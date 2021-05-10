openbase logo
pgs

prometheus-gc-stats

by Simen Bekkhus
0.6.3

Report Garbage Collection stats using Prometheus

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

70.4K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

prometheus-gc-stats

Report Garbage Collection stats using Prometheus

Usage

This module has a peer dependency on prom-client. Currently, 10 is supported.

This module follows the same API as the core default metrics. To start collection GC stats, invoke the exported function to create the metrics, then invoke the returned function to start the collecting.

The exported function takes a single parameter, which is a registry. If provided, and the version of prom-client you use support it, that is the registry which the metrics will register to. If no registry is provided it will use the default one provided by prom-client.

Example:

const prometheus = require('prom-client');
const gcStats = require('prometheus-gc-stats');

prometheus.collectDefaultMetrics();
const startGcStats = gcStats(prometheus.register); // gcStats() would have the same effect in this case
startGcStats();

gc-stats

The module doing the GC stats collecting is gc-stats. This module requires native dependencies. If the stats don't show up, make sure to check npm's install log for failures.

Metrics exposed

This module exposes 3 metrics:

  1. nodejs_gc_runs_total: Counts the number of time GC is invoked
  2. nodejs_gc_pause_seconds_total: Time spent in GC in seconds
  3. nodejs_gc_reclaimed_bytes_total: The number of bytes GC has freed

You can add a prefix to metric names using options:

const startGcStats = gcStats(prometheus.register, {
  prefix: 'my_application_',
});

Credits

Thanks to @tcolgate for the original implementation.

