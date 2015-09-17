A sister of bundle-loader with promise API

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

This is a ripoff of bundle-loader that uses promises instead of callbacks. It only implements so-called lazy bundle-loader mode—that is, require returns a function that, when invoked, returns a promise that resolves to the module.

require: (string) -> () -> Promise<module>

It's up to you to specify your Promise library of choice as a parameter.

var load = require ( "promise?bluebird!./file.js" ); load().then( function ( file ) { });

If a promise library is already loaded externally you can specify 'global'.

You can optionally specify a name for your chunk after a comma:

var load = require ( "promise?bluebird,editor!./editor.js" );

This can be useful for single-page apps because you can later extract filenames from Webpack-generated stats and pre-load specific bundles if you know user's going to hit them.

The bundle name may include [filename] , which will be replaced with the filename, and [name] , which omits the extension. This is useful for when you want to configure loaders in Webpack configuration without specifying precise filenames—for example, by a suffix:

{ test : /\.i18n\.json$/ , loader : 'promise?global,[name].i18n' }

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)