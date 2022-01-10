forkpty(3) bindings for node.js. This allows you to fork processes with pseudoterminal file descriptors. It returns a terminal object which allows reads and writes.
This is useful for:
node-pty supports Linux, macOS and Windows. Windows support is possible by utilizing the Windows conpty API on Windows 1809+ and the winpty library in older version.
The full API for node-pty is contained within the TypeScript declaration file, use the branch/tag picker in GitHub (
w) to navigate to the correct version of the API.
var os = require('os');
var pty = require('node-pty');
var shell = os.platform() === 'win32' ? 'powershell.exe' : 'bash';
var ptyProcess = pty.spawn(shell, [], {
name: 'xterm-color',
cols: 80,
rows: 30,
cwd: process.env.HOME,
env: process.env
});
ptyProcess.on('data', function(data) {
process.stdout.write(data);
});
ptyProcess.write('ls\r');
ptyProcess.resize(100, 40);
ptyProcess.write('ls\r');
node-pty powers many different terminal emulators, including:
Do you use node-pty in your application as well? Please open a Pull Request to include it here. We would love to have it in our list.
# Install dependencies and build C++
npm install
# Compile TypeScript -> JavaScript
npm run build
Node.JS 12+ or Electron 8+ is required to use
node-pty.
sudo apt install -y make python build-essential
Xcode is needed to compile the sources, this can be installed from the App Store.
npm install requires some tools to be present in the system like Python and C++ compiler. Windows users can easily install them by running the following command in PowerShell as administrator. For more information see https://github.com/felixrieseberg/windows-build-tools:
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
The following are also needed:
The wiki contains instructions for debugging node-pty.
All processes launched from node-pty will launch at the same permission level of the parent process. Take care particularly when using node-pty inside a server that's accessible on the internet. We recommend launching the pty inside a container to protect your host machine.
Note that node-pty is not thread safe so running it across multiple worker threads in node.js could cause issues.
Automatic flow control can be enabled by either providing
handleFlowControl = true in the constructor options or setting it later on:
const PAUSE = '\x13'; // XOFF
const RESUME = '\x11'; // XON
const ptyProcess = pty.spawn(shell, [], {handleFlowControl: true});
// flow control in action
ptyProcess.write(PAUSE); // pty will block and pause the child program
...
ptyProcess.write(RESUME); // pty will enter flow mode and resume the child program
// temporarily disable/re-enable flow control
ptyProcess.handleFlowControl = false;
...
ptyProcess.handleFlowControl = true;
By default
PAUSE and
RESUME are XON/XOFF control codes (as shown above). To avoid conflicts in environments that use these control codes for different purposes the messages can be customized as
flowControlPause: string and
flowControlResume: string in the constructor options.
PAUSE and
RESUME are not passed to the underlying pseudoterminal if flow control is enabled.
Internal Windows PowerShell error. Loading managed Windows PowerShell failed with error 8009001d.
This happens when PowerShell is launched with no
SystemRoot environment variable present.
This error can occur due to anti-virus software intercepting winpty from creating a pty. To workaround this you can exclude this file from your anti-virus scanning
node-pty\build\Release\winpty-agent.exe
This project is forked from chjj/pty.js with the primary goals being to provide better support for later Node.JS versions and Windows.
Copyright (c) 2012-2015, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License).
Copyright (c) 2016, Daniel Imms (MIT License).
Copyright (c) 2018, Microsoft Corporation (MIT License).