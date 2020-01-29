openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pro

promiseback

by Jordan Harband
2.0.3 (see all)

Accept an optional node-style callback, and also return a spec-compliant Promise!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#promiseback Version Badge

Build Status dependency status dev dependency status

npm badge

browser support

Accept an optional node-style callback, and also return a spec-compliant Promise!

API

var promiseback = require('promiseback');
var callback = function (err, value) {};

/* without a promise: */
promiseback(callback);
    /*
        - will throw if `callback` is not a function
        - returns a "deferred"
        - has resolve/reject methods, and `promise` property
        - will call `callback` as expected when deferred is resolved
    */

/* with a promise: */
promiseback(promise, callback);
    /*
        - will throw if `callback` is truthy and not a function
        - `promise` will be converted to a Promise, so you can pass a value as well
        - returns a Promise
        - will call `callback` as expected when the promise is fulfilled
    */

Examples

Using deferreds:

var promiseback = require('promiseback');

module.exports = function doSomethingCool(thing, callback) {
    // If callback is not provided, this code will simply return a normal promise.
    // If callback is provided but is not a function, promiseback will immediately throw a TypeError.

    // "deferred" is an object with `reject/resolve` methods, and a `promise` property.
    var deferred = promiseback(callback);
    if (thing) {
        deferred.resolve(thing);
    } else {
        deferred.reject(thing);
    }
    return deferred.promise;
};

Using a straight promise, when you can get it from somewhere else:

var promiseback = require('promiseback');

module.exports = function doSomethingCool(thing, callback) {
    // If callback is not provided, this code will simply return a normal promise.
    // If callback is provided but is not a function, promiseback will immediately throw a TypeError.

    var newThingPromise = makeNewThing(thing);
    return promiseback(newThingPromise, callback);
};

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial