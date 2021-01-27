Manage repository easily.
How do you manage git repository?
Maybe you create a directory and clone to it. However if you want to clone repository that has same name? Or Do something in every directory like
clean?
Projj provide a structure making it easy.
$BASE
|- github.com
| `- popomore
| `- projj
`- gitlab.com
`- popomore
`- projj
And you can
DO everything in repository by Hook.
projj add
Install
projj globally.
$ npm i projj -g
$ projj init
Set base directory which repositories will be cloned to, default is
~/projj.
You can change base directory in
~/.projj/config.json.
$ projj add git@github.com:popomore/projj.git
it's just like
git clone, but the repository will be cached by projj. You can find all repositories in
~/.projj/cache.json
also support alias which could config at
alias of
~/.projj/config.json:
$ projj add github://popomore/projj
If you have some repositories in
~/code, projj can import by
projj import ~/code.
Or projj can import repositories from
cache.json when you change laptop by
projj import --cache
projj provide a easy way to find the location of your repositories.
$ projj find [repo]
You can set
change_directory in
~/.projj/config.json to change directory automatically.
projj sync will check the repository in cache.json whether exists, the repository will be removed from cache if not exist.
Hook is flexible when manage repositories.
When run command like
projj add, hook will be run.
preadd that run before
projj add, and
postadd that run after
projj add.
Config hook in
~/.projj/config.json
{
"hooks": {
"postadd": "cat package.json"
}
}
Then will show the content of the package of repository.
Only support
add now
You can define own hook.
{
"hooks": {
"hook_name": "command"
}
}
For Example, define a hook to show package.
{
"hooks": {
"show_package": "cat package.json"
}
}
Then you can use
projj run show_package to run the hook in current directory.
Command can be used in
$PATH, so you can use global node_modules like
npm.
{
"hooks": {
"npm_install": "npm install"
}
}
Write a command
// clean
#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';
const cp = require('child_process');
const cwd = process.cwd();
const config = JSON.parse(process.env.PROJJ_HOOK_CONFIG);
if (config.node_modules === true) {
cp.spawn('rm', [ '-rf', 'node_modules' ]);
}
You can get
PROJJ_HOOK_CONFIG from
projj if you have defined in
~/.projj/config.json.
{
"hooks": {
"clean": "clean"
},
"clean": {
"node_modules": true
}
}
projj run clean in current directory.
projj runall clean in every repositories from
cache.json