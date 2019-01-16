Simple like Promise.all(), but sequentially!

Installation

npm install --save promise-sequential

Usage

const sequential = require ( 'promise-sequential' ); const items = [ () => new Promise ( ... ) () => new Promise ( ... ) () => new Promise ( ... ) ]; sequential(items) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { })

There is only one difference between Promise.all usage and promise-sequential usage: promise-sequential receive an Array of functions that each returns a promise.

Each function brings three params:

Name Description previousResponse The response of previous iteration responses All responses received at the time count The current count.

More complex usage