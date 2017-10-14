Memoize promise-returning functions. Includes cache expire and prefetch.
npm install promise-memoize --save
(*) IE9 and below will require setTimeout polyfill for correct work.
// Pseudo code
let db = require('mongoose').createConnection('mongodb://localhost/forum');
function lastPosts(limit) {
return db.model('Post').find().limit(limit).orderBy('-_id').lean(true).exec(); // <- Promise
}
let cachedLastPosts = require('promise-memoize')(lastPosts, { maxAge: 60000 });
// Later...
cachedLastPosts(10).then(posts => console.log(posts));
Memoize function
fn.
Infinity, i.e. cache forever).
0, i.e. don't cache).
fn arguments.
(default:
simple). Possible values:
simple (string) — convert each param to string & join those.
json (string) — JSON.stringify each param & join results.
fn params as array on input
[ String, Boolean, 'json', function ] — array with custom functions,
specific for each
fn param position (text shortcuts as above are allowed).
Return value is a function with the same signature as fn.
Note. How prefetch works.
If
maxAge used and request to cached data happens after
0.7 * maxAge time, then:
fn call is executed in parallel
So your application will not have to wait for data fetch after cache expire.
Returns result as cached promise (errors are not cached by default). If
maxAge
used, tries to prefetch new value before expire to replace cache transparently.
Remove all cached data.