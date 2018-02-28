Promise mocking library to make Promises resolve synchronously

Why

Tests are faster

Don't need done() function

function Stack traces are preserved / Easier debugging

Can be easier to write tests (depends)

Don't Promises need to be async or else my code will break?

Nope

Use with Node and Webpack/Browserify

npm install promise-mock

Simple use with Mocha or Jasmine

Get the result of a Promise PromiseMock.getResult

import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock' ; describe( 'testing' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.install() }); afterEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.uninstall(); }); it( 'Sync Promise test' , function ( ) { var result = PromiseMock.getResult( Promise .resolve( 'hello' ))); expect(result).toBe( 'hello' ); }); });

Handle errors synchronously

import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock' ; describe( 'testing' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.install() }); afterEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.uninstall(); }); it( 'Sync Promise test' , function ( ) { expect( function ( ) { PromiseMock.getResult( Promise .reject( new Error ( 'An error' ))); }).toThrow( new Error ( 'An Error' )); }); });

Execute a single async callback

import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock' ; describe( 'testing' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.install() }); afterEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.uninstall(); }); it( 'Sync Promise test' , function ( ) { var result; Promise .resolve( 'hello' ).then( function ( data ) { result = data; }); Promise .run(); expect(result).toBe( 'hello' ); }); });

Resolve all pending Promises

import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock' ; describe( 'testing' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.install() }); afterEach( function ( ) { PromiseMock.uninstall(); }); it( 'Sync Promise test' , function ( ) { var result1, result2, result3; Promise .resolve( 'hello1' ).then( function ( data ) { result1 = data; return 'hello2' ; }).then( function ( data ) { result2 = data; return 'hello3' ; }).then( function ( data ) { result3 = data; });; Promise .runAll(); expect(result1).toBe( 'hello1' ); expect(result2).toBe( 'hello2' ); expect(result3).toBe( 'hello3' ); }); });

By default Promise.runAll() will throw an Error if there are no pending Promises. If you don't want an error, you can use Promise.runAll(false)

For commonjs/require webpack and rollup

Since the move to ES6 modules. You need to add .default

const PromiseMock = require ( 'promise-mock' ).default;

Testing

npm install npm test

License

MIT