Get the name of a project, from package.json, git config, or basename of the current working directory.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save project-name

Install Type Definitions

$ npm install --save @types/project-name

Usage

Requires Node.js >=8.

Project name

The project name is resolved in this order:

Check for package.json, if it exists name is returned Check for git repository, if it exists return the name parsed from the remote origin URL Otherwise, use path.basename(process.cwd())

const name = require ( 'project-name' ); console .log(name()); console .log(name( 'some/file/path' ));

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

