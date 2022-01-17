openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pq

prometheus-query

by Samuel Berthe
3.2.0 (see all)

📊 A Javascript client for Prometheus query API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Welcome to prometheus-query 👋

NPM version jsDelivr Downloads License: MIT

A Javascript client for Prometheus query API.

✨ Features

  • Thin & minimal low-level HTTP client to interact with Prometheus's API
  • Works both on the browser and node.js
  • UMD compatible, you can use it with any module loader
  • Supports query and admin APIs

⚠️ This library does not export metrics. Please use prom-client instead.

For building shiny Charts, you may like this chartjs plugin: samber/chartjs-plugin-datasource-prometheus.

🚀 Install

NodeJS

npm install prometheus-query

Upgrade from v2 to v3

  • prometheus-query-js has been recoded into Typescript.
  • Type definitions.
  • API update:
    • PrometheusQuery is not the default export anymore.
    • PrometheusQuery has been renamed as PrometheusDriver.
    • See examples

Browser

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prometheus-query/dist/prometheus-query.umd.min.js"></script>

<script type="application/javacript">
    const prom = new Prometheus.PrometheusDriver(...);
</script>

💡 Quick start

import { PrometheusDriver } from 'prometheus-query';

const prom = new PrometheusDriver({
    endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io",
    baseURL: "/api/v1" // default value
});

Instant query

// last `up` value
const q = 'up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9090",job="node"}';
prom.instantQuery(q)
    .then((res) => {
        const series = res.result;
        series.forEach((serie) => {
            console.log("Serie:", serie.metric.toString());
            console.log("Time:", serie.value.time);
            console.log("Value:", serie.value.value);
        });
    })
    .catch(console.error);

Output:

Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9100", job="node"}
Time: Sun Feb 16 2020 18:33:59 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time)
Value: 1

Range query

// up during past 24h
const q = 'up';
const start = new Date().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000;
const end = new Date();
const step = 6 * 60 * 60; // 1 point every 6 hours

prom.rangeQuery(q, start, end, step)
    .then((res) => {
        const series = res.result;
        series.forEach((serie) => {
            console.log("Serie:", serie.metric.toString());
            console.log("Values:\n" + serie.values.join('\n'));
        });
    })
    .catch(console.error);

Output:

Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9090", job="prometheus"}
Values:
Sat Feb 15 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 00:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 06:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 12:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1

Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9093", job="alertmanager"}
Values:
Sat Feb 15 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 00:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 06:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 12:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1

Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9100", job="node"}
Values:
Sat Feb 15 2020 18:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 00:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 06:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 12:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1
Sun Feb 16 2020 18:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1

List series matching query

const match = 'up';
const start = new Date().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000;
const end = new Date();

prom.series(match, start, end)
    .then((res) => {
        console.log('Series:');
        console.log(res.join('\n'));
    })
    .catch(console.error);

Output:

up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9090", job="prometheus"}
up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9093", job="alertmanager"}
up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9100", job="node"}

List all active alerts

prom.alerts()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

Output:

[
  Alert {
    activeAt: 2019-11-14T20:04:36.629Z,
    annotations: {},
    labels: { alertname: 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring', job: 'alertmanager' },
    state: 'firing',
    value: 1
  },
  Alert {
    activeAt: 2019-11-14T20:04:36.629Z,
    annotations: {},
    labels: { alertname: 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring', job: 'node' },
    state: 'firing',
    value: 1
  },
  Alert {
    activeAt: 2019-11-14T20:04:36.629Z,
    annotations: {},
    labels: { alertname: 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring', job: 'prometheus' },
    state: 'firing',
    value: 1
  },
  Alert {
    activeAt: 2019-11-14T20:04:36.629Z,
    annotations: {},
    labels: { alertname: 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring', job: 'pushgateway' },
    state: 'firing',
    value: 1
  }
]

Authenticated query

Using basic auth:

new PrometheusDriver({
    endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io",
    auth: {
        username: 'foo',
        password: 'bar'
    }
});

Using cookies:

new PrometheusDriver({
    endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io",
    withCredentials: true
});

Proxy

new PrometheusDriver({
    endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io",
    proxy: {
        host: 'proxy.acme.com',
        port: 8080
    }
});

Hook HTTP requests and responses

new PrometheusDriver({
    endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io",
    proxy: {
        host: 'proxy.acme.com',
        port: 8080
    },
    requestInterceptor: {
        onFulfilled: (config: AxiosRequestConfig) => {
            return config;
        },
        onRejected: (error: any) => {
            return Promise.reject(error.message);
        }
    },
    responseInterceptor: {
        onFulfilled: (res: AxiosResponse) => {
            return res;
        },
        onRejected: (error: any) => {
            return Promise.reject(error.message);
        }
    }
});

🔐 Security advisory

If you open a Prometheus instance on Internet, it would be a good idea to block some routes.

Start by blocking /api/v1/admin. I'm pretty sure allowing only /api/v1/query and /api/v1/query_range will match your needs.

Also don't use Prometheus as a multitenant timeseries database!

At your own risk... 😘

🤝 Contributing

The Prometheus Query client is open source and contributions from the community (you!) are welcome.

There are many ways to contribute: writing code, documentation, reporting issues...

How-to

Author

👤 Samuel Berthe

💫 Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

support us

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Samuel Berthe.

This project is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial