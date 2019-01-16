openbase logo
promise-sequential

by Russian Rebouças
1.1.1 (see all)

🕘 Simple like Promise.all(), but sequentially!

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

promise-sequential

Simple like Promise.all(), but sequentially!

NPM version

Npm Downloads

Installation

npm install --save promise-sequential

Usage

const sequential = require('promise-sequential');

const items = [
  () => new Promise( ... )
  () => new Promise( ... )
  () => new Promise( ... )
];

sequential(items)
.then(res => {
  // ...
})
.catch(err => {
  // ...
})

There is only one difference between Promise.all usage and promise-sequential usage: promise-sequential receive an Array of functions that each returns a promise.

Each function brings three params:

NameDescription
previousResponseThe response of previous iteration
responsesAll responses received at the time
countThe current count.

More complex usage


const sequential = require('promise-sequential');
const array = [1,2,3,4,5];

sequential(array.map((item) => {
  return function(previousResponse, responses, count) {

    return new Promise(resolve => {
      setTimeout(() => {
        resolve(item)
      }, 1000)
    })

  }
}))
.then(res => {
  // ...
})
.catch(err => {
  // ...
})

