the created function will always return a Promise

const resultedFn = pipe(fn1, fn2, fn3)
resultedFn(args) // => Promise

There is a bunch of tests in test.js which are quite readable

Examples

You can play and run all of these examples by npm i ramda && node example.js (Node 6+ required).

Basic example with some simple math:

const inc = x => x + 1 // synchronous function
const mul3 = x => x * 3 // synchronous function
const div2promise = x => Promise.resolve(x / 2) // asynchronous function

const mathFn = pipe(
    inc,
    div2promise,
    mul3
)

mathFn(5).then(console.log) // 5 + 1 / 2 * 3 = 9

Numbers aren't so interesting! Example with fs:

const filePath = '/tmp/promised_pipe_example'
// "Promisify" fs modules
const readFile = path => new Promise((res, rej) => fs.readFile(path, (err, data) => err ? rej(err) : res(data)))
const writeFile = (path, data) => new Promise((res, rej) => fs.writeFile(path, data, (err) => err ? rej(err) : res(path)))

const fsFn = pipe(
    text => writeFile(filePath, text),
    path => readFile(path),
    text => text.toString(),
    text => text.toUpperCase(),
    text => writeFile(filePath, text).then(() => text)
)

fsFn('hello').then(console.log) // HELLO

Still isn't sexy, right? Let's add some Ramda to the previous example:

const R = require('ramda')
const readFileC = R.curry(readFile)
const writeFileC = R.curry(writeFile)
const writeToTmp = writeFileC(filePath + '_ramda')

const ramdaFsFn = pipe(
    writeToTmp,
    readFileC,
    R.toString,
    R.toUpper,
    R.tap(writeToTmp)
)

ramdaFsFn('hello, ramda').then(console.log) // HELLO, RAMDA

So you can easily mix functions which return non-promises and functions which return promises.

It is highly recommended to use it with Ramda since it will make your experience a lot better.

More on the topic

