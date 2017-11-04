A JavaScript library to load images progressively
It’s written entirely in JavaScript so it doesn’t depend on 3rd-party libraries like jQuery. It's super small, < 1.2kB when minified & gzipped! It will load the full-size images only when the user browses to that part of the page, saving bandwidth & server requests. It is compatible with all modern browsers. See the Demo.
This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.
$ npm install --save progressively
Alternatively you can use Bower.
$ bower install progressively
With a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:
// using ES6 modules
import progressively from 'progressively'
// using CommonJS modules
var progressively = require('progressively')
The UMD build is also available on CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/progressively/dist/progressively.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/progressively/dist/progressively.min.js"></script>
Once loaded, you can access the library on
window.progressively.
You also need to embed the css file at your page
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/progressively/dist/progressively.min.css">
<!-- or -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/progressively/dist/progressively.min.css">
Add a image to your
HTML file setting the
src attribute containing the lower quality image (< 20kb for ideal cases) and the
data-progressive attribute holding the path/url to the high quality image.
You can use lowly to create the images in low quality. Just run
npm i -g lowly and then
lowly image.jpg, after that a new image
image-lowly.jpg will be created in the same directory of source image.
<figure class="progressive">
<img class="progressive__img progressive--not-loaded" data-progressive="img/highQualityImg.png" src="img/lowQualityImg.png">
</figure>
And initiate the script.
progressively.init()
See demo for examples.
You can add a medium resolution image via
data-progressive-sm to reduce the filesize on mobile devices with small screens. The default breakpoint for loading
progressive-sm image is
600 (in device independent pixels). Progressively will load the
data-progressive-sm image when the user's device width is less than
smBreakpoint value.
<figure class="progressive">
<img class="progressive__img progressive--not-loaded" data-progressive="img/highQualityImg.png" data-progressive-sm="img/mediumQualityImg.png" src="img/lowQualityImg.png">
</figure>
You can also use progressively for background-images. Simply use
progressive__bg instead of
progressive__img:
<div class="progressive__bg progressive--not-loaded" data-progressive="img/highQualityImg.png" data-progressive-sm="img/mediumQualityImg.png" style="background-image: url('img/lowQualityImg.png');"></div>
The
init() API has a few options
Type:
Number Default:
300
The
throttle is managed by an internal function that prevents performance issues from continuous firing of
window.onscroll events. Using a throttle will set a small timeout when the user scrolls and will keep throttling until the user stops. The default is 300 milliseconds.
Type:
Number Default:
100 value
The
delay function sets the timout value for images to start load asynchronously. Ideally it's value should be low.
Type:
Number Default:
600 value
The
loadImage function uses this value, to load images in a medium quality (if defined and if the user's viewport is smaller than smBreakpoint).
Type:
Function Arguments:
None
The
onLoadComplete function is callback function which executes when all images have loaded. It is fired when all the image elements have the
*--is-loaded class.
Type:
Function Arguments:
HTMLElement
The
onLoad function is invoked whenever an image elements finishes loading. It accepts
HTMLElement as an argument which is the current element that is loaded.
progressively.init({
delay: 50,
throttle: 300,
smBreakpoint: 600,
onLoad: function(elem) {
console.log(elem);
},
onLoadComplete: function() {
console.log('All images have finished loading!');
}
});
Progressively has a
render() method that can be used to make progressively poll your images when you're not scrolling. For instance in some case you want to render your images before/widthout scrolling down to the image, you can use
render.
See the contributing file for instructions.