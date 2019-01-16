Simple like Promise.all(), but sequentially!
npm install --save promise-sequential
const sequential = require('promise-sequential');
const items = [
() => new Promise( ... )
() => new Promise( ... )
() => new Promise( ... )
];
sequential(items)
.then(res => {
// ...
})
.catch(err => {
// ...
})
There is only one difference between Promise.all usage and promise-sequential usage: promise-sequential receive an Array of functions that each returns a promise.
Each function brings three params:
|Name
|Description
|previousResponse
|The response of previous iteration
|responses
|All responses received at the time
|count
|The current count.
const sequential = require('promise-sequential');
const array = [1,2,3,4,5];
sequential(array.map((item) => {
return function(previousResponse, responses, count) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(item)
}, 1000)
})
}
}))
.then(res => {
// ...
})
.catch(err => {
// ...
})