progeny

Recursively finds dependencies of style and template source files.

Or configure it to do the same kind of thing with any other type of code file that has an import -type syntax.

Usage

progeny ([config]) (path, [sourceContents], callback)

Call progeny with an optional configuration object, it returns a reusable function. Call that function with a path to a source file (and its source code if you already have it handy), and it will figure out all of that file's dependencies and sub-dependencies, passing an array of them to your callback. Or use the Sync API to get the results as a return value.

Result array has non-enumerable patterns property with an array of glob patterns found in source files' import statements.

Examples using path assume you already have var path = require('path'); . You could just use strings like '/path/to/project' , but you may run into cross-compatibility issues.

Quick and Simple

You can skip the config object and the source code, letting Progeny read the source from the file itself and apply a built-in configuration based on the file extension.

var progeny = require ( 'progeny' ); var filePath = path.join( 'path' , 'to' , 'project' , 'style-or-template.pug' ); progeny()(filePath, function ( err, dependencies ) { }); var dependencies = progeny()(filePath);

Configuration

There are built-in configurations already for css , sass / scss , less , stylus , pug / jade , slm , and proto . Configuration must be specified for any other formats. Feel free to submit Pull Requests to add default types, or improve the settings for the existing ones.

var progenyConfig = { extension : 'styl' , extensionsList : [ 'scss' , 'sass' ], regexp : /^\s*@import\s+['"]?([^'"]+)['"]?/ , prefix : '_' , exclusion : /^compass/ , rootPath : path.join( 'path' , 'to' , 'project' ), altPaths : [ path.join( 'path' , 'to' , 'shared' ), path.join( 'path' , 'to' , 'common' ) ], multipass : [ /@import[^;]+;/g , /\s*[ '"][^' "]+['" ]\s*,? /g, / (?:[ '"])([^' "]+)/ ], // By default the list of paths progeny provides will be limited to files // actually found in the file system. Use this option to get every possible // path progeny thinks a depencency could be located at. potentialDeps: true, // By default progeny will strip all line comments like " skipComments : true ; resolver: function ( depFilename, parentDir, parentFilename ) { if (depFilename.startsWith( '~' )) { var absPath = path.resolve(path.join( '.' , 'node_modules' , depFilename.substr( 1 ))); return path.relative(parentDir, absPath); } }, debug : true };

More Examples

Process a list of files:

var progeny = require ( 'progeny' ); var getDependencies = progeny(progenyConfig); myFiles.forEach( function ( file ) { getDependencies(file.path, file.source, function ( err, deps ) { if (err) throw new Error (err); file.dependencies = deps; }); });

Multiple configs:

var getDefaultDependencies = progeny(); var getCustomDependencies = progeny({ extension : 'foo' , regexp : /([^\s,]+)/ });

Process source code from a string without its file path:

var mySourceString; progeny({ extension : 'less' , rootPath : path.join( 'path' , 'to' , 'project' ) })( null , mySourceString, function ( err, deps ) {});

Change Log

See release notes page on GitHub

License

MIT