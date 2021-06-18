Logs a progress bar and estimation for how long a Promise will take to complete. This library tracks previous durations in order to provide more accurate estimates over time.
# use npm
npm install progress-estimator
# use yarn
yarn add progress-estimator
const createLogger = require('progress-estimator');
const { join } = require('path');
// All configuration keys are optional, but it's recommended to specify a storage location.
// Learn more about configuration options below.
const logger = createLogger({
storagePath: join(__dirname, '.progress-estimator'),
});
async function run() {
await logger(promiseOne, "This is a promise");
await logger(
promiseTwo,
"This is another promise. I think it will take about 1 second",
{
estimate: 1000
}
);
}
createLogger(optionalConfiguration)
This method is the default package export. It creates and configures a logger function (documented below). The following configuration options are supported. (They apply only to the logger instance that's returned.)
|name
|type
|Description
logFunction
|Function
|Custom logging function. Defaults to
log-update. Must define
.done() and
.clear() methods.
spinner
|object
|Which spinner from the
cli-spinners package to use. Defaults to
dots.
storagePath
|string
|Where to record durations between runs. Defaults to
os.tmpdir().
theme
|object
|Custom
chalk theme. Look to the default theme for a list of required keys.
logger(promise, labelString, options)
This method logs a progress bar and estimated duration for a promise. It requires at least two parameters– a
Promise and a label (e.g. "Running tests"). The label is SHA1 hashed in order to uniquely identify the promise.
An optional third parameter can be provided as well with the following keys:
|name
|type
|Description
estimate
|Number
|Estimated duration of promise. (This value is used initially, until a history of actual durations have been recorded.)
id
|String
|Uniquely identifies the promise. This value is needed if the label string is not guaranteed to be unique.