openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pw

promise.waterfall

by John Bauer
3.2.0 (see all)

Runs an array of promises in series, each passing their results to the next promise in the array.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

promise-waterfall

Runs an array of promises in series, each passing their results to the next promise in the array.

NPM

Install

$ npm install promise.waterfall --save

Usage

var promiseWaterfall = require('promise.waterfall')

function makeAdder (a) {
  return function (b) {
    b = b || 0
    return Promise.resolve(a + b)
  }
}

var addOne = makeAdder(1)

promiseWaterfall([
  addOne  // 1
  addOne, // 2
  addOne  // 3
])
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)

API

promiseWaterfall(functions) -> promise

Runs the array of functions in series, waiting for each to resolve and passing each result to the next function in the array.

functions

Required Type: array[function]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial