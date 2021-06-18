Logs a progress bar and estimation for how long a Promise will take to complete. This library tracks previous durations in order to provide more accurate estimates over time.

Installation

use npm npm install progress-estimator use yarn yarn add progress-estimator

Usage example

const createLogger = require ( 'progress-estimator' ); const { join } = require ( 'path' ); const logger = createLogger({ storagePath : join(__dirname, '.progress-estimator' ), }); async function run ( ) { await logger(promiseOne, "This is a promise" ); await logger( promiseTwo, "This is another promise. I think it will take about 1 second" , { estimate : 1000 } ); }

API

This method is the default package export. It creates and configures a logger function (documented below). The following configuration options are supported. (They apply only to the logger instance that's returned.)

name type Description logFunction Function Custom logging function. Defaults to log-update . Must define .done() and .clear() methods. spinner object Which spinner from the cli-spinners package to use. Defaults to dots . storagePath string Where to record durations between runs. Defaults to os.tmpdir() . theme object Custom chalk theme. Look to the default theme for a list of required keys.

This method logs a progress bar and estimated duration for a promise. It requires at least two parameters– a Promise and a label (e.g. "Running tests"). The label is SHA1 hashed in order to uniquely identify the promise.

An optional third parameter can be provided as well with the following keys: