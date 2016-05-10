Installation

First you need to install react-native-baidumapkit:

$ npm install react-native-baidumapkit --save

Add Configuration link

($ npm install rnpm --global) $ rnpm link react-native-baidumapkit

If the link fails, manually add

settings.gradle

include ':react-native-baidumapkit' project( ':react-native-baidumapkit' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-baidumapkit/android' )

build.gradle

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-baidumapkit' ) }

MainActivity

import com.bee.baidumapview.BaiduMapModuleReactPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( ... new BaiduMapModuleReactPackage(), new BaiduMapReactPackage( this ), ); }

Example