List of lots of profane words.
See
cussfor the same words, rated for sureness: how likely they are to be used as either profanity or clean text.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install profanities
import {profanities} from 'profanities'
console.log(profanities.includes('butt')) // true
For example, to use French:
import {profanities} from 'profanities/fr'
console.log(profanities.includes('boule')) // true
profanities has the following entries in its export map:
profanities (English),
profanities/ar-latn (Arabic (Latin script)),
profanities/es (Spanish),
profanities/fr (French),
profanities/it (Italian),
profanities/pt-br (Portuguese (Brazillian)),
profanities/pt-pt (Portuguese (Portugal)).
Each entry exports the identifier
profanities.
There are no default exports.
profanities
profanities exposes a list of strings (
Array.<string>).
profanities supports many profane words and phrases in different languages.
Note that the words listed in
profanities might not be profane in certain
contexts.
Thanks, contributions are greatly appreciated! 👍
Words and new languages can be added to
cuss.
After they are added there, this project can be built to include the changes.