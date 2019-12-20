Call an iterator function for each element of an array in series, ensuring that no iterator is called before the promise returned by the previous iterator is fulfilled, in effect preventing parallel execution. Like async.mapSeries, but for promises.
npm install --save promise-map-series
var mapSeries = require('promise-map-series')
mapSeries(array, iterator[, thisArg]).then(function (newArray) {
...
})
array: An array of values (should not be promises).
iterator: Function that returns a promise or a value for the new
array. The
iterator will be called once for each element. If
iterator
returns a promise, then
iterator will only be called for the next element
once that promise is fulfilled. If the promise is rejected or
iterator
throws an error, iteration will stop immediately and
mapSeries returns a
rejected promise. The
iterator function receives three arguments:
item: The current item in the array.
index: The current index in the array.
array: The original
array argument.
thisArg (optional): Value to use as
this when executing
iterator.