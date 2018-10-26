Runs an array of promises in series, each passing their results to the next promise in the array.
$ npm install promise.waterfall --save
var promiseWaterfall = require('promise.waterfall')
function makeAdder (a) {
return function (b) {
b = b || 0
return Promise.resolve(a + b)
}
}
var addOne = makeAdder(1)
promiseWaterfall([
addOne // 1
addOne, // 2
addOne // 3
])
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
promiseWaterfall(functions) ->
promise
Runs the array of functions in series, waiting for each to resolve and passing each result to the next function in the array.
Required
Type:
array[function]