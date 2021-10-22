Promise Polyfill

Lightweight ES6 Promise polyfill for the browser and node. Adheres closely to the spec. It is a perfect polyfill IE or any other browser that does not support native promises.

For API information about Promises, please check out this article HTML5Rocks article.

It is extremely lightweight. < 1kb Gzipped

Browser Support

IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, IOS 4+, Safari 5+, Opera

NPM Use

npm install promise-polyfill --save-exact

Bower Use

bower install promise-polyfill

CDN Polyfill Use

This will set a global Promise object if the browser doesn't already have window.Promise .

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/promise-polyfill@8/dist/polyfill.min.js" > </ script >

Downloads

Simple use

If you would like to add a global Promise object (Node or Browser) if native Promise doesn't exist (polyfill Promise). Use the method below. This is useful if you are building a website and want to support older browsers. Javascript library authors should NOT use this method.

import 'promise-polyfill/src/polyfill' ;

If you would like to not affect the global environment (sometimes known as a ponyfill, you can import the base module. This is nice for library authors or people working in environment where you don't want to affect the global environment.

import Promise from 'promise-polyfill' ;

If using require with Webpack 2+ (rare), you need to specify the default import

var Promise = require ( 'promise-polyfill' ).default;

then you can use like normal Promises

var prom = new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { if ( ) { resolve( "Stuff worked!" ); } else { reject( new Error ( "It broke" )); } }); prom.then( function ( result ) { });

Performance

By default promise-polyfill uses setImmediate , but falls back to setTimeout for executing asynchronously. If a browser does not support setImmediate (IE/Edge are the only browsers with setImmediate), you may see performance issues. Use a setImmediate polyfill to fix this issue. setAsap or setImmediate work well.

If you polyfill window.setImmediate or use Promise._immediateFn = yourImmediateFn it will be used instead of window.setTimeout

npm install setasap --save

import Promise from 'promise-polyfill/src/polyfill' ; import setAsap from 'setasap' ; Promise ._immediateFn = setAsap;

Unhandled Rejections

promise-polyfill will warn you about possibly unhandled rejections. It will show a console warning if a Promise is rejected, but no .catch is used. You can change this behavior by doing.

-NOTE: This only works on promise-polyfill Promises. Native Promises do not support this function

Promise ._unhandledRejectionFn = < your reject error handler > ;

If you would like to disable unhandled rejection messages. Use a noop like below.

Promise ._unhandledRejectionFn = function ( rejectError ) {};

Testing

npm install npm test

License

MIT