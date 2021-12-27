openbase logo
promise.any

by es-shims
2.0.2 (see all)

ES spec-compliant shim for Promise.any

Readme

promise.any Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

ES 2021 spec-compliant shim for Promise.any. Invoke its "shim" method to shim Promise.any if it is unavailable or noncompliant. Note: a global Promise must already exist: the es6-shim is recommended.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment that has Promise available globally, and complies with the spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require('assert');
var any = require('promise.any');

var resolved = Promise.resolve(42);
var rejected = Promise.reject(-1);
var alsoRejected = Promise.reject(Infinity);

any([resolved, rejected, alsoRejected]).then(function (result) {
    assert.equal(result, 42);
});

any([rejected, alsoRejected]).catch(function (error) {
    assert.ok(error instanceof AggregateError);
    assert.deepEqual(error.errors, [-1, Infinity]);
});

any.shim(); // will be a no-op if not needed

Promise.any([resolved, rejected, alsoRejected]).then(function (result) {
    assert.equal(result, 42);
});

Promise.any([rejected, alsoRejected]).catch(function (error) {
    assert.ok(error instanceof AggregateError);
    assert.deepEqual(error.errors, [-1, Infinity]);
});

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Pre-1.0 versions

The promise.any package was released as now-deprecated v0.1.0 and v0.1.1, as a fork of https://github.com/m0ppers/promise-any.

Thanks to @sadorlovsky for donating the repo and the promise.any npm package!

