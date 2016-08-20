provides a base object that gives you the ability to create promise methods just by setting the first parameter to $deferred and also binds those methods to the instance. It also allows you to extend any method and use mixins.
promise-object is very tiny - 1.3KB gzipped (3.1KB not gzipped)
npm install promise-object
there are a few rules with these params
these pseudo params are supported
helper that makes working with $config objects a little easier
var Promise = require('bluebird'),
PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);
var User = PromiseObject.create({
initialize: function ($config) {
this._name = $config.name;
}
});
new User({name: 'joe'});
new User(); // this does not error out because $config was replaced with an empty object
you can specify class methods by placing a $ in front of the method like this
var Class = PromiseObject.create({
initialize: function ($class) {
$class.method(); // returns 'class method'
this.method(); // returns 'instance method'
},
$method: function () {
return 'class method';
},
method: function () {
return 'instance method';
}
});
this would allow you to call the class method via
Class.method
promoise-object is promise library agnostic, you initialize the wrapper by passing in the promise library you are using.
below is an example of using promises and showing errors
var Promise = require('bluebird'),
PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);
var User = PromiseObject.create({
initialize: function (name) {
this._name = name;
},
getInfo: function ($deferred, error) {
setTimeout(function () {
if (error) {
$deferred.reject(new Error('Something went wrong'));
} else {
$deferred.resolve({age: 12});
}
}, 1000);
}
});
var joe = new User('joe');
joe.getInfo(false).then(
function (info) {
console.log(info);
},
function (error) {
console.log(error);
}
);
if you are using a promise library that has
coroutine support (like bluebird) you can do the following
getInfo: function *($deferred) {
var one = yield this.getSomething();
$deferred.resolve(one);
}
any method can be extended upon, $super is used to request the parent method
var Promise = require('bluebird'),
PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);
var User = PromiseObject.create({
initialize: function (name) {
this._name = name;
},
getInfo: function ($deferred) {
setTimeout(function () {
$deferred.resolve({age: 12});
}, 0);
}
});
var Admin = User.extend({
initialize: function ($super, name) {
$super(name);
},
getInfo: function ($deferred, $super) {
$super().then(function (info) {
info.moreStuff = 123;
$deferred.resolve(info);
}, $deferred.reject);
}
});
var joe = new Admin('joe');
joe.getInfo().then(function (info) {
console.log(info);
});
you can add methods to an instance by passing them via
.reopen like this
var user = new User();
user.reopen({
getName: function ($deferred, $self) {
setTimeout(function () {
$deferred.resolve($self._name);
}, 1000);
}
});
and you can add methods to a class like this
User.reopen({
getName: function ($deferred, $self) {
setTimeout(function () {
$deferred.resolve($self._name);
}, 1000);
}
});
when you reopen a method that already exists you gain access to
$super
var Promise = require('bluebird'),
PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);
var Mixin = {
getRandomNumber: function () {
return Math.random();
}
};
var Mixin2 = {
getRandomNumberDeferred: function ($deferred) {
$deferred.resolve(Math.random());
}
};
var Class = PromiseObject.create(Mixin, Mixin2, {
initialize: function () {
}
});
// examples
var example = new Class();
console.log(example.getRandomNumber());
example.getRandomNumberDeferred().then(function (number) {
console.log(number);
});
mixins should only use initialize to store instance vars
var Mixin = {
initialize: function () {
this._tags = [];
},
hasTag: function (tag) {
return this._tags.indexOf(tag) !== -1;
},
addTag: function (tag) {
if (this.hasTag(tag)) return;
this._tags.push(tag);
}
};