ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for Promise.prototype.finally. Invoke its "shim" method to shim Promise.prototype.finally if it is unavailable or noncompliant. Note: a global Promise must already exist: the es6-shim is recommended.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment that has Promise available globally, and complies with the proposed spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var promiseFinally = require ( 'promise.prototype.finally' ); var resolved = Promise .resolve( 42 ); var rejected = Promise .reject( -1 ); promiseFinally(resolved, function ( ) { assert.equal( arguments .length, 0 ); return Promise .resolve( true ); }).then( function ( x ) { assert.equal(x, 42 ); }); promiseFinally(rejected, function ( ) { assert.equal( arguments .length, 0 ); }).catch( function ( e ) { assert.equal(e, -1 ); }); promiseFinally(rejected, function ( ) { assert.equal( arguments .length, 0 ); throw false ; }).catch( function ( e ) { assert.equal(e, false ); }); promiseFinally.shim(); resolved.finally( function ( ) { assert.equal( arguments .length, 0 ); return Promise .resolve( true ); }).then( function ( x ) { assert.equal(x, 42 ); }); rejected.finally( function ( ) { assert.equal( arguments .length, 0 ); }).catch( function ( e ) { assert.equal(e, -1 ); }); rejected.finally( function ( ) { assert.equal( arguments .length, 0 ); throw false ; }).catch( function ( e ) { assert.equal(e, false ); });

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install , and run npm test

Thanks

Huge thanks go out to @matthew-andrews, who provided the npm package name for v2 of this module. v1 is both in the original repo and preserved in a branch