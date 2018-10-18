PromiseDefer.js is a small
Promise.defer "polyfill" to create
a
Deferred object you can later resolve or reject and get
a
Promise out of. It used to exist in browsers and JavaScript engines as
Promise.defer, but was later deprecated. It's still useful in some cases.
PromiseDefer.js uses the native ES6
Promise by default, but you can pass
it another Promises/A+ compatible constructor function.
npm install promise-defer
PromiseDefer.js follows semantic versioning, so feel
free to depend on its major version with something like
>= 1.0.0 < 2
(a.k.a
^1.0.0).
var defer = require("promise-defer")
var deferred = defer()
deferred.resolve(42)
deferred.promise // Will eventually be resolved with 42.
var rejection = defer()
rejection.reject(new Error("I'll have none of that, thank you."))
rejection.promise // Will eventually be rejected with the error.
PromiseDefer.js will use the global ES6
Promise constructor by default that's
starting to become available in browsers and JavaScript runtimes (e.g. the V8 in
Node.js v0.11). It doesn't therefore have any outside dependencies.
If you'd like to use another promise implementation or are running in an
environment that doesn't have the native
Promise, pass
a Promises/A+ compatible constructor as the first argument:
var Bluebird = require("bluebird")
var defer = require("promise-defer").bind(null, Bluebird)
defer().promise // => An instance of Bluebird.
If you need to programmatically differentiate beteween regular objects and
Deferred instances, use the
instanceof operator:
var Deferred = require("promise-defer")
Deferred() instanceof Deferred // => true
PromiseDefer.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:
For more convoluted language, see the
LICENSE file.
Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.
If you find PromiseDefer.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.