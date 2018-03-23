This package contains a set of intelligent APIs understanding images: It can detect and analyze people's faces, their age, gender, and similarity. It can identify people based on a set of images. It can understand what is displayed in a picture and crop it according to where the important features are. It can tell you whether an image contains adult content, what the main colors are, and which of your images belong in a group. If your image features text, it will tell you the language and return the text as a string. It's basically magic. For more details on the Project Oxford API, please visit projectoxford.ai.
This Node module implements Project Oxford's API for Faces, Vision, Text, and WebLM.
To install this package, run
npm install --save project-oxford and obtain an API key. To obtain such a key, you will also need an (free) Microsoft Azure Account. Once you got your key, you can instantiate an Oxford client in your code:
var oxford = require('project-oxford'),
client = new oxford.Client('7fb073s72bh72663y5ddh129m12e598d');
Now that you got your client running, you're ready to do some pretty smart stuff. Have a picture of a person and want a computed guess of their age and gender?
client.face.detect({
path: 'myFolder/myFace.jpg',
analyzesAge: true,
analyzesGender: true
}).then(function (response) {
console.log('The age is: ' + response[0].faceAttributes.age);
console.log('The gender is: ' + response[0].faceAttributes.gender);
});
Have a picture of a person and want a computed guess about their emotions?
client.emotion.analyzeEmotion({
path: './myFace.jpg',
}).then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
});
Or, you can add the rectangle of the face yourself, in the form "left,top,width,height". Delimited multiple face rectangles with a “;”.
client.emotion.analyzeEmotion({
path: './myFace.jpg',
faceRectangles: '10, 10, 100, 100'
}).then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
});
Creating a smart-cropped thumbnail:
client.vision.thumbnail({
path: './photo.jpg',
height: 150,
width: 150,
smartCropping: true,
pipe: fs.createWriteStream('./photo2.jpg')
});
Running OCR on an image, returning the text on the image:
client.vision.ocr({
path: './test/images/ocr.jpg',
language: 'en'
}).then(function (response) {
console.log(response.body);
});
For the full documentation, please see the API reference below.
Kind: global class
object
Promise
object
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
object
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Creates a new Project Oxford Client using a given API key.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|Project Oxford API Key
|hostOrRegion
string
|Optional host address or region
object
Kind: static namespace of
Client
Promise
Analyze the emotions of one or more faces in an image.
Kind: inner method of
emotion
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options object
|options.url
string
|URL to the image file
|options.path
string
|URL to a local image file
|options.data
string
|Image as a binary buffer
|options.faceRectangles
Array.<Object>
|Array of face rectangles. Face rectangles are returned in the face.detect and vision.analyzeImage methods.
object
Kind: static namespace of
Client
object
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
Kind: static namespace of
face
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Lists the faceListIds, and associated names and/or userData.
Kind: static method of
faceList
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
Promise
Creates a new face list with a user-specified ID. A face list is a list of faces associated to be associated with a given person.
Kind: static method of
faceList
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faceListId
string
|Numbers, en-us letters in lower case, '-', '_'. Max length: 64
|options
object
|Optional parameters
|options.name
string
|Name of the face List
|options.userData
string
|User-provided data associated with the face list.
Promise
Creates a new person group with a user-specified ID. A person group is one of the most important parameters for the Identification API. The Identification searches person faces in a specified person group.
Kind: static method of
faceList
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faceListId
string
|Numbers, en-us letters in lower case, '-', '_'. Max length: 64
|options
object
|Optional parameters
|options.name
string
|Name of the face List
|options.userData
string
|User-provided data associated with the face list.
Promise
Deletes an existing person group.
Kind: static method of
faceList
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faceListId
string
|ID of face list to delete
Promise
Gets an existing face list.
Kind: static method of
faceList
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faceListId
string
|ID of face list to retrieve
Promise
Gets an existing face list.
Kind: static method of
faceList
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faceListId
string
|ID of face list to retrieve
|options
object
|Options object
|options.url
string
|URL to image to be used
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be used
|options.data
string
|Image as a binary buffer
|options.name
string
|Optional name for the face
|options.userData
string
|Optional user-data for the face
|options.targetFace
string
|Optional face rectangle to specify the target face to be added into the face list, in the format of "targetFace=left,top,width,height".
Promise
Delete a face from the face list. The face ID will be an ID returned in the addFace method, not from the detect method.
Kind: static method of
faceList
Returns:
Promise - - Promise; successful response is empty
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faceListId
string
|ID of face list to retrieve
|persistedFaceId
string
|ID of face in the face list
object
Kind: static namespace of
face
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Creates a new person group with a user-specified ID. A person group is one of the most important parameters for the Identification API. The Identification searches person faces in a specified person group.
Kind: static method of
personGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|Numbers, en-us letters in lower case, '-', '_'. Max length: 64
|name
string
|Person group display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|User-provided data attached to the group. The size limit is 16KB.
Promise
Deletes an existing person group.
Kind: static method of
personGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|Name of person group to delete
Promise
Gets an existing person group.
Kind: static method of
personGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|Name of person group to get
Promise
Retrieves the training status of a person group. Training is triggered by the Train PersonGroup API. The training will process for a while on the server side. This API can query whether the training is completed or ongoing.
Kind: static method of
personGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|Name of person group to get
Promise
Starts a person group training. Training is a necessary preparation process of a person group before identification. Each person group needs to be trained in order to call Identification. The training will process for a while on the server side even after this API has responded.
Kind: static method of
personGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|Name of person group to get
Promise
Updates an existing person group's display name and userData.
Kind: static method of
personGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|Numbers, en-us letters in lower case, '-', '_'. Max length: 64
|name
string
|Person group display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|User-provided data attached to the group. The size limit is 16KB.
Promise
List person groups’s pesonGroupId, name, and userData.
Kind: static method of
personGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|List opentions
|options.start
string
|List person groups from the least personGroupId greater than the "start". It contains no more than 64 characters. Default is empty.
|options.top
integer
|The number of person groups to list, ranging in [1, 1000]. Default is 1000.
object
Kind: static namespace of
face
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Adds a face to a person for identification. The maximum face count for each person is 248.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is added to.
|options
object
|The source specification.
|options.url
string
|URL to image to be used.
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be used.
|options.data
string
|Image as a binary buffer
|options.userData
string
|Optional. Attach user data to person's face. The maximum length is 1024.
|options.targetFace
object
|Optional. The rectangle of the face in the image.
Promise
Deletes a face from a person.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise; successful response is empty
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is removed from.
|persistedFaceId
string
|The ID of the face to be deleted.
Promise
Updates a face for a person.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is updated on.
|persistedFaceId
string
|The ID of the face to be updated.
|userData
string
|Optional. Attach user data to person's face. The maximum length is 1024.
Promise
Get a face for a person.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is to get from.
|persistedFaceId
string
|The ID of the face to get.
Promise
Creates a new person in a specified person group for identification. The number of persons has a subscription limit. Free subscription amount is 1000 persons.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|name
string
|Target person's display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|Optional fields for user-provided data attached to a person. Size limit is 16KB.
Promise
Deletes an existing person from a person group.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|personId
string
|The target person to delete.
Promise
Gets an existing person from a person group.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|personId
string
|The target person to get.
Promise
Updates a person's information.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|personId
string
|The target person's id.
|name
string
|Target person's display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|Optional fields for user-provided data attached to a person. Size limit is 16KB.
Promise
Lists all persons in a person group, with the person information.
Kind: static method of
person
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|options.start
string
|List persons from the least personId greater than the "start". It contains no more than 64 characters. Default is empty.
|options.top
Number
|Optional count of persons to return. Valid range is [1,1000]. (Default: 1000)
object
Kind: static namespace of
face
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Create a new large person group with user-specified largePersonGroupId, name, and optional userData. A large person group is the container of the uploaded person data, including face images and face recognition feature, and up to 1,000,000 people. The Identify() method searches person faces in a specified large person group.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|Numbers, en-us letters in lower case, '-', '_'. Max length: 64
|name
string
|Person group display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|User-provided data attached to the group. The size limit is 16KB.
Promise
Deletes an existing large person group.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|ID of large person group to delete
Promise
Gets an existing large person group.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|ID of large person group to get
Promise
To check large person group training status completed or still ongoing. LargePersonGroup Training is an asynchronous operation triggered by LargePersonGroup - Train API. Training time depends on the number of person entries, and their faces in a large person group. It could be in seconds, or up to half an hour for 1,000,000 persons.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|ID of large person group to get
Promise
Submit a large person group training task. Training is a crucial step that only a trained large person group can be used by Face - Identify. The training task is an asynchronous task. Training time depends on the number of person entries, and their faces in a large person group. It could be in several seconds, or up to half a hour for 1,000,000 persons. To check training completion, please use LargePersonGroup - Get Training Status.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|ID of large person group to get
Promise
Update an existing large person group's name and userData. The properties keep unchanged if they are not in request body.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|ID of large person group to update
|name
string
|Person group display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|User-provided data attached to the group. The size limit is 16KB.
Promise
List all existing large person groups’s largePesonGroupId, name, and userData.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroup
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|List opentions
|options.start
string
|List large person groups from the least largePersonGroupId greater than the "start". It contains no more than 64 characters. Default is empty.
|options.top
integer
|The number of large person groups to list, ranging in [1, 1000]. Default is 1000.
object
Kind: static namespace of
face
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Add a face image to a person into a large person group for face identification or verification. Adding/deleting faces to/from a same person will be processed sequentially. Adding/deleting faces to/from different persons are processed in parallel.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is added to.
|options
object
|The source specification.
|options.url
string
|URL to image to be used.
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be used.
|options.data
string
|Image as a binary buffer
|options.userData
string
|Optional. Attach user data to person's face. The maximum length is 1024.
|options.targetFace
object
|Optional. The rectangle of the face in the image.
Promise
Delete a face from a person in a large person group. Face data and image related to this face entry will be also deleted. Adding/deleting faces to/from a same person will be processed sequentially. Adding/deleting faces to/from different persons are processed in parallel.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise; successful response is empty
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is removed from.
|persistedFaceId
string
|The ID of the face to be deleted.
Promise
Update a person persisted face's userData field.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is updated on.
|persistedFaceId
string
|The ID of the face to be updated.
|userData
string
|Optional. Attach user data to person's face. The maximum length is 1024.
Promise
Retrieve person face information. The persisted person face is specified by its largePersonGroupId, personId and persistedFaceId.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|personId
string
|The target person that the face is to get from.
|persistedFaceId
string
|The ID of the face to get.
Promise
Create a new person in a specified large person group. To add face to this person, please call LargePersonGroup PersonFace - Add. The number of persons has a subscription limit. Free subscription amount is 1000 persons.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|name
string
|Target person's display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|Optional fields for user-provided data attached to a person. Size limit is 16KB.
Promise
Delete an existing person from a large person group. All stored person data, and face images in the person entry will be deleted.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|personId
string
|The target person to delete.
Promise
Retrieve a person's name and userData, and the persisted faceIds representing the registered person face image.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|personId
string
|The target person to get.
Promise
Updates a person's information.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|largePersonGroupId of the target large person group.
|personId
string
|The target person's id.
|name
string
|Target person's display name. The maximum length is 128.
|userData
string
|Optional fields for user-provided data attached to a person. Size limit is 16KB.
Promise
List all persons’ information in the specified large person group, including personId, name, userData and persistedFaceIds of registered person faces.
Kind: static method of
largePersonGroupPerson
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|largePersonGroupId
string
|The target person's person group.
|options.start
string
|List persons from the least personId greater than the "start". It contains no more than 64 characters. Default is empty.
|options.top
Number
|Optional count of persons to return. Valid range is [1,1000]. (Default: 1000)
Promise
Call the Face Detected API Detects human faces in an image and returns face locations, face landmarks, and optional attributes including head-pose, gender, and age. Detection is an essential API that provides faceId to other APIs like Identification, Verification, and Find Similar.
Kind: inner method of
face
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|Options object
|options.url
string
|URL to image to be used
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be used
|options.data
string
|Image as a binary buffer
|options.returnFaceId
boolean
|Include face ID in response?
|options.analyzesAccessories
boolean
|Analyze accessories?
|options.analyzesAge
boolean
|Analyze age?
|options.analyzesBlur
boolean
|Analyze blur?
|options.analyzesEmotion
boolean
|Analyze emotions?
|options.analyzesExposure
boolean
|Analyze expose?
|options.analyzesFaceLandmarks
boolean
|Analyze face landmarks?
|options.analyzesFacialHair
boolean
|Analyze facial hair?
|options.analyzesGender
boolean
|Analyze gender?
|options.analyzesGlasses
boolean
|Analyze glasses?
|options.analyzesHair
boolean
|Analyze hair?
|options.analyzesHeadPose
boolean
|Analyze headpose?
|options.analyzesMakeup
boolean
|Analyze makeup?
|options.analyzesNoise
boolean
|Analyze noise?
|options.analyzesOcclusion
boolean
|Analyze occlusion?
|options.analyzesSmile
boolean
|Analyze smile?
Promise
Detect similar faces using faceIds (as returned from the detect API), or faceListId (as returned from the facelist API).
Kind: inner method of
face
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sourceFace
string
|String of faceId for the source face
|options
object
|Options object
|options.candidateFaces
Array.<string>
|Array of faceIds to use as candidates
|options.candidateFaceListId
string
|Id of face list, created via FaceList.create
|options.maxCandidates
Number
|Optional max number for top candidates (default is 20, max is 20)
|options.mode
string
|Optional face searching mode. It can be "matchPerson" or "matchFace" (default is "matchPerson")
Promise
Divides candidate faces into groups based on face similarity using faceIds. The output is one or more disjointed face groups and a MessyGroup. A face group contains the faces that have similar looking, often of the same person. There will be one or more face groups ranked by group size, i.e. number of face. Faces belonging to the same person might be split into several groups in the result. The MessyGroup is a special face group that each face is not similar to any other faces in original candidate faces. The messyGroup will not appear in the result if all faces found their similar counterparts. The candidate face list has a limit of 100 faces.
Kind: inner method of
face
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faces
Array.<string>
|Array of faceIds to use
Promise
1-to-many identification to find the closest matches of the specific query person face(s) from a person group or large person group. For each face in the faceIds array, Face Identify will compute similarities between the query face and all the faces in the person group (given by personGroupId) or large person group (given by largePersonGroupId), and return candidate person(s) for that face ranked by similarity confidence. The person group/large person group should be trained to make it ready for identification.
Kind: inner method of
face
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faces
Array.<string>
|Array of faceIds to use
|options
object
|Identify options
|options.personGroupId
string
|Id of person group from which faces will be identified (personGroupId and largePersonGroupId should not be provided at the same time)
|options.largePersonGroupId
string
|Id of large person group from which faces will be identified (personGroupId and largePersonGroupId should not be provided at the same time)
|options.maxNumOfCandidatesReturned
Number
|Optional max number of candidates per face (default=1, max=5)
|options.confidenceThreshold
Number
|Confidence threshold of identification, used to judge whether one face belong to one person. The range of confidenceThreshold is [0, 1] (default specified by algorithm).
Promise
Analyzes two faces and determine whether they are from the same person. Verification works well for frontal and near-frontal faces. For the scenarios that are sensitive to accuracy please use with own judgment.
Kind: inner method of
face
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|faces
Array.<string> |
object
|An array containing two faceIds to use, or an object with the fields faceId, personId, and personGroupId
object
Kind: static namespace of
Client
object
Promise
Proofs a word or phrase. Offers Microsoft Office Word-like spelling corrections. Longer phrases can be checked, and the result will include casing corrections while avoiding aggressive corrections.
Kind: inner method of
text
Returns:
Promise - - A promise in which the resulting JSON is returned.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|Word or phrase to spell check.
|preContextText
string
|Optional context of one or more words preceding the target word/phrase.
|postContextText
string
|Optional context of one or more words following the target word/phrase.
|market
string
|Optional market
Promise
Spell checks a word or phrase. Spell checks offers search-engine-like corrections. Short phrases (up to 9 tokens) will be checked, and the result will be optimized for search queries, both in terms of performance and relevance.
Kind: inner method of
text
Returns:
Promise - - A promise in which the resulting JSON is returned.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|Word or phrase to spell check.
|preContextText
string
|Optional context of one or more words preceding the target word/phrase.
|postContextText
string
|Optional context of one or more words following the target word/phrase.
|market
string
|Optional market
object
Kind: static namespace of
Client
object
Promise
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Kind: static property of
vision
Promise
Checks the result of a text recognition request. When an operation is deemed completed,
the status of the returned object should be 'Succeeded' (or, possibly, 'Failed'.) The
recognitionResult contains the result when the operation is complete.
Kind: static method of
result
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|operation
Object
|Object holding the result URL
object
Kind: static namespace of
vision
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Lists the domain-specific image analysis models.
Kind: static method of
models
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
Promise
Analyze an image using a domain-specific image classifier.
Kind: static method of
models
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|model
string
|Name of the model
|options
Object
|Options object location of the source image
|options.url
string
|Url to image to be analyzed
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be analyzed
Promise
This operation does a deep analysis on the given image and then extracts a set of rich visual features based on the image content.
Kind: inner method of
vision
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options object describing features to extract
|options.url
string
|Url to image to be analyzed
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be analyzed
|options.data
string
|Buffer of image to be analyzed
|options.ImageType
boolean
|Detects if image is clipart or a line drawing.
|options.Color
boolean
|Determines the accent color, dominant color, if image is black&white.
|options.Faces
boolean
|Detects if faces are present. If present, generate coordinates, gender and age.
|options.Adult
boolean
|Detects if image is pornographic in nature (nudity or sex act). Sexually suggestive content is also detected.
|options.Categories
boolean
|Image categorization; taxonomy defined in documentation.
|options.Tags
boolean
|Tags the image with a detailed list of words related to the image content.
|options.Description
boolean
|Describes the image content with a complete English sentence.
Promise
Generate a thumbnail image to the user-specified width and height. By default, the service analyzes the image, identifies the region of interest (ROI), and generates smart crop coordinates based on the ROI. Smart cropping is designed to help when you specify an aspect ratio that differs from the input image.
Kind: inner method of
vision
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options object describing features to extract
|options.url
string
|Url to image to be thumbnailed
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be thumbnailed
|options.data
string
|Buffer of image to be analyzed
|options.width
number
|Width of the thumb in pixels
|options.height
number
|Height of the thumb in pixels
|options.smartCropping
boolean
|Should SmartCropping be enabled?
|options.pipe
Object
|We'll pipe the returned image to this object
Promise
Optical Character Recognition (OCR) detects text in an image and extracts the recognized characters into a machine-usable character stream.
Kind: inner method of
vision
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options object describing features to extract
|options.url
string
|Url to image to be analyzed
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be analyzed
|options.data
string
|Buffer of image to be analyzed
|options.language
string
|BCP-47 language code of the text to be detected in the image. Default value is "unk", then the service will auto detect the language of the text in the image.
|options.detectOrientation
string
|Detect orientation of text in the image
Promise
Recognize text, including hand-written text.
Kind: inner method of
vision
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Options object describing features to extract
|options.url
string
|Url to image to be analyzed
|options.path
string
|Path to image to be analyzed
|options.data
string
|Buffer of image to be analyzed
|options.handwriting
string
|Whether the image is of hand-written text. Default is false.
object
Kind: static namespace of
Client
object
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
List available language models for the service currently.
Kind: inner method of
weblm
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
Promise
Breaks text in to consituent words
Kind: inner method of
weblm
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|model
string
|Name of model. Currently one of title/anchor/query/body
|text
string
|Text to break. E.g. onetwothree
|options
Object
|Options object
|options.order
Number
|Optional N-gram order. Default is 5
|options.maxCandidates
Number
|Optional maximum candidate count. Default is 5
Promise
Generates a list of candidate of words that would follow the a given sequence of one or more words
Kind: inner method of
weblm
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|model
string
|Name of model. Currently one of title/anchor/query/body
|words
string
|Text to break. E.g. 'hello world wide'
|options
Object
|Options object
|options.order
Number
|Optional N-gram order. Default is 5
|options.maxCandidates
Number
|Optional maximum candidate count. Default is 5
Promise
Generates a list of candidate of words that would follow the a given sequence of one or more words
Kind: inner method of
weblm
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|model
string
|Name of model. Currently one of title/anchor/query/body
|phrases
Array.<string>
|One or more phrases for which to look up the probalities of the word sequences
|order
Number
|Optional N-gram order. Default is 5
Promise
Generates a list of candidate of words that would follow the a given sequence of one or more words
Kind: inner method of
weblm
Returns:
Promise - - Promise resolving with the resulting JSON
|Param
|Type
|Description
|model
string
|Name of model. Currently one of title/anchor/query/body
|queries
Array
|One of more objects consisting of 'words'/'word' pairs, where the conditional probability of 'word' in the context of 'words' is computed.
|order
Number
|Optional N-gram order. Default is 5
Licensed as MIT - please see LICENSE for details.