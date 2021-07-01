promise-breaker makes it easy to write functions that will accept an optional callback, or return
a Promise if a callback is not provided. You can use callbacks or Promises in your implementation,
and callers can call with either a callback or expect a Promise. It's a library that makes it easy
to write libraries for others.
npm install --save promise-breaker
This library assumes that
Promise is a defined global variable. If this is not the case
on your platform, you can use a polyfill:
npm install --save es6-promise
Then somewhere in your node.js application:
if(!global.Promise) {
global.Promise = require('es6-promise').Promise;
}
Or in your client-side app:
if(!window.Promise) {
window.Promise = require('es6-promise').Promise;
}
If you don't want to set the global, you can pass an optional Promise implementation to
promise-breaker:
var MyPromise = require('es6-promise').Promise;
promiseBreaker = require('promise-breaker').withPromise(MyPromise);
With the growing popularity of Promises these days, if you're a library author, it's nice to be able to provide your clients with a library that will take an optional callback, and if the callback isn't provided, return a Promise. If you've ever tried to do this, you know that there's a lot of finicky boilerplate involved in every function you write. Providing callback support is also pretty important if you prefer to write your library using Promises internally.
'promise-breaker' makes this really easy. If you prefer writing in callback style:
export function myFunc(done=null) {
return pb.addPromise(done, done => // Add this wrapper around your async function
doThing((err, thing) => {
if(err) {return done(err);}
doOtherThing(thing, (err, otherThing) => {
if(err) {return done(err);}
done(null, otherThing);
});
});
);
}
or if you prefer Promise style:
export function myFunc(done=null) {
return pb.addCallback(done, // Add this wrapper around your returned Promise.
doThing()
.then(result => doOtherThing(result))
);
}
If you're using arrow functions or using commonjs exports, it's even easier to use promise-breaker to create functions that generate a Promise or accept a callback:
// Both of these will take an optional `done`, and if not provided return a Promise.
exports.myPromiseFunc = pb.break({args: 0}, () => {
return Promise.resolve("Hello World");
});
exports.myCbFunc = pb.make({args: 1}, done => {
done(null, "Hello World");
});
The names
make() and
break() here come from the idea that you are making a callback into a promise, or breaking
a promise down into a callback. Note that
make() and
break() rely on the
.length of the function you pass
in. In ES6, default parameters do not count towards the length of the function, so you need to explicitly tell
promise-breaker how many parameters are expected in the
args parameter. If you're not using default arguments, you
can omit the options parameter altogether, but this is a bad habit, as promise-breaker unfortunately has no way to
detect if you get it wrong.
The other thing you often want to do when writing a library is call into a function without knowing whether it returns a promise or expects a callback. Again, promise-breaker makes this easy:
export function doStuff(fn) {
// This works just like `fn.call` except it will add a `done` if `fn.length` is bigger than the parameter count.
// So here, this will either call `fn("hello world")` and get back a Promise or `fn("hello world", done)` and
// convert the callback into a Promise for you.
pb.call(fn, null, "hello world")
.catch(err => console.log(err));
}
Or, in callback style:
export function doStuff(fn) {
pb.callWithCb(fn, null, "hello world", err => {
if(err) return console.log(err);
});
}
options.args - In ES6, default parameters do not count towards a functions
.length. If your
fn
uses default parameters, you must specify the total parameter count in
args. E.g.:
const myFn = pb.make({args: 2}, (x, y=null) => ...); If you do not specify
args, then promise-breaker
will use
fn.length instead.
make() takes a function which accepts a
callback(err, result) as its last parameter, and
returns a new function which accepts an optional callback as its last parameter. If a callback is
provided, this new function will behave exactly like the original function. If the callback
is not provided, then the new function will return a Promise.
Since Promises only allow a single value to be returned, if
fn passes more than two arguments to
callback(...),
then (as of v3.0.0) any arguments after the error will be transformed into an array and returned via the Promise as a
single combined argument. This does not affect the case where the transformed function is called with a callback.
For example:
var myFunc = pb.make(function(callback) {
// We're returning multiple values via callback
callback(null, "a", "b");
})
// Callback style
myFunc(function(err, a, b) {...});
// Promise style
myFunc()
.then(function(results) {
// Promises only let us return a single value, so we return an array.
var a = results[0];
var b = results[1];
...
})
.catch(function(err) {...});
break(fn) is the opposite of
make(fn).
fn here is a function which returns a Promise.
break(fn) will generate a new function with an extra parameter, an optional
callback(err, result). If no callback is provided, the generated function will behave exactly
like the original function. If a callback is provided, then the generated function will return
null, and will pass any results that would have been returned via the Promise via the callback
instead.
Used to add Promise support to a callback-based function.
Calls
fn(cb). If
done is provided, it is passed directly as
cb and
addPromise returns undefined. If
done
is not provided,
addPromise will generate an appropriate callback and return a Promise. If
fn is called with
more than two arguments (with multiple results, in other words) then the Promise will resolve to an array of results.
Use it like this:
export function addAsync(x, y, done=null) {
return pb.addPromise(done, done => done(null, x + y));
}
Used to add callback support to a promise-based function.
If
done is not provided, returns the
promise passed in. If
done is
provided, this will wait for
promise to resolve or reject and then call
done(err, result) appropriately. Note that
promise can also be a
function that takes no arguments and returns a Promise.
Use it like this:
export function addAsync(x, y, done=null) {
return pb.addCallback(done, Promise.resolve(x + y));
}
Much like
Function.prototype.apply(),
this calls a function, but this lets you call into a function when you don't know whether the
function is expecting a callback or is going to return a Promise.
fn is the function you wish
to call. Under the hood, if
fn.length is equal to
args.length, this will call
fn
with the parameters provided, and then return the Promise (or wrap a returned value in a Promise).
If
fn.length is
args.length + 1, then a callback will be added.
If
cb is provided,
apply will call into
cb with a result, otherwise
apply will itself
return a Promise.
This is the
Function.prototype.call()
equivalent of
apply(). Note that this always returns a Promise. If you need a callback, use
callWithCb()
instead.
Note that this is handy shortcut for promisifying a callback-based API:
pb.call(done => fs.readFile(filename, {encoding: 'utf8'}, done))
.then(fileContents => ...);
Similar to
pb.call(), but instead of returning a Promise this will call the provided callback.
Returns a new
{make, break, addPromise, addCallback, apply, call, callWithCb} object which uses the specified
promiseImpl constructor to create new Promises.