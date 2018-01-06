openbase logo
Readme

promise-window

Lightweight wrapper around window.open() that adds Promise and postMessage support

Latest Stable Version Latest Stable Version Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage Dependency Status

PromiseWindow

Live example

Installation

bower install promise-window --save-dev

NPM

npm install promise-window --save-dev

Manuall installation

Grab a copy of promise-window (development version).

Usage

The simplest way to use PromiseWindow is to use the PromiseWindow.open convenience method:

/**
 * index.html
 */
PromiseWindow.open('http://popup.html').then(

  // Success
  function(data) {
    // data.result == 'awesome' (1)
  },

  // Error
  function(error) {
    switch(error) {
      case 'closed':
        // window has been closed
        break;
      case 'my-custom-message':
        // 'my-custom-message' postMessage has been sent from target URL (2)
        break;
    }
  }
);

/**
 * popup.html
 */

// report succees
opener.postMessage({ result: 'awesome' }, location.origin); // (1)

// report error
opener.postMessage({ error: 'my-custom-message' }, location.origin); // (2)

Advanced usage

Instantiating the PromiseWindow prototype gives you more control. The following example shows how to close the window after 30 seconds.

var promiseWindow = new PromiseWindow('http://popup.html'),
    timeout = window.setTimeout(function() {
      promiseWindow.close();
    }, 30000);

promiseWindow.open().then(
  function(data) {
    window.clearTimeout(timeout);
    // ... (success)
  },
  function(error) {
    window.clearTimeout(timeout);
    // ... (error)
  }
);

See API Documentation for more information about the PromiseWindow prototype.

Authors

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning

Want to help?

Please do! We are always looking to improve this component. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.

Alex Mercier © 2015

Licensed under the MIT license

