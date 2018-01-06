Lightweight wrapper around window.open() that adds Promise and postMessage support

Live example

Installation

Bower (recommended)

bower install promise- window

NPM

npm install promise- window

Manuall installation

Grab a copy of promise-window (development version).

Usage

The simplest way to use PromiseWindow is to use the PromiseWindow.open convenience method:

PromiseWindow.open( 'http://popup.html' ).then( function ( data ) { }, function ( error ) { switch (error) { case 'closed' : break ; case 'my-custom-message' : break ; } } );

opener.postMessage({ result : 'awesome' }, location.origin); opener.postMessage({ error : 'my-custom-message' }, location.origin);

Advanced usage

Instantiating the PromiseWindow prototype gives you more control. The following example shows how to close the window after 30 seconds.

var promiseWindow = new PromiseWindow( 'http://popup.html' ), timeout = window .setTimeout( function ( ) { promiseWindow.close(); }, 30000 ); promiseWindow.open().then( function ( data ) { window .clearTimeout(timeout); }, function ( error ) { window .clearTimeout(timeout); } );

See API Documentation for more information about the PromiseWindow prototype.

Authors

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning

Want to help?

Please do! We are always looking to improve this component. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.

Legal

Alex Mercier © 2015

Licensed under the MIT license