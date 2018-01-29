Generate a CLI progress bar as a string that you can then output in any way you like.

Installation

npm install progress-string --save

Usage

var progress = require ( 'progress-string' ) var diff = require ( 'ansi-diff-stream' )() var value = 0 var total = 42 var bar = progress({ width : 50 , total : total}) setInterval( function ( ) { diff.write( 'The progress of the program is:

' + bar(++value) ) if (value === total) process.exit() }, 250 ) diff.pipe(process.stdout)

API

var bar = progress(options)

This module exposes a function that takes a single options argument and retuns a bar function.

These are the options:

total - (integer) The max value of the progress bar

- (integer) The max value of the progress bar width - (integer, default: 42) The width of the progress bar in chars

- (integer, default: 42) The width of the progress bar in chars incomplete - (string, default: - ) The char used to indicate the incomplete part of the progress bar

- (string, default: ) The char used to indicate the incomplete part of the progress bar complete - (string, default: = ) The char used to indicate the completed part of the progress bar

- (string, default: ) The char used to indicate the completed part of the progress bar style - (function, optional) See options.style below for details

You can provide a custom styling function to style the progress bar returned by the bar function.

It will be called with two arguments: complete and incomplete . Each a string representing its part of the progress bar.

Whatever the style function returns will be returned by the bar function.

var bar = progress({ width : 10 , total : 100 , style : function ( complete, incomplete ) { return complete + '>' + incomplete } }) console .log(bar( 50 ))

var str = bar(value)

Call the bar function with the value you want to the generated progress bar to have.

The bar function will return a string representation of the progress bar.

License

MIT