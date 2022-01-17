Welcome to prometheus-query 👋

A Javascript client for Prometheus query API.

✨ Features

Thin & minimal low-level HTTP client to interact with Prometheus's API

to interact with Prometheus's API Works both on the browser and node.js

and UMD compatible , you can use it with any module loader

, you can use it with any module loader Supports query and admin APIs

⚠️ This library does not export metrics. Please use prom-client instead.

For building shiny Charts, you may like this chartjs plugin: samber/chartjs-plugin-datasource-prometheus.

🚀 Install

NodeJS

npm install prometheus-query

Upgrade from v2 to v3

prometheus-query-js has been recoded into Typescript.

has been recoded into Typescript. Type definitions.

API update: PrometheusQuery is not the default export anymore. PrometheusQuery has been renamed as PrometheusDriver . See examples



Browser

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prometheus-query/dist/prometheus-query.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "application/javacript" > const prom = new Prometheus.PrometheusDriver(...); </ script >

💡 Quick start

import { PrometheusDriver } from 'prometheus-query' ; const prom = new PrometheusDriver({ endpoint : "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io" , baseURL : "/api/v1" });

Instant query

const q = 'up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9090",job="node"}' ; prom.instantQuery(q) .then( ( res ) => { const series = res.result; series.forEach( ( serie ) => { console .log( "Serie:" , serie.metric.toString()); console .log( "Time:" , serie.value.time); console .log( "Value:" , serie.value.value); }); }) .catch( console .error);

Output:

Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9100", job="node"} Time: Sun Feb 16 2020 18:33:59 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time) Value: 1

Range query

const q = 'up' ; const start = new Date ().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; const end = new Date (); const step = 6 * 60 * 60 ; prom.rangeQuery(q, start, end, step) .then( ( res ) => { const series = res.result; series.forEach( ( serie ) => { console .log( "Serie:" , serie.metric.toString()); console .log( "Values:

" + serie.values.join( '

' )); }); }) .catch( console .error);

Output:

Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9090", job="prometheus"} Values: Sat Feb 15 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 00:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 06:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 12:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9093", job="alertmanager"} Values: Sat Feb 15 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 00:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 06:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 12:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 18:21:47 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Serie: up{instance="prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io:9100", job="node"} Values: Sat Feb 15 2020 18:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 00:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 06:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 12:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1 Sun Feb 16 2020 18:20:51 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time): 1

List series matching query

const match = 'up' ; const start = new Date ().getTime() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; const end = new Date (); prom.series(match, start, end) .then( ( res ) => { console .log( 'Series:' ); console .log(res.join( '

' )); }) .catch( console .error);

Output:

up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9090", job="prometheus"} up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9093", job="alertmanager"} up{instance="demo.do.prometheus.io:9100", job="node"}

List all active alerts

prom.alerts() .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Output:

[ Alert { activeAt : 2019 -11 -14 T20: 04 : 36.629 Z, annotations : {}, labels : { alertname : 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring' , job : 'alertmanager' }, state : 'firing' , value : 1 }, Alert { activeAt : 2019 -11 -14 T20: 04 : 36.629 Z, annotations : {}, labels : { alertname : 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring' , job : 'node' }, state : 'firing' , value : 1 }, Alert { activeAt : 2019 -11 -14 T20: 04 : 36.629 Z, annotations : {}, labels : { alertname : 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring' , job : 'prometheus' }, state : 'firing' , value : 1 }, Alert { activeAt : 2019 -11 -14 T20: 04 : 36.629 Z, annotations : {}, labels : { alertname : 'ExampleAlertAlwaysFiring' , job : 'pushgateway' }, state : 'firing' , value : 1 } ]

Authenticated query

Using basic auth:

new PrometheusDriver({ endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io" , auth: { username: 'foo' , password: 'bar' } });

Using cookies:

new PrometheusDriver({ endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io" , withCredentials: true });

Proxy

new PrometheusDriver({ endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io" , proxy: { host: 'proxy.acme.com' , port: 8080 } });

Hook HTTP requests and responses

new PrometheusDriver({ endpoint: "https://prometheus.demo.do.prometheus.io" , proxy: { host: 'proxy.acme.com' , port: 8080 }, requestInterceptor: { onFulfilled: ( config: AxiosRequestConfig ) => { return config; }, onRejected: ( error: any ) => { return Promise .reject(error.message); } }, responseInterceptor: { onFulfilled: ( res: AxiosResponse ) => { return res; }, onRejected: ( error: any ) => { return Promise .reject(error.message); } } });

🔐 Security advisory

If you open a Prometheus instance on Internet, it would be a good idea to block some routes.

Start by blocking /api/v1/admin . I'm pretty sure allowing only /api/v1/query and /api/v1/query_range will match your needs.

Also don't use Prometheus as a multitenant timeseries database!

At your own risk... 😘

🤝 Contributing

The Prometheus Query client is open source and contributions from the community (you!) are welcome.

There are many ways to contribute: writing code, documentation, reporting issues...

How-to

Author

👤 Samuel Berthe

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Samuel Berthe.

This project is MIT licensed.