Promise Throttle

This small (~530B minified and compressed) dependency-free library limits promises run per unit of time. Useful for Rest API consumption, which is normally rate-limited to a certain number of requests in a set amount of time.

On Node.js, pass the Promise library you are using to the constructor.

To use, simply add functions to the PromiseThrottle that, once called, return a Promise .

Use

The library can be used either server-side or in the browser.

var PromiseThrottle = require ( 'promise-throttle' ); var myFunction = function ( i ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log(i + ": " + Math .random()); resolve(i); }, 10 ); }); }; var promiseThrottle = new PromiseThrottle({ requestsPerSecond : 1 , promiseImplementation : Promise }); var amountOfPromises = 10 ; while (amountOfPromises-- > 0 ) { promiseThrottle.add(myFunction.bind( this , amountOfPromises)) .then( function ( i ) { console .log( "Promise " + i + " done" ); }); } var one = promiseThrottle.add(myFunction.bind( this , 1 )); var two = promiseThrottle.add(myFunction.bind( this , 2 )); var three = promiseThrottle.add(myFunction.bind( this , 3 )); Promise .all([one, two, three]) .then( function ( r ) { console .log( "Promises " + r.join( ", " ) + " done" ); });

Options

weight

You can specify weight option for each promise to dynamically adjust throttling depending on action "heaviness". For example, action with weight = 2 will be throttled as two regular actions. By default weight of all actions is 1.

var regularAction = promiseThrottle.add(performRegularCall); var heavyAction = promiseThrottle.add(performHeavyCall, { weight : 2 });

signal

You can cancel queued promises using an AbortSignal. For this, pass a signal option obtained from an AbortController . Once it is aborted, the promises queued using the signal will be rejected.

If the environment where you are running the code doesn't support AbortController, you can use a polyfill.

var controller = new AbortController(); var signal = controller.signal; var pt = createPromiseThrottle( 10 ); pt.addAll([ function ( ) { return fetch( 'example.com/a' ); }, function ( ) { return fetch( 'example.com/b' ); }, function ( ) { ... } ], { signal : signal}); ... controller.abort();

You can decide to make only specific promises abortable:

var controller = new AbortController(); var signal = controller.signal; var pt = createPromiseThrottle( 10 ); pt.add( function ( ) { return fetch( 'example.com/a' ) }); pt.add( function ( ) { return fetch( 'example.com/b' ) }, { signal : signal}); pt.add( function ( ) { return fetch( 'example.com/c' ) }); ... controller.abort();

When aborting, the promise returned by add or addAll is rejected with a specific error:

var controller = new AbortController(); var signal = controller.signal; var pt = createPromiseThrottle( 10 ); pt.addAll([ function ( ) { return fetch( 'example.com/a' ); }, function ( ) { return fetch( 'example.com/b' ); }, function ( ) { ... } ], { signal : signal}).catch( function ( e ) { if (e.name === 'AbortError' ) { console .log( 'Promises aborted' ); } }); ... controller.abort();

Installation

For node.js, install the module with: npm i promise-throttle

If you are using it in a browser, you can use bower: bower install promise-throttle

Development

Install the dependencies using npm install . Run npm start to lint, test and browserify promise-thottle.

License

MIT