ES 2021 spec-compliant shim for Promise.any. Invoke its "shim" method to shim Promise.any if it is unavailable or noncompliant. Note: a global Promise must already exist: the es6-shim is recommended.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment that has Promise available globally, and complies with the spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var any = require ( 'promise.any' ); var resolved = Promise .resolve( 42 ); var rejected = Promise .reject( -1 ); var alsoRejected = Promise .reject( Infinity ); any([resolved, rejected, alsoRejected]).then( function ( result ) { assert.equal(result, 42 ); }); any([rejected, alsoRejected]).catch( function ( error ) { assert.ok(error instanceof AggregateError); assert.deepEqual(error.errors, [ -1 , Infinity ]); }); any.shim(); Promise .any([resolved, rejected, alsoRejected]).then( function ( result ) { assert.equal(result, 42 ); }); Promise .any([rejected, alsoRejected]).catch( function ( error ) { assert.ok(error instanceof AggregateError); assert.deepEqual(error.errors, [ -1 , Infinity ]); });

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install , and run npm test

Pre-1.0 versions

The promise.any package was released as now-deprecated v0.1.0 and v0.1.1, as a fork of https://github.com/m0ppers/promise-any.