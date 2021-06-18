openbase logo
progress-estimator

by Brian Vaughn
0.3.0 (see all)

Logs a progress bar and estimation for how long a Promise will take to complete

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

progress-estimator

Logs a progress bar and estimation for how long a Promise will take to complete. This library tracks previous durations in order to provide more accurate estimates over time.

Demo

Installation

# use npm
npm install progress-estimator

# use yarn
yarn add progress-estimator

Usage example

const createLogger = require('progress-estimator');
const { join } = require('path');

// All configuration keys are optional, but it's recommended to specify a storage location.
// Learn more about configuration options below.
const logger = createLogger({
  storagePath: join(__dirname, '.progress-estimator'),
});

async function run() {
  await logger(promiseOne, "This is a promise");
  await logger(
    promiseTwo,
    "This is another promise. I think it will take about 1 second",
    {
      estimate: 1000
    }
  );
}

API

createLogger(optionalConfiguration)

This method is the default package export. It creates and configures a logger function (documented below). The following configuration options are supported. (They apply only to the logger instance that's returned.)

nametypeDescription
logFunctionFunctionCustom logging function. Defaults to log-update. Must define .done() and .clear() methods.
spinnerobjectWhich spinner from the cli-spinners package to use. Defaults to dots.
storagePathstringWhere to record durations between runs. Defaults to os.tmpdir().
themeobjectCustom chalk theme. Look to the default theme for a list of required keys.

logger(promise, labelString, options)

This method logs a progress bar and estimated duration for a promise. It requires at least two parameters– a Promise and a label (e.g. "Running tests"). The label is SHA1 hashed in order to uniquely identify the promise.

An optional third parameter can be provided as well with the following keys:

nametypeDescription
estimateNumberEstimated duration of promise. (This value is used initially, until a history of actual durations have been recorded.)
idStringUniquely identifies the promise. This value is needed if the label string is not guaranteed to be unique.

