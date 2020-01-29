#promiseback

Accept an optional node-style callback, and also return a spec-compliant Promise!

API

var promiseback = require ( 'promiseback' ); var callback = function ( err, value ) {}; promiseback(callback); promiseback(promise, callback);

Examples

Using deferreds:

var promiseback = require ( 'promiseback' ); module .exports = function doSomethingCool ( thing, callback ) { var deferred = promiseback(callback); if (thing) { deferred.resolve(thing); } else { deferred.reject(thing); } return deferred.promise; };

Using a straight promise, when you can get it from somewhere else:

var promiseback = require ( 'promiseback' ); module .exports = function doSomethingCool ( thing, callback ) { var newThingPromise = makeNewThing(thing); return promiseback(newThingPromise, callback); };

Tests