openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

projectzerorn-baidumap

by sincethere
1.0.17 (see all)

###非稳定版本 暂时不要使用 修改删除了一些方法 改动较大 后续可能会从sincethere/react-native-baidumap断开

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-baidumap

android ios

android ios

Installation

First you need to install react-native-baidumapkit:

$ npm install react-native-baidumapkit --save

Add Configuration link

($ npm install rnpm --global)
$ rnpm link react-native-baidumapkit

If the link fails, manually add

settings.gradle

include ':react-native-baidumapkit'
project(':react-native-baidumapkit').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-baidumapkit/android')

build.gradle

 dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-baidumapkit')
}

MainActivity

import com.bee.baidumapview.BaiduMapModuleReactPackage;
 @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
                ...
                new BaiduMapModuleReactPackage(),
                new BaiduMapReactPackage(this),
               );

    }

Release Notes

  • 1.0.0

Example

import BDMapModule from ('react-native-baidumapkit/BDMapModule');
import BDMapView from ('react-native-baidumapkit');

<BDMapView style={styles.mapViewStyle}
                       ref={'locationMap'}
                       isEnableClicked={true}
                       range={this.state.range}
                />
 let value = {
                "baidu_latitude"    :this.props["baidu_latitude"],
                "baidu_longitude"   :this.props["baidu_longitude"],
                "avatar"            :this.props.avatar
            }
BDMapModule.setLocation(React.findNodeHandle(this.refs.locationMap),value);
BDMapModule.setLocationAnimation(React.findNodeHandle(this.refs.locationMap),value);
BDMapModule.setRuler(React.findNodeHandle(this.refs.locationMap),20);         

other....

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial