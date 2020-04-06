A simple assertion library for server and client side JavaScript. Proclaim can be used with most test frameworks.
const proclaim = require('proclaim');
proclaim.equal(true, false); // throws
You can use Proclaim on the server side with Node.js and npm:
$ npm install proclaim
On the client side, you can either install Proclaim through Bower/Component:
$ bower install proclaim
$ component install rowanmanning/proclaim
or by simply including
proclaim.js in your page:
<script src="path/to/lib/proclaim.js"></script>
In Node.js or using Component, you can include Proclaim in your script by using require:
var proclaim = require('proclaim');
// Or if you prefer to use 'assert' terminology:
var assert = require('proclaim');
Proclaim also works with AMD-style module loaders, just specify it as a dependency.
If you're just including with a
<script>,
proclaim is available as a global variable.
All assertions throw
AssertionError if they fail.
Throw an assertion error.
proclaim.fail('foo', 'bar', 'Foo equals bar', '===');
Assert that
value is truthy.
Assert that
value is falsy.
Assert that
actual == expected.
Assert that
actual != expected.
Assert that
actual === expected.
Assert that
actual !== expected.
Assert that
actual is deeply equal to
expected.
Assert that
actual is not deeply equal to
expected.
Assert that
actual is deeply equal to
expected, as determined by the strict equality operator
===.
Assert that
actual is not deeply equal to
expected, as determined by the strict not equal operator
!==.
Assert that
fn throws an error. If
expected is present then the thrown
error will be tested as follows:
expected is a function, assert that
error instanceof expected
expected is a string, assert that
error.message === expected
expected is a RegExp, assert that
expected.test(error) === true
expected is a function which error is not an instance of, assert that
expected.call({}, error) === true
Assert that
fn does not throw an error. If
expected is present then the assertion is that an error can be thrown, but it does not pass the tests outlined in
proclaim.throws.
Aliases:
proclaim.notThrows
Assert that
typeof actual === expected.
Aliases:
proclaim.typeOf
Assert that
typeof actual !== expected.
Aliases:
proclaim.notTypeOf
Assert that
actual instanceof expected.
Aliases:
proclaim.instanceOf
Assert that
!(actual instanceof expected).
Aliases:
proclaim.notInstanceOf
Assert that
value is an
array.
Assert that
value is not an
array.
Assert that
value is a
boolean.
Assert that
value is not a
boolean.
Assert that
value === true.
Assert that
value === false.
Assert that
value is a
function.
Assert that
value is not a
function.
Assert that
value is
NaN.
Assert that
value is not
NaN.
Assert that
value === null.
Assert that
value !== null.
Assert that
value is a
number.
Assert that
value is not a
number.
Assert that
value is an
object.
Assert that
value is not an
object.
Assert that
value is a
string.
Assert that
value is not a
string.
Assert that
value === undefined.
Assert that
value !== undefined.
Assert that
actual matches the RegExp in
expected.
Assert that
actual does not match the RegExp in
expected.
Assert that
haystack contains
needle. For strings and arrays, this asserts that
indexOf returns a value other than
-1. For objects, this method asserts that
needle is the name of a property on
haystack.
Assert that
haystack does not contain
needle. See proclaim.include.
Aliases:
proclaim.notInclude
Assert that
value.length === expected.
Aliases:
proclaim.lengthOf
Assert that
actual < expected.
Aliases:
proclaim.isBelow
Assert that
actual <= expected.
Assert that
actual > expected.
Aliases:
proclaim.isAbove
Assert that
actual >= expected.
Assert that
fn.length === expected.
Assert that
Math.abs(actual - expected) < (0.5 * Math.pow(10, -precision)).
Assert that
obj[property] is not enumerable.
Assert that
obj[property] is enumerable.
Assert that
fn.name === expected.
I've been frustrated by assertion libraries not working in all the browsers I test my code in (notably IE 6–8). Proclaim is an attempt to achieve the simplicity of Node.js assert with the extra assertions of Chai.
Proclaim implements all of the assertions in CommonJS Unit Testing 1.0 which means it works as a drop-in replacement for the Node.js assert module. It also implements most of Chai's assertions (see here for differences) so you should be able to switch quite easily.
Proclaim implements most of Chai's assertions, but is missing a few. The following Chai assertions are not present in proclaim:
throw - May implement, alias of
throws
property - May implement
notProperty - May implement
deepProperty - May implement
notDeepProperty - May implement
propertyVal - May implement
propertyNotVal - May implement
deepPropertyVal - May implement
deepPropertyNotVal - May implement
operator - Unlikely to implement
closeTo - Unlikely to implement
sameMembers - May implement
sameDeepMembers - May implement
includeMembers - May implement
changes - Unlikely to implement
doesNotChange - Unlikely to implement
increases - Unlikely to implement
doesNotIncrease - Unlikely to implement
decreases - Unlikely to implement
doesNotDecrease - Unlikely to implement
To contribute to Proclaim, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch.
Please write unit tests for your code, and check that everything works by running the following before opening a pull-request:
make ci
To test proclaim in-browser, just open up
test/browser/test.html.
Browsers Proclaim currently supports: Android Browser 2.2–5, Edge 11, Firefox 3.6, Firefox 4–38, Google Chrome 14–43, Internet Explorer 6–11, Safari iOS 3–8.3, Safari 5–8. We use Sauce Labs to automatically test against these browsers, however we're having issues with tunneling. You can view a browser support matrix here.
Proclaim major versions are normally supported for 6 months after their last minor release. This means that patch-level changes will be added and bugs will be fixed. The table below outlines the end-of-support dates for major versions, and the last minor release for that version.
|❔
|Major Version
|Last Minor Release
|Node.js Versions
|Support End Date
|❤️
|3
|N/A
|0.10+
|N/A
|💀
|2
|2.0
|0.6–0.10
|2014-02-02
|💀
|1
|1.5
|0.6–0.10
|2014-01-05
If you're opening issues related to these, please mention the version that the issue relates to.
Proclaim is licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright © 2015, Rowan Manning