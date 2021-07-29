Projectz





Stop wasting time syncing and updating your project's README and Package Files!

This far, projectz is used directly by 802 repositories and 348 packages, and indirectly by 2936 repositories and 349 packages.

Here's some of the things it can do:

Running Projectz

Directly

Once installed locally, you can compile your project using projectz by running the following in your terminal:

npx projectz compile

Automatically

To make projectz more automatic, we recommended adding the direct command above to your build tool.

If you don't use a build tool, but do use npm, then you can add the following to your project's package.json file:

{ "scripts" : { "compile" : "projectz compile" , "posttest" : "npm run compile" } }

The compile script here is runnable via the command npm run-script compile and will compile your project with projectz.

The posttest script here automatically compiles your project with projectz after your tests have successfully completed, providing you use npm test to run your tests. This is a great place to put projectz as projectz only updates meta documents so won't affect your test, and will always run before a publish.

GitHub Rate Limiting

If you get a rate limit warning, you will need to add GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN (or a GITHUB_CLIENT_ID AND GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET combination) to your environment. To do this:

Create a personal access token for your computer at: https://github.com/settings/tokens Projectz needs the readonly/access permissions for repos and users Generate the token and copy it Inside your dotfile profile ( .bashrc , .zshrc ) add export GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN="the token value" Open a new shell, or run export GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN="the token value" in your current shell Run projectz again

Configuring Projectz

Data Files

Projectz helps you maintain the following data files:

package.json

bower.json

component.json

jquery.json

It does this by reading them, combining their data in memory, and then outputting the appropriate fields and over-rides for each file.

If you are making use of multiple meta data files, you may find defining a projectz meta file ( projectz.json for JSON to be useful. The projectz meta file can serve as a central location for the configuration of all the other files. However, if you only require one meta data file, then you can ignore this ability.

Projectz takes notes of these meta data fields:

{ "title" : "Projectz" , "name" : "projectz" , "homepage" : "https://github.com/bevry/projectz" , "demo" : "https://github.com/bevry/projectz" , "description" : "Stop wasting time syncing and updating your project's README and Package Files!" , "license" : "MIT" , "browsers" : true , "author" : "2013+ Bevry Pty Ltd <us@bevry.me> (http://bevry.me)" , "maintainers" : [ "Benjamin Lupton (b@lupton.cc) (http://balupton.com)" ], "sponsors" : [ "Benjamin Lupton (b@lupton.cc) (http://balupton.com)" ], "contributors" : [ "Benjamin Lupton (b@lupton.cc) (http://balupton.com)" ], "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://github.com/bevry/projectz.git" }, "bugs" : { "url" : "https://github.com/bevry/projectz/issues" }, "badges" : { "list" : [ "travisci" , "npmversion" , "npmdownloads" , "daviddm" , "daviddmdev" , "---" , "slackin" , "patreon" , "gratipay" , "flattr" , "paypal" , "bitcoin" , "wishlist" ], "config" : { "patreonUsername" : "bevry" , "gratipayUsername" : "bevry" , "flattrUsername" : "balupton" , "paypalURL" : "https://bevry.me/paypal" , "bitcoinURL" : "https://bevry.me/bitcoin" , "wishlistURL" : "https://bevry.me/wishlist" , "slackinURL" : "https://slack.bevry.me" } }, "packages" : { "bower" : {}, "component" : {}, "jquery" : {} } }

Readme Files

Projectz helps you maintain the following readme files:

README.md

CONTRIBUTING.md

LICENSE.md

BACKERS.md

HISTORY.md

It does this by reading them, and replacing comment tags with the appropriate data.

The following comment tags are supported:

<!-- TITLE --> — outputs the package's title field

— outputs the package's field <!-- BADGES --> — outputs the badges you have enabled from your package's badges field

— outputs the badges you have enabled from your package's field <!-- DESCRIPTION --> — outputs the package's description field

— outputs the package's field <!-- INSTALL --> — outputs the package's installation instructions

— outputs the package's installation instructions <!-- HISTORY --> — outputs a link to the HISTORY file if it exists, otherwise if it is a Github repository, outputs a link to the releases page

— outputs a link to the file if it exists, otherwise if it is a Github repository, outputs a link to the releases page <!-- CONTRIBUTE --> — outputs a link to the CONTRIBUTE file if it exists

— outputs a link to the file if it exists <!-- BACKERS --> — outputs who the backers are for the project, including maintainers, sponsors, funding badges, and contributors

— outputs who the backers are for the project, including maintainers, sponsors, funding badges, and contributors <!-- LICENSE --> — outputs a summary of the license information

As well as these comment tags for updating entire files:

<!-- LICENSEFILE --> — outputs the complete license information

— outputs the complete license information <!-- BACKERSFILE --> — same as <!-- BACKERS --> but made for an individual file instead

As an example, here is a a basic README.md file:

## Usage

Complete API Documentation.

Usage instructions go here

This README is also, expectedly, built with projectz. View its source.

Install

Install Globally

Install: npm install --global projectz

Executable: projectz

Install Locally

Install: npm install --save projectz

Executable: npx projectz

Import: import * as pkg from ('projectz')

Require: const pkg = require('projectz')

This package is published with the following editions:

projectz/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules

is TypeScript source code with Import for modules projectz aliases projectz/edition-es2019/index.js

aliases projectz/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js with Require for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js with Require for modules projectz/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js with Import for modules

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

Copyright © 2013+ Bevry Pty Ltd

and licensed under: