A semi-comprehensive list of profanity in English.

Warning don't read the list if you're easily offended. I don't even know what at least half of these words mean.

This includes words from several other lists, with some 'ok words' filtered out.

For other languages, you may wish to check here.

Installation: npm i -S profane-words

Usage:

import words from 'profane-words' const arg = process.argv[ 2 ] if (words.includes(arg.toLowerCase())) { console .warn( 'Watch your mouth.' ) }

All words are lowercased.

Why: disallowing words for whatever reason, probably.

License: WTFPL