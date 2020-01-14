Installation

npm i -D progress-bar-webpack-plugin

Usage

Include the following in your Webpack config.

var ProgressBarPlugin = require ( 'progress-bar-webpack-plugin' ); ... plugins: [ new ProgressBarPlugin() ]

Options

Accepts almost all of the same options as node-progress.

format the format of the progress bar

the format of the progress bar width the displayed width of the progress bar defaulting to total

the displayed width of the progress bar defaulting to total complete completion character defaulting to "="

completion character defaulting to "=" incomplete incomplete character defaulting to " "

incomplete character defaulting to " " renderThrottle minimum time between updates in milliseconds defaulting to 16

minimum time between updates in milliseconds defaulting to 16 clear option to clear the bar on completion defaulting to true

option to clear the bar on completion defaulting to true callback optional function to call when the progress bar completes

optional function to call when the progress bar completes stream the output stream defaulting to stderr

the output stream defaulting to stderr summary option to show summary of time taken defaulting to true

option to show summary of time taken defaulting to true summaryContent optional custom summary message if summary option is false

optional custom summary message if summary option is false customSummary optional function to display a custom summary (passed build time)

The format option accepts the following tokens:

:bar the progress bar itself

the progress bar itself :current current tick number

current tick number :total total ticks

total ticks :elapsed time elapsed in seconds

time elapsed in seconds :percent completion percentage

completion percentage :msg current progress message

The default format uses the :bar and :percent tokens.

Use chalk to sprinkle on a few colors.

To include the time elapsed and prevent the progress bar from being cleared on build completion:

new ProgressBarPlugin({ format : ' build [:bar] ' + chalk.green.bold( ':percent' ) + ' (:elapsed seconds)' , clear : false })

License

MIT