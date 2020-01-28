Call an array of promise-returning functions, restricting concurrency to a specified limit.

USAGE

const promiseCallLimit = require ( 'promise-call-limit' ) const things = getLongListOfThingsToFrobulate() promiseCallLimit(things.map( thing => () => frobulateThing(thing)), 4 ) .then( results => console .log( 'frobulated 4 at a time' , results))

API

promiseCallLimit(queue Array<() => Promise>, limit = defaultLimit)

The default limit is the number of CPUs on the system - 1, or 1.

The reason for subtracting one is that presumably the main thread is taking up a CPU as well, so let's not be greedy.

Note that the array should be a list of Promise-returning functions, not Promises themselves. If you have a bunch of Promises already, you're best off just calling Promise.all() .

The functions in the queue are called without any arguments.