I don't know about you, but I'm tired of typing stuff like this while debugging my node libraries (specially when working in the REPL!):

somePromiseReturningFunction(args).then( console .log).catch( ( e ) => console .log(e.stack))

Instead, I'd like to do this:

somePromiseReturningFunction(args).log();

Or even, in longer processing chains:

myPromise .then(doStuff) .then(someWeirdProcessingStuff) .then( function ( value ) { console .log( 'partial value is:' , value); return value; }) .then(doMoreStuff);

Becomes:

myPromise .then(doStuff) .then(someWeirdProcessingStuff) .log( 'partial value is:' ) .then(doMoreStuff);

Hence, I published the promise-log module to better support my laziness.

Usage

Install with npm:

npm install promise-log

And require anywhere in your project, passing the promise prototype you want to extend (defaults to native Promise ):

require ( 'promise-log' )( Promise );