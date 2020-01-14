openbase logo
pbw

progress-bar-webpack-plugin

by Chris Gaudreau
2.1.0 (see all)

A progress bar plugin for Webpack.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

137K

GitHub Stars

421

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

progress-bar-webpack-plugin

progress-bar-webpack-plugin

Installation

npm i -D progress-bar-webpack-plugin

Usage

Include the following in your Webpack config.

var ProgressBarPlugin = require('progress-bar-webpack-plugin');

...

plugins: [
  new ProgressBarPlugin()
]

Options

Accepts almost all of the same options as node-progress.

  • format the format of the progress bar
  • width the displayed width of the progress bar defaulting to total
  • complete completion character defaulting to "="
  • incomplete incomplete character defaulting to " "
  • renderThrottle minimum time between updates in milliseconds defaulting to 16
  • clear option to clear the bar on completion defaulting to true
  • callback optional function to call when the progress bar completes
  • stream the output stream defaulting to stderr
  • summary option to show summary of time taken defaulting to true
  • summaryContent optional custom summary message if summary option is false
  • customSummary optional function to display a custom summary (passed build time)

The format option accepts the following tokens:

  • :bar the progress bar itself
  • :current current tick number
  • :total total ticks
  • :elapsed time elapsed in seconds
  • :percent completion percentage
  • :msg current progress message

The default format uses the :bar and :percent tokens.

Use chalk to sprinkle on a few colors.

To include the time elapsed and prevent the progress bar from being cleared on build completion:

new ProgressBarPlugin({
  format: '  build [:bar] ' + chalk.green.bold(':percent') + ' (:elapsed seconds)',
  clear: false
})

License

MIT

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Соснин АлексейRussia1 Rating0 Reviews
October 4, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

