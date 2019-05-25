Get the name of a project, from package.json, git config, or basename of the current working directory.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save project-name
Install Type Definitions
$ npm install --save @types/project-name
Requires Node.js >=8.
Project name
The project name is resolved in this order:
name is returned
name parsed from the remote origin URL
path.basename(process.cwd())
const name = require('project-name');
console.log(name());
// or
console.log(name('some/file/path'));
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on December 10, 2018.