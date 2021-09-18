stream module to enable Streaming API).
var iconv = require('iconv-lite');
// Convert from an encoded buffer to a js string.
str = iconv.decode(Buffer.from([0x68, 0x65, 0x6c, 0x6c, 0x6f]), 'win1251');
// Convert from a js string to an encoded buffer.
buf = iconv.encode("Sample input string", 'win1251');
// Check if encoding is supported
iconv.encodingExists("us-ascii")
// Decode stream (from binary data stream to js strings)
http.createServer(function(req, res) {
var converterStream = iconv.decodeStream('win1251');
req.pipe(converterStream);
converterStream.on('data', function(str) {
console.log(str); // Do something with decoded strings, chunk-by-chunk.
});
});
// Convert encoding streaming example
fs.createReadStream('file-in-win1251.txt')
.pipe(iconv.decodeStream('win1251'))
.pipe(iconv.encodeStream('ucs2'))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('file-in-ucs2.txt'));
// Sugar: all encode/decode streams have .collect(cb) method to accumulate data.
http.createServer(function(req, res) {
req.pipe(iconv.decodeStream('win1251')).collect(function(err, body) {
assert(typeof body == 'string');
console.log(body); // full request body string
});
});
See all supported encodings on wiki.
Most singlebyte encodings are generated automatically from node-iconv. Thank you Ben Noordhuis and libiconv authors!
Multibyte encodings are generated from Unicode.org mappings and WHATWG Encoding Standard mappings. Thank you, respective authors!
Comparison with node-iconv module (1000x256kb, on MacBook Pro, Core i5/2.6 GHz, Node v0.12.0). Note: your results may vary, so please always check on your hardware.
operation iconv@2.1.4 iconv-lite@0.4.7
----------------------------------------------------------
encode('win1251') ~96 Mb/s ~320 Mb/s
decode('win1251') ~95 Mb/s ~246 Mb/s
stripBOM: false in options
(f.ex.
iconv.decode(buf, enc, {stripBOM: false})).
A callback might also be given as a
stripBOM parameter - it'll be called if BOM character was actually found.
addBOM: true option.
This library supports UTF-16LE, UTF-16BE and UTF-16 encodings. First two are straightforward, but UTF-16 is trying to be smart about endianness in the following ways:
defaultEncoding: 'utf-16be' option. Strips BOM unless
stripBOM: false.
addBOM: false to override.
This library supports UTF-32LE, UTF-32BE and UTF-32 encodings. Like the UTF-16 encoding above, UTF-32 defaults to UTF-32LE, but uses BOM and 'spaces heuristics' to determine input endianness.
defaultEncoding: 'utf-32be' option. Strips BOM unless
stripBOM: false.
addBOM: false to override. (
defaultEncoding: 'utf-32be' can also be used here to change encoding.)
When decoding, be sure to supply a Buffer to decode() method, otherwise bad things usually happen.
Untranslatable characters are set to � or ?. No transliteration is currently supported.
Node versions 0.10.31 and 0.11.13 are buggy, don't use them (see #65, #77).
$ git clone git@github.com:ashtuchkin/iconv-lite.git
$ cd iconv-lite
$ npm install
$ npm test
$ # To view performance:
$ node test/performance.js
$ # To view test coverage:
$ npm run coverage
$ open coverage/lcov-report/index.html