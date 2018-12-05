Flexible ascii progress bar.
$ npm install progress
First we create a
ProgressBar, giving it a format string
as well as the
total, telling the progress bar when it will
be considered complete. After that all we need to do is
tick() appropriately.
var ProgressBar = require('progress');
var bar = new ProgressBar(':bar', { total: 10 });
var timer = setInterval(function () {
bar.tick();
if (bar.complete) {
console.log('\ncomplete\n');
clearInterval(timer);
}
}, 100);
These are keys in the options object you can pass to the progress bar along with
total as seen in the example above.
curr current completed index
total total number of ticks to complete
width the displayed width of the progress bar defaulting to total
stream the output stream defaulting to stderr
head head character defaulting to complete character
complete completion character defaulting to "="
incomplete incomplete character defaulting to "-"
renderThrottle minimum time between updates in milliseconds defaulting to 16
clear option to clear the bar on completion defaulting to false
callback optional function to call when the progress bar completes
These are tokens you can use in the format of your progress bar.
:bar the progress bar itself
:current current tick number
:total total ticks
:elapsed time elapsed in seconds
:percent completion percentage
:eta estimated completion time in seconds
:rate rate of ticks per second
You can define custom tokens by adding a
{'name': value} object parameter to your method (
tick(),
update(), etc.) calls.
var bar = new ProgressBar(':current: :token1 :token2', { total: 3 })
bar.tick({
'token1': "Hello",
'token2': "World!\n"
})
bar.tick(2, {
'token1': "Goodbye",
'token2': "World!"
})
The above example would result in the output below.
1: Hello World!
3: Goodbye World!
In our download example each tick has a variable influence, so we pass the chunk length which adjusts the progress bar appropriately relative to the total length.
var ProgressBar = require('progress');
var https = require('https');
var req = https.request({
host: 'download.github.com',
port: 443,
path: '/visionmedia-node-jscoverage-0d4608a.zip'
});
req.on('response', function(res){
var len = parseInt(res.headers['content-length'], 10);
console.log();
var bar = new ProgressBar(' downloading [:bar] :rate/bps :percent :etas', {
complete: '=',
incomplete: ' ',
width: 20,
total: len
});
res.on('data', function (chunk) {
bar.tick(chunk.length);
});
res.on('end', function () {
console.log('\n');
});
});
req.end();
The above example result in a progress bar like the one below.
downloading [===== ] 39/bps 29% 3.7s
To display a message during progress bar execution, use
interrupt()
var ProgressBar = require('progress');
var bar = new ProgressBar(':bar :current/:total', { total: 10 });
var timer = setInterval(function () {
bar.tick();
if (bar.complete) {
clearInterval(timer);
} else if (bar.curr === 5) {
bar.interrupt('this message appears above the progress bar\ncurrent progress is ' + bar.curr + '/' + bar.total);
}
}, 1000);
You can see more examples in the
examples folder.
MIT
I personally feel that creating a vanilla javascript progress bar is a really tough task and you have to take care of multiple scenarios while creating it. I use progress every time i need progress bar it’s simple to use and its docs are good, plus the community is just insanely good