openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pro

promiscuous

by Ruben Verborgh
0.7.2 (see all)

An old and obsolete Promise experiment for pre-ES6 JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Promiscuous was a 2013 experiment to make a tiny library with full Promise compatibility. JavaScript has drastically changed since: we now have Promises (nearly) everywhere, and transpilation with full-fledged shims for cases where we don't.

So please, do not use this library anymore. Look into Babel and webpack when developing for pre-ES6 targets.

promiscuous

Promises/A+ logo

promiscuous is a tiny implementation of the Promises/A+ spec.

It is promise library in JavaScript, small (< 1kb minified / < 0.6kb gzipped) and fast.

Installation and usage

Node

First, install promiscuous with npm.

$ npm install promiscuous

Then, include promiscuous in your code file.

var Promise = require('promiscuous');

Browsers

Include promiscuous in your HTML file.

<script src="promiscuous-browser.js"></script>

This version (and a minified one) can be built with:

$ build/build.js

API

Create a resolved promise

var promise = Promise.resolve("one");
promise.then(function (value) { console.log(value); });
/* one */

Create a rejected promise

var brokenPromise = Promise.reject(new Error("Could not keep promise."));
brokenPromise.then(null, function (error) { console.error(error.message); });
/* "Could not keep promise." */

You can also use the catch method if there is no success callback:

brokenPromise.catch(function (error) { console.error(error.message); });
/* "Could not keep promise." */

Write a function that returns a promise

function promiseLater(something) {
  return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
    setTimeout(function () {
      if (something)
        resolve(something);
      else
        reject(new Error("nothing"));
    }, 1000);
  });
}
promiseLater("something").then(
  function (value) { console.log(value); },
  function (error) { console.error(error.message); });
/* something */

promiseLater(null).then(
  function (value) { console.log(value); },
  function (error) { console.error(error.message); });
/* nothing */

Convert an array of promises into a promise for an array

var promises = [promiseLater(1), promiseLater(2), promiseLater(3)];
Promise.all(promises).then(function (values) { console.log(values); });
/* [1, 2, 3] */

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial