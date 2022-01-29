Promise all properties

A helper function that receives an object with a promise in each property and returns a promise that resolves to an object with the same properties and the resolved values of the promises.

The returned promise is rejected in the following cases:

The input argument is not an "object" at least one of the promises is rejected

Requirements

ES6 Promise supporting javascript engine (browser or Node.js), or at least an ES6 Promise polyfill

yarn installed

Usage example (ES6/Typescript):

import promiseAllProperties from 'promise-all-properties' ; const promisesObject = { someProperty : Promise .resolve( 'resolve value' ), anotherProperty : Promise .resolve( 'another resolved value' ), }; const promise = promiseAllProperties(promisesObject); promise.then( ( resolvedObject ) => { console .log(resolvedObject); });

Breaking changes

Passing an Array of values causes the promise to be rejected as invalid

Stricter TypeScript signature now errors on non-object arguments.

Developers

Run tests:

npm test

npm run build

PR's are welcome just make sure the the PR is squashed (one commit) and the commit messages starts with one of the following prefixes:

[INITIAL] : The initial commit

[FEAT] : Only changes that creating new features or modofying existing features, that are not bug fixes

[FIX] : Only bug fixes

[DOCS] : Only Documentation changes

[STYLE] : Only changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)

[REFACTOR] : Only code changes that are neither fixes or features

[TEST] : Only changes that are adding new tests or modifying existing tests

[TOOLS] : Only changes that affect external processeses like build tools, dev tools, auxiliary tools and libraries such as documentation generation

[CLEANUP] : Only code removal: code lines, comment lines or files without affecting the project whatsoever

License

Public domain Unlicense