Call a function for each value in an array and return a Promise. Should only be used for side effects. Waits for promises to resolve before proceeding to the next value.
$ npm install promise-each
const each = require('promise-each')
Promise.resolve([1, 2, 3])
.then(each((val) => console.log(val)))
// => 1
// => 2
// => 3
This module is basically equivalent to
bluebird.each, but it's
handy to have the one function you need instead of a kitchen sink. Modularity!
Especially handy if you're serving to the browser and need to reduce your
javascript bundle size.
Works great in the browser with browserify!