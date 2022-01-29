A helper function that receives an object with a promise in each property and returns a promise that resolves to an object with the same properties and the resolved values of the promises.
The returned promise is rejected in the following cases:
import promiseAllProperties from 'promise-all-properties';
const promisesObject = {
someProperty: Promise.resolve('resolve value'),
anotherProperty: Promise.resolve('another resolved value'),
};
const promise = promiseAllProperties(promisesObject);
promise.then((resolvedObject) => {
console.log(resolvedObject);
// {
// someProperty: 'resolve value',
// anotherProperty: 'another resolved value'
// }
});
npm test
npm run build
PR's are welcome just make sure the the PR is squashed (one commit) and the commit messages starts with one of the following prefixes:
[INITIAL]: The initial commit
[FEAT]: Only changes that creating new features or modofying existing features, that are not bug fixes
[FIX]: Only bug fixes
[DOCS]: Only Documentation changes
[STYLE]: Only changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)
[REFACTOR]: Only code changes that are neither fixes or features
[TEST]: Only changes that are adding new tests or modifying existing tests
[TOOLS]: Only changes that affect external processeses like build tools, dev tools, auxiliary tools and libraries such as documentation generation
[CLEANUP]: Only code removal: code lines, comment lines or files without affecting the project whatsoever
Public domain Unlicense