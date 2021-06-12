openbase logo
profanities

by words
3.0.0 (see all)

🤬 List of (possible) profane words

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

profanities

Build Coverage Downloads Size

List of lots of profane words.

See cuss for the same words, rated for sureness: how likely they are to be used as either profanity or clean text.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install profanities

Use

import {profanities} from 'profanities'

console.log(profanities.includes('butt')) // true

Use of locale versions

For example, to use French:

import {profanities} from 'profanities/fr'

console.log(profanities.includes('boule')) // true

API

profanities has the following entries in its export map: profanities (English), profanities/ar-latn (Arabic (Latin script)), profanities/es (Spanish), profanities/fr (French), profanities/it (Italian), profanities/pt-br (Portuguese (Brazillian)), profanities/pt-pt (Portuguese (Portugal)).

Each entry exports the identifier profanities. There are no default exports.

profanities

profanities exposes a list of strings (Array.<string>).

Support

profanities supports many profane words and phrases in different languages.

Note that the words listed in profanities might not be profane in certain contexts.

See cuss for the supported terms.

  • buzzwords — List of buzzwords
  • cuss — Map of profane words to a rating of sureness
  • dale-chall — List of familiar American-English words (1995)
  • fillers — List of filler words
  • hedges — List of hedge words
  • spache — List of simple American-English words (1974)
  • weasels — List of weasel words

Contributing

Thanks, contributions are greatly appreciated! 👍 Words and new languages can be added to cuss. After they are added there, this project can be built to include the changes.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

