THIS IS DEPRECATED IN FAVOR OF ES7 ASYNC/AWAIT

provides a base object that gives you the ability to create promise methods just by setting the first parameter to $deferred and also binds those methods to the instance. It also allows you to extend any method and use mixins.

promise-object is very tiny - 1.3KB gzipped (3.1KB not gzipped)

installation

npm install promise-object

pseudo params

there are a few rules with these params

if you want to use $deferred it MUST be the first param

it MUST be the first param any other pseudo param must be before any real params

these pseudo params are supported

$deferred converts the method into a deferred method

converts the method into a deferred method $super returns the parent method

returns the parent method $class returns the class

returns the class $self alternative to var self = this;

alternative to var self = this; $config ensures that the first argument is an object

helper that makes working with $config objects a little easier

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ), PromiseObject = require ( 'promise-object' )( Promise ); var User = PromiseObject.create({ initialize : function ( $config ) { this ._name = $config.name; } }); new User({ name : 'joe' }); new User();

class / instance methods

you can specify class methods by placing a $ in front of the method like this

var Class = PromiseObject.create({ initialize : function ( $class ) { $ class . method () ; this .method(); }, $method : function ( ) { return 'class method' ; }, method : function ( ) { return 'instance method' ; } });

this would allow you to call the class method via Class.method

$deferred / promises

promoise-object is promise library agnostic, you initialize the wrapper by passing in the promise library you are using.

below is an example of using promises and showing errors

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ), PromiseObject = require ( 'promise-object' )( Promise ); var User = PromiseObject.create({ initialize : function ( name ) { this ._name = name; }, getInfo : function ( $deferred, error ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { if (error) { $deferred.reject( new Error ( 'Something went wrong' )); } else { $deferred.resolve({ age : 12 }); } }, 1000 ); } }); var joe = new User( 'joe' ); joe.getInfo( false ).then( function ( info ) { console .log(info); }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); } );

deferred generators

if you are using a promise library that has coroutine support (like bluebird) you can do the following

getInfo: function *( $deferred ) { var one = yield this .getSomething(); $deferred.resolve(one); }

extending

any method can be extended upon, $super is used to request the parent method

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ), PromiseObject = require ( 'promise-object' )( Promise ); var User = PromiseObject.create({ initialize : function ( name ) { this ._name = name; }, getInfo : function ( $deferred ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { $deferred.resolve({ age : 12 }); }, 0 ); } }); var Admin = User.extend({ initialize : function ( $super, name ) { $ super (name); }, getInfo : function ( $deferred, $super ) { $ super ().then( function ( info ) { info.moreStuff = 123 ; $deferred.resolve(info); }, $deferred.reject); } }); var joe = new Admin( 'joe' ); joe.getInfo().then( function ( info ) { console .log(info); });

reopen

you can add methods to an instance by passing them via .reopen like this

var user = new User(); user.reopen({ getName : function ( $deferred, $self ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { $deferred.resolve($self._name); }, 1000 ); } });

and you can add methods to a class like this

User.reopen({ getName : function ( $deferred, $self ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { $deferred.resolve($self._name); }, 1000 ); } });

when you reopen a method that already exists you gain access to $super

mixins

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ), PromiseObject = require ( 'promise-object' )( Promise ); var Mixin = { getRandomNumber : function ( ) { return Math .random(); } }; var Mixin2 = { getRandomNumberDeferred : function ( $deferred ) { $deferred.resolve( Math .random()); } }; var Class = PromiseObject.create(Mixin, Mixin2, { initialize : function ( ) { } }); var example = new Class(); console .log(example.getRandomNumber()); example.getRandomNumberDeferred().then( function ( number ) { console .log(number); });

mixins should only use initialize to store instance vars