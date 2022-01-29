openbase logo
pap

promise-all-properties

by marcelo
3.0.2 (see all)

A helper function that recevies an object with a promise in each property and returns a promise that resolves to an object with the same properties and the resolved values of the promises

Readme

Promise all properties

tests

A helper function that receives an object with a promise in each property and returns a promise that resolves to an object with the same properties and the resolved values of the promises.

The returned promise is rejected in the following cases:

  1. The input argument is not an "object"
  2. at least one of the promises is rejected

Requirements

  • ES6 Promise supporting javascript engine (browser or Node.js), or at least an ES6 Promise polyfill
  • yarn installed

Usage example (ES6/Typescript):

import promiseAllProperties from 'promise-all-properties';

const promisesObject = {
  someProperty: Promise.resolve('resolve value'),
  anotherProperty: Promise.resolve('another resolved value'),
};

const promise = promiseAllProperties(promisesObject);

promise.then((resolvedObject) => {
  console.log(resolvedObject);
  // {
  //   someProperty: 'resolve value',
  //   anotherProperty: 'another resolved value'
  // }
});

Breaking changes

v3.0.0

  • Passing an Array of values causes the promise to be rejected as invalid
  • Stricter TypeScript signature now errors on non-object arguments.

Developers

Run tests:

npm test

Build:

npm run build

Contributions:

PR's are welcome just make sure the the PR is squashed (one commit) and the commit messages starts with one of the following prefixes:

[INITIAL]: The initial commit
[FEAT]: Only changes that creating new features or modofying existing features, that are not bug fixes
[FIX]: Only bug fixes
[DOCS]: Only Documentation changes
[STYLE]: Only changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)
[REFACTOR]: Only code changes that are neither fixes or features
[TEST]: Only changes that are adding new tests or modifying existing tests
[TOOLS]: Only changes that affect external processeses like build tools, dev tools, auxiliary tools and libraries such as documentation generation
[CLEANUP]: Only code removal: code lines, comment lines or files without affecting the project whatsoever

License

Public domain Unlicense

