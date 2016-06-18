openbase logo
promise-log

by Facundo Olano
0.1.1 (see all)

shortcut for console.loggin' your promises

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

promise-log

I don't know about you, but I'm tired of typing stuff like this while debugging my node libraries (specially when working in the REPL!):

somePromiseReturningFunction(args).then(console.log).catch((e) => console.log(e.stack))

Instead, I'd like to do this:

somePromiseReturningFunction(args).log();

Or even, in longer processing chains:

myPromise
  .then(doStuff)
  .then(someWeirdProcessingStuff)
  .then(function (value) {
    console.log('partial value is:', value);
    return value;
  })
  .then(doMoreStuff);

Becomes:

myPromise
  .then(doStuff)
  .then(someWeirdProcessingStuff)
  .log('partial value is:')
  .then(doMoreStuff);

Hence, I published the promise-log module to better support my laziness.

Usage

Install with npm:

npm install promise-log

And require anywhere in your project, passing the promise prototype you want to extend (defaults to native Promise):

require('promise-log')(Promise);

That will add the log method to the Promise prototype.

