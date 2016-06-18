I don't know about you, but I'm tired of typing stuff like this while debugging my node libraries (specially when working in the REPL!):
somePromiseReturningFunction(args).then(console.log).catch((e) => console.log(e.stack))
Instead, I'd like to do this:
somePromiseReturningFunction(args).log();
Or even, in longer processing chains:
myPromise
.then(doStuff)
.then(someWeirdProcessingStuff)
.then(function (value) {
console.log('partial value is:', value);
return value;
})
.then(doMoreStuff);
Becomes:
myPromise
.then(doStuff)
.then(someWeirdProcessingStuff)
.log('partial value is:')
.then(doMoreStuff);
Hence, I published the
promise-log module to better support my laziness.
Install with npm:
npm install promise-log
And require anywhere in your project, passing the promise prototype you want to extend
(defaults to native
Promise):
require('promise-log')(Promise);
That will add the
log method to the Promise prototype.