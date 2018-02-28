Promise mocking library to make Promises resolve synchronously
npm install promise-mock
Get the result of a Promise
PromiseMock.getResult
import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock';
describe('testing', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
PromiseMock.install()
});
afterEach(function() {
PromiseMock.uninstall();
});
it('Sync Promise test', function() {
var result = PromiseMock.getResult(Promise.resolve('hello')));
expect(result).toBe('hello');
});
});
Handle errors synchronously
import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock';
describe('testing', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
PromiseMock.install()
});
afterEach(function() {
PromiseMock.uninstall();
});
it('Sync Promise test', function() {
expect(function() {
PromiseMock.getResult(Promise.reject(new Error('An error')));
}).toThrow(new Error('An Error'));
});
});
Execute a single async callback
import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock';
describe('testing', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
PromiseMock.install()
});
afterEach(function() {
PromiseMock.uninstall();
});
it('Sync Promise test', function() {
var result;
Promise.resolve('hello').then(function(data) {
result = data;
});
Promise.run();
expect(result).toBe('hello');
});
});
Resolve all pending Promises
import PromiseMock from 'promise-mock';
describe('testing', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
PromiseMock.install()
});
afterEach(function() {
PromiseMock.uninstall();
});
it('Sync Promise test', function() {
var result1, result2, result3;
Promise.resolve('hello1').then(function(data) {
result1 = data;
return 'hello2';
}).then(function(data) {
result2 = data;
return 'hello3';
}).then(function(data) {
result3 = data;
});;
Promise.runAll();
expect(result1).toBe('hello1');
expect(result2).toBe('hello2');
expect(result3).toBe('hello3');
});
});
By default
Promise.runAll() will throw an Error if there are no pending Promises. If you don't want an error, you can use
Promise.runAll(false)
Since the move to ES6 modules. You need to add
.default
const PromiseMock = require('promise-mock').default;
npm install
npm test
MIT