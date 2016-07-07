openbase logo
promise-each

by Yosh
2.2.0 (see all)

Call a function for each value in an array and return a Promise

Documentation
Downloads/wk

74.1K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

promise-each

NPM version build status Test coverage Downloads

Call a function for each value in an array and return a Promise. Should only be used for side effects. Waits for promises to resolve before proceeding to the next value.

Installation

$ npm install promise-each

Usage

const each = require('promise-each')

Promise.resolve([1, 2, 3])
  .then(each((val) => console.log(val)))
// => 1
// => 2
// => 3

Why?

This module is basically equivalent to bluebird.each, but it's handy to have the one function you need instead of a kitchen sink. Modularity! Especially handy if you're serving to the browser and need to reduce your javascript bundle size.

Works great in the browser with browserify!

See Also

License

MIT

