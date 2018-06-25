Gifted ListView

A ListView with pull-to-refresh, infinite scrolling and more for Android and iOS React-Native apps

Changelog

Use RefreshControl instead of own implementation for pull-to-refresh (PR @SpaceK33z)

Simple example

var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var { StyleSheet, Text, View, TouchableHighlight } = React; var GiftedListView = require ( 'react-native-gifted-listview' ); var Example = React.createClass({ _onFetch(page = 1 , callback, options) { setTimeout( () => { var rows = [ 'row ' +((page - 1 ) * 3 + 1 ), 'row ' +((page - 1 ) * 3 + 2 ), 'row ' +((page - 1 ) * 3 + 3 )]; if (page === 3 ) { callback(rows, { allLoaded : true , }); } else { callback(rows); } }, 1000 ); }, _onPress(rowData) { console .log(rowData+ ' pressed' ); }, _renderRowView(rowData) { return ( < TouchableHighlight style = {styles.row} underlayColor = '#c8c7cc' onPress = {() => this._onPress(rowData)} > < Text > {rowData} </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > ); }, render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <View style={styles.navBar} /> <GiftedListView rowView={this._renderRowView} onFetch={this._onFetch} firstLoader={true} // display a loader for the first fetching pagination={true} // enable infinite scrolling using touch to load more refreshable={true} // enable pull-to-refresh for iOS and touch-to-refresh for Android withSections={false} // enable sections customStyles={{ paginationView: { backgroundColor: '#eee', }, }} refreshableTintColor="blue" /> </View> ); } }); var styles = { container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#FFF', }, navBar: { height: 64, backgroundColor: '#CCC' }, row: { padding: 10, height: 44, }, };

Advanced example

See GiftedListViewExample/example_advanced.js

Installation

npm install react-native-gifted-listview --save

Features

Pull-to-refresh in iOS

Pull-to-refresh in iOS Touch-to-refresh in Android

Touch-to-refresh in Android Infinite scrolling using touch to load more

Infinite scrolling using touch to load more Loader for first display

Loader for first display Default view when no content to display

Default view when no content to display Customizable (see advanced example)

Customizable (see advanced example) Support for section header

Support for section header Pull-to-refresh in Android

License

MIT

Feel free to ask me questions on Twitter @FaridSafi !