A nice wrapper around TJ Holowaychuck's node-progress with chaining, domains, and steps

Install

Install: npm install --save progressbar

Module: require('progressbar')

This package is published with the following editions:

progressbar aliases progressbar/index.js which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment

aliases which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment progressbar/source/index.js is Source + ESNext + Require

is Source + ESNext + Require progressbar/es2015/index.js is Babel Compiled + ES2015 + Require

Older environments may need Babel's Polyfill or something similar.

Usage

Example

const progress = require ( 'progressbar' ).create().step( 'the task you are currently performing' ) ;[ () => progress.setTotal( 5 ), () => progress.setTick( 1 ), () => progress.setTick( 2 ), () => progress.setTick( 3 ), () => progress.addTick(), () => progress.addTick(), () => progress.finish() ].forEach( function ( step, index ) { setTimeout(step, index * 1000 ) })

ProgressBar API

step(step) - set the step, resets the total and the tick

- set the step, resets the total and the tick setTick(ticks) - set the completed ticks

- set the completed ticks addTick() - add 1 to the completed ticks

- add 1 to the completed ticks getTick() - get the completed ticks

- get the completed ticks setTotal(total) - set the total ticks

- set the total ticks addTotal() - add 1 to the total ticks

- add 1 to the total ticks getTotal() - get the total ticks

- get the total ticks finish() - finish manually, will destroy the progress bar

