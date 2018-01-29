Generate a CLI progress bar as a string that you can then output in any way you like.
npm install progress-string --save
var progress = require('progress-string')
var diff = require('ansi-diff-stream')()
var value = 0
var total = 42
var bar = progress({width: 50, total: total})
setInterval(function () {
diff.write(
'The progress of the program is:\n' +
bar(++value)
)
if (value === total) process.exit()
}, 250)
diff.pipe(process.stdout)
var bar = progress(options)
This module exposes a function that takes a single
options argument
and retuns a bar function.
These are the options:
total - (integer) The max value of the progress bar
width - (integer, default: 42) The width of the progress bar in chars
incomplete - (string, default:
-) The char used to indicate the
incomplete part of the progress bar
complete - (string, default:
=) The char used to indicate the
completed part of the progress bar
style - (function, optional) See
options.style below for details
options.style
You can provide a custom styling function to style the progress bar
returned by the
bar function.
It will be called with two arguments:
complete and
incomplete. Each
a string representing its part of the progress bar.
Whatever the style function returns will be returned by the
bar
function.
var bar = progress({
width: 10,
total: 100,
style: function (complete, incomplete) {
// add an arrow at the head of the completed part
return complete + '>' + incomplete
}
})
console.log(bar(50)) // =====>-----
var str = bar(value)
Call the
bar function with the
value you want to the generated
progress bar to have.
The
bar function will return a string representation of the progress
bar.
MIT