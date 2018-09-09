Promiscuous was a 2013 experiment to make a tiny library with full Promise compatibility. JavaScript has drastically changed since: we now have Promises (nearly) everywhere, and transpilation with full-fledged shims for cases where we don't.

So please, do not use this library anymore. Look into Babel and webpack when developing for pre-ES6 targets.

promiscuous

promiscuous is a tiny implementation of the Promises/A+ spec.

It is promise library in JavaScript, small (< 1kb minified / < 0.6kb gzipped) and fast.

Installation and usage

Node

First, install promiscuous with npm.

$ npm install promiscuous

Then, include promiscuous in your code file.

var Promise = require ( 'promiscuous' );

Browsers

Include promiscuous in your HTML file.

< script src = "promiscuous-browser.js" > </ script >

This version (and a minified one) can be built with:

$ build/build.js

API

Create a resolved promise

var promise = Promise .resolve( "one" ); promise.then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

Create a rejected promise

var brokenPromise = Promise .reject( new Error ( "Could not keep promise." )); brokenPromise.then( null , function ( error ) { console .error(error.message); });

You can also use the catch method if there is no success callback:

brokenPromise.catch( function ( error ) { console .error(error.message); });

Write a function that returns a promise

function promiseLater ( something ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { if (something) resolve(something); else reject( new Error ( "nothing" )); }, 1000 ); }); } promiseLater( "something" ).then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); }, function ( error ) { console .error(error.message); }); promiseLater( null ).then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); }, function ( error ) { console .error(error.message); });

Convert an array of promises into a promise for an array