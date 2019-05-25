openbase logo
pn

project-name

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Get the name of a project from package.json, git config, or basename of the current working directory.

Readme

project-name NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Get the name of a project, from package.json, git config, or basename of the current working directory.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save project-name

Install Type Definitions

$ npm install --save @types/project-name

Usage

Requires Node.js >=8.

Project name

The project name is resolved in this order:

  1. Check for package.json, if it exists name is returned
  2. Check for git repository, if it exists return the name parsed from the remote origin URL
  3. Otherwise, use path.basename(process.cwd())
const name = require('project-name');
console.log(name());
// or
console.log(name('some/file/path'));

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on December 10, 2018.

