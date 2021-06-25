This package helps you work with a codebase that uses promises instead of callbacks in
most-but-not-all places. It differs from most other callback-to-promise libraries out there by
preferring a deferred variant of a
Promise with a Node callback-compliant
defer method.
As such, it is most different in that it focuses on interoperating with callbacks at the call
site.
It also uses native promises not Bluebird etc.
This is because it's 2017, and this package assumes that you'll convert all your own code to use
native promises (especially now that recent versions of Chrome and Node 7.6.0 natively support
async/
await) and the API calls left over will be 3rd-party libraries that you really don't want
to patch, due to not having access to library classes and/or the general hackiness of
monkey-patching (just try to
trace this).
Hopefully these 3rd-party libraries will get their
acts
together in the relatively
near future. In the meantime, there's
promise-callbacks to keep it simple.
npm install promise-callbacks
or
npm install promise-callbacks --save
The minimum requirement is a native
Promise implementation, though you'll get the most out of this
if you're using Chrome minus 2 or Node 7.6.0 or higher for
async/
await.
const { deferred } = require('promise-callbacks');
function respondWithDelay(done) {
setTimeout(() => done(null, 'hi'), 2000);
}
async function foo() {
const promise = deferred();
respondWithDelay(promise.defer());
console.log(await promise);
}
What happened there is that
promise.defer() took the result of
respondWithDelay, as a
callback, and
resolved/
rejected the associated
Promise.
It's also possible to achieve the above more succinctly using the
callAsync function, as follows:
const { callAsync } = require('promise-callbacks');
async function foo() {
console.log(await callAsync(respondWithDelay));
}
To support callbacks that provide several values, you have two options: as an array - where you can destructure into your own variables, or as an object, with a similar outcome.
const { deferred } = require('promise-callbacks');
function manyValues(done) {
setTimeout(() => {
done(null, 'several', 'values', 'here');
}, 2000);
}
async function asArray() {
const promise = deferred({ variadic: true });
respondWithDelay(promise.defer());
const [first, second, third] = await promise;
console.log(`${first} ${second} ${third}`);
}
async function asObject() {
const promise = deferred({ variadic: ['first', 'second', 'third'] });
respondWithDelay(promise.defer());
const { first, second, third } = await promise;
console.log(`${first} ${second} ${third}`);
}
The
promisify function is based off of Node 8's
util.promisify. It works on versions of Node
prior to 8, and has special support for callbacks with multiple values, and has utilities to create
a copy of an object with promise-returning methods.
const { promisify } = require('promise-callbacks');
function respondWithDelay(done) {
setTimeout(() => done(null, 'hi'), 2000);
}
const respondWithDelayPromised = promisify(respondWithDelay);
async function foo() {
console.log(await respondWithDelayPromised());
}
Much like
deferred, you can receive multiple callback arguments by passing the
variadic option to promisify. This also works with
promisify.methods and
promisify.all.
const { promisify } = require('promise-callbacks');
function respondWithDelay(done) {
setTimeout(() => done(null, 3, 2, 1, 4), 2000);
}
const respondWithDelayPromised = promisify(respondWithDelay, { variadic: true });
async function foo() {
console.log(await respondWithDelayPromised());
// => [3, 2, 1, 4]
}
const { promisify } = require('promise-callbacks');
const fs = require('fs');
// Note that readFile and writeFile are internally bound to fs, so they can interact with the
// original context object as they expect.
const { readFile, writeFile } = promisify.methods(fs, ['readFile', 'writeFile']);
readFile('input')
.then((content) => writeFile('output', content))
.catch((err) => console.error('err', err));
// If you just care about one method, a less verbose option you can use is promisify.method:
const readFileAsync = promisify.method(fs, 'readFile');
readFileAsync('input')
.then((content) => writeFile('output', content))
.catch((err) => console.error('err', err));
// If you know all the methods of the object are asynchronous, use promisify.all:
const api = {
respondWithDelay,
};
const promiseAPI = promisify.all(api);
async function foo() {
console.log(await promiseAPI.respondWithDelay());
}
const { asCallback } = require('promise-callbacks');
asCallback(Promise.resolve(true), (err, res) => {
console.log(res); // true
});
Straightforward. Or, if you don't mind just a little bit of monkey-patching:
const { patchPromise } = require('promise-callbacks');
// Call this once, when your application starts up,
// to add `asCallback` to `Promise.prototype`, as
// well as several utility functions to `Promise`
// itself (see below).
patchPromise();
// Thereafter:
Promise.resolve(true).asCallback((err, res) => {
console.log(res); // true
});
Defer object
const { defer } = require('promise-callbacks');
const def = defer();
// => Hello, world!
def.promise.then((message) => console.log(message));
def.resolve('Hello, world!');
Promise utilities
These utilities are exposed if
patchPromise is invoked. They are also accessible on the
promise-callbacks module itself.
Promise.delay(timeout)
Returns a promise that will resolve after the specified timeout.
Promise.immediate()
Returns a promise that will resolve after the event loop has processed - analogous to
setImmediate.
Promise.nextTick()
Returns a promise that will resolve after the next process tick - analogous to
process.nextTick.
Promise.withTimeout(promise, timeout, [message])
Returns a promise that will reject after the specified timeout, unless the given promise resolves or rejects before that timeout.
Promise.objectAll(object)
Resolves the values of the provided object, similar to
Promise.all. Useful for
Promise.all invocations that have grown so large in size that it's difficult to easily understand which expressions are associated with which bindings.
const { status, assignment } = await Promise.objectAll({
status: getStatus(),
sendResult: send(notificationObject),
assignment: assignReviewer(),
});
example/app.js demonstrate these APIs' use in the context of a web server. Do
yarn run example
to start it.
asCallback is inspired by Bluebird.