npm i -D progress-bar-webpack-plugin
Include the following in your Webpack config.
var ProgressBarPlugin = require('progress-bar-webpack-plugin');
...
plugins: [
new ProgressBarPlugin()
]
Accepts almost all of the same options as node-progress.
format the format of the progress bar
width the displayed width of the progress bar defaulting to total
complete completion character defaulting to "="
incomplete incomplete character defaulting to " "
renderThrottle minimum time between updates in milliseconds defaulting to 16
clear option to clear the bar on completion defaulting to true
callback optional function to call when the progress bar completes
stream the output stream defaulting to stderr
summary option to show summary of time taken defaulting to true
summaryContent optional custom summary message if summary option is false
customSummary optional function to display a custom summary (passed build time)
The
format option accepts the following tokens:
:bar the progress bar itself
:current current tick number
:total total ticks
:elapsed time elapsed in seconds
:percent completion percentage
:msg current progress message
The default format uses the
:bar and
:percent tokens.
Use chalk to sprinkle on a few colors.
To include the time elapsed and prevent the progress bar from being cleared on build completion:
new ProgressBarPlugin({
format: ' build [:bar] ' + chalk.green.bold(':percent') + ' (:elapsed seconds)',
clear: false
})
MIT