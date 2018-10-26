Runs an array of promises in series, each passing their results to the next promise in the array.

Install

$ npm install promise.waterfall --save

Usage

var promiseWaterfall = require ( 'promise.waterfall' ) function makeAdder ( a ) { return function ( b ) { b = b || 0 return Promise .resolve(a + b) } } var addOne = makeAdder( 1 ) promiseWaterfall([ addOne addOne, addOne ]) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error)

API

promiseWaterfall(functions) -> promise

Runs the array of functions in series, waiting for each to resolve and passing each result to the next function in the array.

functions