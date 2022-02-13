Define and maintain complex project configuration through code.
JOIN THE #TemplatesAreEvil MOVEMENT!
projen synthesizes project configuration files such as
package.json,
tsconfig.json,
.gitignore, GitHub Workflows, eslint, jest, etc from a
well-typed definition written in JavaScript.
Check out this talk about projen.
As opposed to existing templating/scaffolding tools, projen is not a one-off
generator. Synthesized files should never be manually edited (in fact, projen
enforces that). To modify your project setup, users interact with rich
strongly-typed class and execute
projen to update their project configuration
files.
To create a new project, run the following command and follow the instructions:
$ mkdir my-project
$ cd my-project
$ git init
$ npx projen new PROJECT-TYPE
🤖 Synthesizing project...
...
Currently supported project types (use
npx projen new without a type for a
list):
Use
npx projen new PROJECT-TYPE --helpto view a list of command line switches that allows you to specify most project options during bootstrapping. For example:
npx projen new jsii --author-name "Jerry Berry".
The
new command will create a
.projenrc.js file which looks like this for
jsii projects:
const { JsiiProject } = require('projen');
const project = new JsiiProject({
authorAddress: "elad.benisrael@gmail.com",
authorName: "Elad Ben-Israel",
name: "foobar",
repository: "https://github.com/eladn/foobar.git",
});
project.synth();
This program instantiates the project type with minimal setup, and then calls
synth() to synthesize the project files. By default, the
new command will
also execute this program, which will result in a fully working project.
Once your project is created, you can configure your project by editing
.projenrc.js and re-running
npx projen to synthesize again.
The files generated by projen are considered an "implementation detail" and projen protects them from being manually edited (most files are marked read-only, and an "anti tamper" check is configured in the CI build workflow to ensure that files are not updated during build).
For example, to setup PyPI publishing in
jsii projects, you can use
python option:
const project = new JsiiProject({
// ...
python: {
distName: "mydist",
module: "my_module",
}
});
Run:
npx projen
And you'll notice that your
package.json file now contains a
python section in
it's
jsii config and the GitHub
release.yml workflow includes a PyPI
publishing step.
We recommend to put this in your shell profile, so you can simply run
pj every
time you update
.projenrc.js:
alias pj='npx projen'
Most projects come with an assortment of tasks that handle various
development activities, from compiling to publishing. Tasks can be and composed
together, and can be run as local commands or turned into GitHub workflows. You
can list all tasks with
npx projen --help:
$ npx projen --help
projen [command]
Commands:
projen new [PROJECT-TYPE-NAME] [OPTIONS] Creates a new projen project
projen clobber hard resets to HEAD of origin and cleans the local repo
projen compile Only compile
projen test:compile compiles the test code
projen test Run tests
projen build Full release build (test+compile)
projen upgrade-dependencies upgrade dependencies
projen upgrade-projen upgrade projen
...
The
build task is the same task that's executed in your CI builds. It
typically compiles, lints, tests and packages your module for distribution.
If installed as a global package,
projen includes rich shell tab-completion support. To enable this in your shell, run:
# Bash
projen completion >> ~/.bashrc
# ZSH
projen completion >> ~/.zshrc
Some examples for features built-in to project types:
package.json
compile,
build,
test,
package
See API Reference for API details.
In addition, several projen components and project types are explained with examples at https://projen.io/ (currently a work in progress!).
projen takes a "batteries included" approach and aims to offer dozens of different project types out of
the box (we are just getting started). Think
projen new react,
projen new angular,
projen new java-maven,
projen new awscdk-typescript,
projen new cdk8s-python (nothing in projen is tied to javascript or npm!)...
Adding new project types is as simple as submitting a pull request to this repo and exporting a class that
extends
projen.Project (or one of it's derivatives). Projen automatically discovers project types so your
type will immediately be available in
projen new.
projen is bundled with many project types out of the box, but it can also work with project types and components defined in external jsii modules (the reason we need jsii is because projen uses the jsii metadata to discover project types & options in projen new).
Say we have a module in npm called
projen-vuejs which includes a single project
type for vue.js:
$ npx projen new --from projen-vuejs
If the referenced module includes multiple project types, the type is required.
Switches can also be used to specify initial values based on the project type
APIs. You can also use any package syntax supported by yarn
add like
projen-vuejs@1.2.3,
file:/path/to/local/folder,
git@github.com/awesome/projen-vuejs#1.2.3, etc.
$ npx projen new --from projen-vuejs@^2 vuejs-ts --description "my awesome vue project"
Under the hood,
projen new will install the
projen-vuejs module from npm
(version 2.0.0 and above), discover the project types in it and bootstrap the
vuejs-ts project type. It will assign the value
"my awesome vue project" to
the
description field. If you examine your
.projenrc.js file, you'll see
that
projen-vuejs is defined as a dev dependency:
const { VueJsProject } = require('projen-vuejs');
const project = new VueJsProject({
name: 'my-vuejs-sample',
description: "my awesome vue project",
// ...
devDeps: [
'projen-vuejs'
]
});
project.synth();
See Vision.
Not at all! JavaScript is the default, but it's also possible to write it in
Java, TypeScript, or even JSON. Python support is also planned. This is made
possible by the jsii library which allows us
to write APIs once and generate libraries in several languages. You can choose
a different language by passing the
--projenrc-ts,
--projenrc-java, or
--projenrc-json flags when running
projen new.
Note: using a
.projenrc.json file to specify configuration only allows
accessing a subset of the entire API - the options which are passed to the
constructor of each project type.
Contributions of all kinds are welcome! Check out our contributor's guide and our code of conduct.
For a quick start, check out a development environment:
$ git clone git@github.com:projen/projen
$ cd projen
$ yarn
$ yarn watch # compile in the background
Distributed under the Apache-2.0 license.