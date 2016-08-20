openbase logo
promise-object

by Chad Sh
0.1.7

promises inside of objects made easy

Overview

Readme

THIS IS DEPRECATED IN FAVOR OF ES7 ASYNC/AWAIT

promise-object Build Status

provides a base object that gives you the ability to create promise methods just by setting the first parameter to $deferred and also binds those methods to the instance. It also allows you to extend any method and use mixins.

promise-object is very tiny - 1.3KB gzipped (3.1KB not gzipped)

installation

npm install promise-object

pseudo params

there are a few rules with these params

  • if you want to use $deferred it MUST be the first param
  • any other pseudo param must be before any real params

these pseudo params are supported

  • $deferred converts the method into a deferred method
  • $super returns the parent method
  • $class returns the class
  • $self alternative to var self = this;
  • $config ensures that the first argument is an object

$config

helper that makes working with $config objects a little easier

var Promise = require('bluebird'),
    PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);

var User = PromiseObject.create({
    initialize: function ($config) {
        this._name = $config.name;
    }
});

new User({name: 'joe'});
new User(); // this does not error out because $config was replaced with an empty object

class / instance methods

you can specify class methods by placing a $ in front of the method like this

var Class = PromiseObject.create({
    initialize: function ($class) {
        $class.method(); // returns 'class method'

        this.method(); // returns 'instance method'
    },

    $method: function () {
        return 'class method';
    },

    method: function () {
        return 'instance method';
    }
});

this would allow you to call the class method via Class.method

$deferred / promises

promoise-object is promise library agnostic, you initialize the wrapper by passing in the promise library you are using.

below is an example of using promises and showing errors

var Promise = require('bluebird'),
    PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);

var User = PromiseObject.create({
    initialize: function (name) {
        this._name = name;
    },

    getInfo: function ($deferred, error) {
        setTimeout(function () {
            if (error) {
                $deferred.reject(new Error('Something went wrong'));
            } else {
                $deferred.resolve({age: 12});
            }
        }, 1000);
    }
});

var joe = new User('joe');
joe.getInfo(false).then(
    function (info) {
        console.log(info);
    },
    function (error) {
        console.log(error);
    }
);

deferred generators

if you are using a promise library that has coroutine support (like bluebird) you can do the following

getInfo: function *($deferred) {
    var one = yield this.getSomething();
    $deferred.resolve(one);
}

extending

any method can be extended upon, $super is used to request the parent method

var Promise = require('bluebird'),
    PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);

var User = PromiseObject.create({
    initialize: function (name) {
        this._name = name;
    },

    getInfo: function ($deferred) {
        setTimeout(function () {
            $deferred.resolve({age: 12});
        }, 0);
    }
});

var Admin = User.extend({
    initialize: function ($super, name) {
        $super(name);
    },

    getInfo: function ($deferred, $super) {
        $super().then(function (info) {
            info.moreStuff = 123;

            $deferred.resolve(info);

        }, $deferred.reject);
    }
});

var joe = new Admin('joe');
joe.getInfo().then(function (info) {
    console.log(info);
});

reopen

you can add methods to an instance by passing them via .reopen like this

var user = new User();
user.reopen({
    getName: function ($deferred, $self) {
        setTimeout(function () {
            $deferred.resolve($self._name);
        }, 1000);
    }
});

and you can add methods to a class like this

User.reopen({
    getName: function ($deferred, $self) {
        setTimeout(function () {
            $deferred.resolve($self._name);
        }, 1000);
    }
});

when you reopen a method that already exists you gain access to $super

mixins

var Promise = require('bluebird'),
    PromiseObject = require('promise-object')(Promise);

var Mixin =  {
    getRandomNumber: function () {
        return Math.random();
    }
};

var Mixin2 = {
    getRandomNumberDeferred: function ($deferred) {
        $deferred.resolve(Math.random());
    }
};

var Class = PromiseObject.create(Mixin, Mixin2, {
    initialize: function () {
    }
});

// examples
var example = new Class();

console.log(example.getRandomNumber());

example.getRandomNumberDeferred().then(function (number) {
    console.log(number);
});

mixins should only use initialize to store instance vars

var Mixin =  {
    initialize: function () {
        this._tags = [];
    },

    hasTag: function (tag) {
        return this._tags.indexOf(tag) !== -1;
    },

    addTag: function (tag) {
        if (this.hasTag(tag)) return;

        this._tags.push(tag);
    }
};

