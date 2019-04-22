get detailed information about running process and threads on linux machines from node. more than ps/top/iostat alone
var procfs = require('procfs-stats');
var ps = procfs(process.pid);
ps.io(function(err,io){
console.log('my process has done this much io',io);
})
this only works on linux right now i expect. some things may work on other systems that have some support for procfs.
it would be so cool to have a higher level module that unifies system monitoring scripts in such a way as each os specific implementation can export a common interface like this and we can have xplatform monitoring helpers!! does windows have any external process introspection api?!
var ps = procfs(process.pid)
console.log(ps);
{ rchar: '84167',
wchar: '15978',
syscr: '107',
syscw: '47',
read_bytes: '0',
write_bytes: '12288',
cancelled_write_bytes: '0' }
{ pid: '8157',
comm: '(node)',
state: 'R',
ppid: '8156',
pgrp: '8150',
session: '1703',
tty_nr: '34822',
tpgid: '8150',
flags: '4202496',
minflt: '3788',
cminflt: '0',
majflt: '0',
cmajflt: '0',
utime: '8',
stime: '1',
cutime: '0',
cstime: '0',
priority: '20',
nice: '0',
num_threads: '6',
itrealvalue: '0',
starttime: '62912348',
vsize: '910020608',
rss: '3277',
rsslim: '18446744073709551615',
startcode: '4194304',
endcode: '12964340',
startstack: '140736757717536',
kstkesp: '140736757701400',
kstkeip: '140541704641018',
signal: '0',
blocked: '0',
sigignore: '4096',
sigcatch: '16898',
wchan: '18446744073709551615',
nswap: '0',
cnswap: '0',
exit_signal: '17',
processor: '0',
rt_priority: '0',
policy: '0',
delayacct_blkio_ticks: '0',
guest_time: '0',
cguest_time: '0' }
{ size: '222173',
resident: '3342',
share: '1284',
text: '2142',
lib: '0',
data: '215399',
dt: '0' }
{ Name: 'node',
State: 'S (sleeping)',
Tgid: '8157',
Pid: '8157',
PPid: '8156',
TracerPid: '0',
Uid: '1000\t1000\t1000\t1000',
Gid: '1000\t1000\t1000\t1000',
FDSize: '64',
Groups: '4 20 24 27 30 46 109 121 1000 ',
VmPeak: '954740 kB',
VmSize: '888692 kB',
VmLck: '0 kB',
VmPin: '0 kB',
VmHWM: '13464 kB',
VmRSS: '13368 kB',
VmData: '861452 kB',
VmStk: '144 kB',
VmExe: '8568 kB',
VmLib: '4084 kB',
VmPTE: '172 kB',
VmSwap: '0 kB',
Threads: '6',
SigQ: '2/63628',
SigPnd: '0000000000000000',
ShdPnd: '0000000000000000',
SigBlk: '0000000000000000',
SigIgn: '0000000000001000',
SigCgt: '0000000180004202',
CapInh: '0000000000000000',
CapPrm: '0000000000000000',
CapEff: '0000000000000000',
CapBnd: 'ffffffffffffffff',
Cpus_allowed: 'ff',
Cpus_allowed_list: '0-7',
Mems_allowed: '00000000,00000001',
Mems_allowed_list: '0',
voluntary_ctxt_switches: '39',
nonvoluntary_ctxt_switches: '29' }
[ ...
'MANPATH=:/usr/local/avr/man:/usr/local/avr/man',
'LS_OPTIONS=--color=auto',
'npm_config_git=git',
'npm_config_optional=true',
'EDITOR=vim',
'npm_config_email=soldair@',
'npm_config_json=' ]
"/home/soldair/opensource/node-procfs-stats"
these are the args for the command
node test/pid_argv.js --example
[ 'node',
'test/pid_argv.js',
'--example' ]
[ '/proc/8157/fd/0',
'/proc/8157/fd/1',
'/proc/8157/fd/10',
'/proc/8157/fd/2',
'/proc/8157/fd/9' ]
[ '10299', '10300', '10301', '10302', '10303', '10304' ]
the exported function also has these "static" methods.
var thread = ps.thread(tid);
{ cpu:
{ user: '22865094',
nice: '8419',
system: '41080741',
idle: '120838211',
iowait: '31250',
irq: '13',
softirq: '38550',
steal: '0',
guest: '0',
guest_nice: '0' },
cpu0:
{ user: '5417204',
nice: '1535',
system: '8517931',
idle: '32167970',
iowait: '13554',
irq: '10',
softirq: '33485',
steal: '0',
guest: '0',
guest_nice: '0' },
... more cpus
intr: '779069953 10 0 0 ... so many zeros ... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0',
ctxt: '1272813489',
btime: '1389119192',
processes: '104169',
procs_running: '2',
procs_blocked: '0',
softirq: '387055666 39 219612430 63769 2305517 2468782 39 16208198 61170901 82217 85143774' }
{ MemTotal: '1019452',
MemFree: '44328',
MemAvailable: '438588',
Buffers: '110444',
Cached: '233468',
SwapCached: '0',
Active: '745748',
Inactive: '136524',
'Active(anon)': '538432',
'Inactive(anon)': '64',
'Active(file)': '207316',
'Inactive(file)': '136460',
Unevictable: '0',
Mlocked: '0',
SwapTotal: '0',
SwapFree: '0',
Dirty: '25788',
Writeback: '0',
AnonPages: '538432',
Mapped: '76296',
Shmem: '136',
Slab: '75952',
SReclaimable: '65052',
SUnreclaim: '10900',
KernelStack: '2880',
PageTables: '5264',
NFS_Unstable: '0',
Bounce: '0',
WritebackTmp: '0',
CommitLimit: '509724',
Committed_AS: '1070328',
VmallocTotal: '34359738367',
VmallocUsed: '2528',
VmallocChunk: '34359729003',
AnonHugePages: '0',
HugePages_Total: '0',
HugePages_Free: '0',
HugePages_Rsvd: '0',
HugePages_Surp: '0',
Hugepagesize: '2048',
DirectMap4k: '22528',
DirectMap2M: '1026048' }
{ fd: '/proc/8306/fd/2',
path: '/dev/pts/6',
info: { pos: '0', flags: '02100002' },
stat:
{ dev: 11,
mode: 8576,
nlink: 1,
uid: 1000,
gid: 5,
rdev: 34822,
blksize: 1024,
ino: 9,
size: 0,
blocks: 0,
atime: Tue Jan 14 2014 17:19:04 GMT-0800 (PST),
mtime: Tue Jan 14 2014 17:19:04 GMT-0800 (PST),
ctime: Thu Jan 09 2014 14:28:29 GMT-0800 (PST) }
// if its not a regular file path supported by stat stat is false.
{ path: 'pipe:[19705393]',
info: { pos: '0', flags: '02000000' },
stat: false }
{ path: 'anon_inode:[eventfd]',
info: { pos: '0', flags: '02004002' },
stat: false }
[ ....
{ sl: '10:',
local_address: '127.0.0.1:24599',
rem_address: '0.0.0.0:0',
st: '0A',
tx_queue: '00000000',
rx_queue: '00000000',
tr: '00',
'tm->when': '00000000',
retrnsmt: '00000000',
uid: '118',
timeout: '0',
inode: '12881',
_:
{ '12': '1',
'13': '0000000000000000',
'14': '100',
'15': '0',
'16': '0',
'17': '10',
'18': '-1' } } ]
[ { sl: '1186:',
local_address: '127.0.0.1:52011',
rem_address: '0.0.0.0:0',
st: '07',
tx_queue: '00000000',
rx_queue: '00000000',
tr: '00',
'tm->when': '00000000',
retrnsmt: '00000000',
uid: '116',
timeout: '0',
inode: '12576',
ref: '2',
pointer: '0000000000000000',
drops: '0' },
... ]
[ { Num: '0000000000000000:',
RefCount: '00000002',
Protocol: '00000000',
Flags: '00010000',
Type: '0001',
St: '01',
Inode: '12597',
Path: '/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock' },
...]
[{ Interface: 'wlan0:',
bytes: { Receive: '301155854', Transmit: '75294312' },
packets: { Receive: '910966', Transmit: '372927' },
errs: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
drop: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
fifo: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
frame: { Receive: '0' },
compressed: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
multicast: { Receive: '0' },
colls: { Transmit: '0' },
carrier: { Transmit: '0' } },
{ Interface: 'eth0:',
bytes: { Receive: '1202562365', Transmit: '111732378' },
packets: { Receive: '1868620', Transmit: '608933' },
errs: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
drop: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
fifo: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
frame: { Receive: '0' },
compressed: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
multicast: { Receive: '102222' },
colls: { Transmit: '0' },
carrier: { Transmit: '0' } }]
[ { device_number: '1',
device_number_minor: '5',
device: 'ram5',
reads_completed: '0',
reads_merged: '0',
sectors_read: '0',
ms_reading: '0',
writes_completed: '0',
writes_merged: '0',
sectors_written: '0',
ms_writing: '0',
ios_pending: '0',
ms_io: '0',
ms_weighted_io: '0' },
... many disks or disk like things...
{ device_number: '8',
device_number_minor: '0',
device: 'sda',
reads_completed: '255428',
reads_merged: '208748',
sectors_read: '9462489',
ms_reading: '368008',
writes_completed: '1604578',
writes_merged: '735675',
sectors_written: '36575515',
ms_writing: '1680932',
ios_pending: '0',
ms_io: '410844',
ms_weighted_io: '2101936' } ]
[ { Interface: 'wlan0:',
status: '0000',
link: { Quality: '51.' },
level: { Quality: '-59.' },
noise: { Quality: '-256' },
nwid: { 'Discarded packets': '0' },
crypt: { 'Discarded packets': '0' },
frag: { 'Discarded packets': '0' },
retry: { 'Discarded packets': '40' },
misc: { 'Discarded packets': '54' },
beacon: { Missed: '0' } } ]
if(!procfs.works) process.exit('oh no!')