A nice wrapper around TJ Holowaychuck's node-progress with chaining, domains, and steps
npm install --save progressbar
require('progressbar')
This package is published with the following editions:
progressbar aliases
progressbar/index.js which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment
progressbar/source/index.js is Source + ESNext + Require
progressbar/es2015/index.js is Babel Compiled + ES2015 + Require
Older environments may need Babel's Polyfill or something similar.
const progress = require('progressbar').create().step('the task you are currently performing')
// use an array of steps that execute one second after each other
// as if we do them all instantly
// you won't see the progress bar as it will be instant
;[
() => progress.setTotal(5),
() => progress.setTick(1),
() => progress.setTick(2),
() => progress.setTick(3),
() => progress.addTick(),
() => progress.addTick(),
() => progress.finish() // remove and destroy the progress bar
].forEach(function (step, index) {
setTimeout(step, index * 1000)
})
step(step) - set the step, resets the total and the tick
setTick(ticks) - set the completed ticks
addTick() - add 1 to the completed ticks
getTick() - get the completed ticks
setTotal(total) - set the total ticks
addTotal() - add 1 to the total ticks
getTotal() - get the total ticks
finish() - finish manually, will destroy the progress bar
