by bevry-archive
1.3.0 (see all)

Superseded by the progress-title package: https://github.com/bevry/progress-title

Popularity

Downloads/wk

578

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Progress Bar

A nice wrapper around TJ Holowaychuck's node-progress with chaining, domains, and steps

Install

NPM

  • Install: npm install --save progressbar
  • Module: require('progressbar')

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

  • progressbar aliases progressbar/index.js which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment
  • progressbar/source/index.js is Source + ESNext + Require
  • progressbar/es2015/index.js is Babel Compiled + ES2015 + Require

Older environments may need Babel's Polyfill or something similar.

Usage

Example

const progress = require('progressbar').create().step('the task you are currently performing')
// use an array of steps that execute one second after each other
// as if we do them all instantly
// you won't see the progress bar as it will be instant
;[
    () => progress.setTotal(5),
    () => progress.setTick(1),
    () => progress.setTick(2),
    () => progress.setTick(3),
    () => progress.addTick(),
    () => progress.addTick(),
    () => progress.finish()  // remove and destroy the progress bar
].forEach(function (step, index) {
    setTimeout(step, index * 1000)
})

ProgressBar API

  • step(step) - set the step, resets the total and the tick
  • setTick(ticks) - set the completed ticks
  • addTick() - add 1 to the completed ticks
  • getTick() - get the completed ticks
  • setTotal(total) - set the total ticks
  • addTotal() - add 1 to the total ticks
  • getTotal() - get the total ticks
  • finish() - finish manually, will destroy the progress bar

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

