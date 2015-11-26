promise-redis is a tiny library that adds promise awareness to node_redis , the main node.js redis client. You may provide any promise-library. But if you don't provide any, then native JavaScript Promise will be used instead.

Features:

It is agnostic about what promise library you use. You will want to provide promise library of your choice (no lock-in) or just use native JavaScript promises.

Nothing new to learn. promise-redis just lifts redis commands to return promises, and then exposes to you the original node_redis object. So for API docs visit node_redis documentation .

It is very small.

.. contents::

Installation

The only dependency of promise-redis is node_redis _. To install promise-redis run:

.. code-block:: bash

npm install promise-redis

Usage

Using redis with native promises is easy:

.. code-block:: javascript

var redis = require ( 'promise-redis' )();

Now you can use redis object as usual, but each command will return a promise:

.. code-block:: javascript

var client = redis.createClient(); client.set( 'mykey' , 'myvalue' ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log)

If you want to use some promise library, you need to provide factory function:

.. code-block:: javascript

var redis = require ( 'promise-redis' )( function ( resolver ) { });

See below for examples of integration with some well-known promise libraries.

Q

Integration with Q _ is easy. Just use Q.Promise as a factory function.

.. code-block:: javascript

var promiseFactory = require ( "q" ).Promise, redis = require ( 'promise-redis' )(promiseFactory); var client = redis.createClient(); client.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log( "uh oh" , err); }); client.set( 'mykey' , 'myvalue' ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log) client.hmset( 'myotherkey' , { 'one' : 1 , 'two' : 2 }, function ( err, value ) { if (err) { return console .log( "Error: " , err.message); } console .log(value); });

when

Integration with when _ is easy as well. Just use when.promise as a factory function:

.. code-block:: javascript

var promiseFactory = require ( "when" ).promise, redis = require ( 'promise-redis' )(promiseFactory); var client = redis.createClient(); client.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log( "uh oh" , err); }); client.set( 'mykey' , 'myvalue' ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log) client.hmset( 'myotherkey' , { 'one' : 1 , 'two' : 2 }, function ( err, value ) { if (err) { return console .log( "Error: " , err.message); } console .log(value); });

Bluebird

Bluebird _ is a bit different, but still nothing special:

.. code-block:: javascript

var Promise = require ( "bluebird" ), redis = require ( 'promise-redis' )( function ( resolver ) { return new Promise (resolver); }); var client = redis.createClient(); client.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log( "uh oh" , err); }); client.set( 'mykey' , 'myvalue' ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log) client.hmset( 'myotherkey' , { 'one' : 1 , 'two' : 2 }, function ( err, value ) { if (err) { return console .log( "Error: " , err.message); } console .log(value); });

Other libraries

Pull requests that demonstrate how other libraries can be integrated are welcome.

Examples

Here is a copy-and-paste example from "Usage" section of node_redis documentation . The example is silly and doesn't demonstrate any advantages of promises. I use when library here, but as you already know it really doesn't matter:

.. code-block:: javascript

var promiseFactory = require ( "when" ).promise, redis = require ( "promise-redis" )(promiseFactory), client = redis.createClient(); client.select( 3 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Selected database 3" ); }); client.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log( "Error " + err); }); client.set( "string key" , "string val" ).then( console .log); client.hset( "hash key" , "hashtest 1" , "some value" ).then( console .log); client.hset([ "hash key" , "hashtest 2" , "some other value" ]).then( console .log); client.hkeys( "hash key" ).then( function ( replies ) { console .log(replies.length + " replies:" ); replies.forEach( function ( reply, i ) { console .log( " " + i + ": " + reply); }); client.quit(); });

And finally here is an example of using client.multi (it is also from node_redis _ docs):

.. code-block:: javascript

var promiseFactory = require ( "when" ).promise, redis = require ( "promise-redis" )(promiseFactory), client = redis.createClient(); client.sadd( "bigset" , "a member" ); client.sadd( "bigset" , "another member" ); while (set_size > 0 ) { client.sadd( "bigset" , "member " + set_size); set_size -= 1 ; } client.multi() .scard( "bigset" ) .smembers( "bigset" ) .keys( "*" ) .dbsize() .exec() .then( function ( replies ) { console .log( "MULTI got " + replies.length + " replies" ); replies.forEach( function ( reply, index ) { console .log( "Reply " + index + ": " + reply.toString()); }); });

client.multi is a constructor that returns an object, which you can use to chain (queue) multiple redis commands together. All commands, but exec , that you issue on Multi don't start any I/O. But when exec command is issued, all queued operations are executed atomically. exec returns a promise.