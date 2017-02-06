A sweet composition of ramda.pipe and q.promised to make async pipes simple. No dependencies. Extremely lightweight. Fully tested.

Requirements

You only have to have Node 4+ or a ES5-compatible browser

Introduction

This library is extremely useful for those who use functions pipes (ramda.pipe, inverted underscore.compose, etc.), but struggle with composing both synchronous and asynchronous (Promise returning) functions in the same pipeline.

Install

Run:

npm i --save promised-pipe

Include:

const pipe = require ( 'promised-pipe' ) import pipe from 'promised-pipe'

Usage

It is a function with the same API as ramda.pipe , except the created function will always return a Promise

const resultedFn = pipe(fn1, fn2, fn3) resultedFn(args)

There is a bunch of tests in test.js which are quite readable

Examples

You can play and run all of these examples by npm i ramda && node example.js (Node 6+ required).

Basic example with some simple math:

const inc = x => x + 1 const mul3 = x => x * 3 const div2promise = x => Promise .resolve(x / 2 ) const mathFn = pipe( inc, div2promise, mul3 ) mathFn( 5 ).then( console .log)

Numbers aren't so interesting! Example with fs:

const filePath = '/tmp/promised_pipe_example' const readFile = path => new Promise ( ( res, rej ) => fs.readFile(path, (err, data) => err ? rej(err) : res(data))) const writeFile = ( path, data ) => new Promise ( ( res, rej ) => fs.writeFile(path, data, (err) => err ? rej(err) : res(path))) const fsFn = pipe( text => writeFile(filePath, text), path => readFile(path), text => text.toString(), text => text.toUpperCase(), text => writeFile(filePath, text).then( () => text) ) fsFn( 'hello' ).then( console .log)

Still isn't sexy, right? Let's add some Ramda to the previous example:

const R = require ( 'ramda' ) const readFileC = R.curry(readFile) const writeFileC = R.curry(writeFile) const writeToTmp = writeFileC(filePath + '_ramda' ) const ramdaFsFn = pipe( writeToTmp, readFileC, R.toString, R.toUpper, R.tap(writeToTmp) ) ramdaFsFn( 'hello, ramda' ).then( console .log)

So you can easily mix functions which return non-promises and functions which return promises.

It is highly recommended to use it with Ramda since it will make your experience a lot better.

