profanities

List of lots of profane words.

See cuss for the same words, rated for sureness: how likely they are to be used as either profanity or clean text.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install profanities

Use

import {profanities} from 'profanities' console .log(profanities.includes( 'butt' ))

Use of locale versions

For example, to use French:

import {profanities} from 'profanities/fr' console .log(profanities.includes( 'boule' ))

API

profanities has the following entries in its export map: profanities (English), profanities/ar-latn (Arabic (Latin script)), profanities/es (Spanish), profanities/fr (French), profanities/it (Italian), profanities/pt-br (Portuguese (Brazillian)), profanities/pt-pt (Portuguese (Portugal)).

Each entry exports the identifier profanities . There are no default exports.

profanities

profanities exposes a list of strings ( Array.<string> ).

Support

profanities supports many profane words and phrases in different languages.

Note that the words listed in profanities might not be profane in certain contexts.

See cuss for the supported terms.

Contributing

Thanks, contributions are greatly appreciated! 👍 Words and new languages can be added to cuss . After they are added there, this project can be built to include the changes.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer