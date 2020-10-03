A small and performant library for communicating with Web Workers or Service Workers, using Promises. Post a message to the worker, get a message back.
Goals:
worker.js file (easier to debug, better browser support)
Live examples:
Install:
npm install promise-worker
Inside your main bundle:
// main.js
var PromiseWorker = require('promise-worker');
var worker = new Worker('worker.js');
var promiseWorker = new PromiseWorker(worker);
promiseWorker.postMessage('ping').then(function (response) {
// handle response
}).catch(function (error) {
// handle error
});
Inside your
worker.js bundle:
// worker.js
var registerPromiseWorker = require('promise-worker/register');
registerPromiseWorker(function (message) {
return 'pong';
});
Note that you
require() two separate APIs, so the library is split
between the
worker.js and main file. This keeps the total bundle size smaller.
If you prefer
script tags, you can get
PromiseWorker via:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/promise-worker/dist/promise-worker.js"></script>
And inside the worker, you can get
registerPromiseWorker via:
importScripts('https://unpkg.com/promise-worker/dist/promise-worker.register.js');
See demo/ for a simple calculator example.
The message you send can be any object, array, string, number, etc.:
// main.js
promiseWorker.postMessage({
hello: 'world',
answer: 42,
"this is fun": true
}).then(/* ... */);
// worker.js
registerPromiseWorker(function (message) {
console.log(message); // { hello: 'world', answer: 42, 'this is fun': true }
});
Note that the message will be
JSON.stringifyd, so you
can't send functions,
Dates, custom classes, etc.
Inside of the worker, the registered handler can return either a Promise or a normal value:
// worker.js
registerPromiseWorker(function () {
return Promise.resolve().then(function () {
return 'much async, very promise';
});
});
// main.js
promiseWorker.postMessage(null).then(function (message) {
console.log(message): // 'much async, very promise'
});
Ultimately, the value that is sent from the worker to the main thread is also
stringifyd, so the same format rules apply.
Any thrown errors or asynchronous rejections from the worker will be propagated to the main thread as a rejected Promise. For instance:
// worker.js
registerPromiseWorker(function (message) {
throw new Error('naughty!');
});
// main.js
promiseWorker.postMessage('whoops').catch(function (err) {
console.log(err.message); // 'naughty!'
});
Note that stacktraces cannot be sent from the worker to the main thread, so you
will have to debug those errors yourself. This library does however, print
messages to
console.error(), so you should see them there.
If you need to send messages of multiple types to the worker, just add some type information to the message you send:
// main.js
promiseWorker.postMessage({
type: 'en'
}).then(/* ... */);
promiseWorker.postMessage({
type: 'fr'
}).then(/* ... */);
// worker.js
registerPromiseWorker(function (message) {
if (message.type === 'en') {
return 'Hello!';
} else if (message.type === 'fr') {
return 'Bonjour!';
}
});
Communicating with a Service Worker is the same as with a Web Worker. However, you have to wait for the Service Worker to install and start controlling the page. Here's an example:
navigator.serviceWorker.register('sw.js', {
scope: './'
}).then(function () {
if (navigator.serviceWorker.controller) {
// already active and controlling this page
return navigator.serviceWorker;
}
// wait for a new service worker to control this page
return new Promise(function (resolve) {
function onControllerChange() {
navigator.serviceWorker.removeEventListener('controllerchange', onControllerChange);
resolve(navigator.serviceWorker);
}
navigator.serviceWorker.addEventListener('controllerchange', onControllerChange);
});
}).then(function (worker) { // the worker is ready
var promiseWorker = new PromiseWorker(worker);
return promiseWorker.postMessage('hello worker!');
}).catch(console.log.bind(console));
Then inside your Service Worker:
var registerPromiseWorker = require('../register');
registerPromiseWorker(function (msg) {
return 'hello main thread!';
});
self.addEventListener('activate', function(event) {
event.waitUntil(self.clients.claim()); // activate right now
});
Note that as of v2.0.0,
promise-worker does not contain a built-in Promise
polyfill. Use something like es6-promise
if you need to support browsers that don't support Promises.
See .zuul.yml for the full list of tested browsers. Assuming you have a Promise polyfill, the supported browsers should be:
If a browser doesn't support Web Workers but you still want to use this library, then you can use pseudo-worker.
For Service Worker support, Chrome 40 and 41 are known to be buggy (see #9), but 42+ are supported.
This library is not designed to run in Node.js.
new PromiseWorker(worker)
Create a new
PromiseWorker, using the given worker.
worker - the
Worker or PseudoWorker to use.
PromiseWorker.postMessage(message)
Send a message to the worker and return a Promise.
message - object - required
Register a message handler inside of the worker. Your handler consumes a message and returns a Promise or value.
registerPromiseWorker(function)
function
First:
npm install
Then to test in Node (using an XHR/PseudoWorker shim):
npm test
Or to test manually in your browser of choice:
npm run test-local
Or to test in a browser using SauceLabs:
npm run test-browser
Or to test with coverage reports:
npm run coverage