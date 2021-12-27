ES 2021 spec-compliant shim for Promise.any. Invoke its "shim" method to shim
Promise.any if it is unavailable or noncompliant. Note: a global
Promise must already exist: the es6-shim is recommended.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment that has
Promise available globally, and complies with the spec.
Most common usage:
var assert = require('assert');
var any = require('promise.any');
var resolved = Promise.resolve(42);
var rejected = Promise.reject(-1);
var alsoRejected = Promise.reject(Infinity);
any([resolved, rejected, alsoRejected]).then(function (result) {
assert.equal(result, 42);
});
any([rejected, alsoRejected]).catch(function (error) {
assert.ok(error instanceof AggregateError);
assert.deepEqual(error.errors, [-1, Infinity]);
});
any.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed
Promise.any([resolved, rejected, alsoRejected]).then(function (result) {
assert.equal(result, 42);
});
Promise.any([rejected, alsoRejected]).catch(function (error) {
assert.ok(error instanceof AggregateError);
assert.deepEqual(error.errors, [-1, Infinity]);
});
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test
The
promise.any package was released as now-deprecated v0.1.0 and v0.1.1, as a fork of https://github.com/m0ppers/promise-any.
Thanks to @sadorlovsky for donating the repo and the
promise.any npm package!