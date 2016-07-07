Call a function for each value in an array and return a Promise. Should only be used for side effects. Waits for promises to resolve before proceeding to the next value.

Installation

$ npm install promise-each

Usage

const each = require ( 'promise-each' ) Promise .resolve([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) .then(each( ( val ) => console .log(val)))

This module is basically equivalent to bluebird.each , but it's handy to have the one function you need instead of a kitchen sink. Modularity! Especially handy if you're serving to the browser and need to reduce your javascript bundle size.

Works great in the browser with browserify!

See Also

License

MIT