openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

procfs-stats

by Ryan Day
1.0.2 (see all)

get detailed information about running process and threads on linux machines from node. more than ps/top/iostat alone

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

procfs-stats

get detailed information about running process and threads on linux machines from node. more than ps/top/iostat alone


var procfs = require('procfs-stats');
var ps = procfs(process.pid);

ps.io(function(err,io){

  console.log('my process has done this much io',io);

})

this only works on linux right now i expect. some things may work on other systems that have some support for procfs.

hope

it would be so cool to have a higher level module that unifies system monitoring scripts in such a way as each os specific implementation can export a common interface like this and we can have xplatform monitoring helpers!! does windows have any external process introspection api?!

API

procfs(pid)

  • returns PidStats ps
  • PidStats is an object with methods documented blelow with the prefix "ps."

var ps = procfs(process.pid)
console.log(ps);

ps.io(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/io
  • disk io stats

 { rchar: '84167',
  wchar: '15978',
  syscr: '107',
  syscw: '47',
  read_bytes: '0',
  write_bytes: '12288',
  cancelled_write_bytes: '0' }

ps.stat(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/stat
  • mixed detailed process stats
  • calls back with

{ pid: '8157',
  comm: '(node)',
  state: 'R',
  ppid: '8156',
  pgrp: '8150',
  session: '1703',
  tty_nr: '34822',
  tpgid: '8150',
  flags: '4202496',
  minflt: '3788',
  cminflt: '0',
  majflt: '0',
  cmajflt: '0',
  utime: '8',
  stime: '1',
  cutime: '0',
  cstime: '0',
  priority: '20',
  nice: '0',
  num_threads: '6',
  itrealvalue: '0',
  starttime: '62912348',
  vsize: '910020608',
  rss: '3277',
  rsslim: '18446744073709551615',
  startcode: '4194304',
  endcode: '12964340',
  startstack: '140736757717536',
  kstkesp: '140736757701400',
  kstkeip: '140541704641018',
  signal: '0',
  blocked: '0',
  sigignore: '4096',
  sigcatch: '16898',
  wchan: '18446744073709551615',
  nswap: '0',
  cnswap: '0',
  exit_signal: '17',
  processor: '0',
  rt_priority: '0',
  policy: '0',
  delayacct_blkio_ticks: '0',
  guest_time: '0',
  cguest_time: '0' }

ps.statm(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/statm
  • memory stats
  • calls back with an object of mem stats

{ size: '222173',
  resident: '3342',
  share: '1284',
  text: '2142',
  lib: '0',
  data: '215399',
  dt: '0' }

ps.status(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/status
  • mixed process stats with more human friendly formatting

{ Name: 'node',
  State: 'S (sleeping)',
  Tgid: '8157',
  Pid: '8157',
  PPid: '8156',
  TracerPid: '0',
  Uid: '1000\t1000\t1000\t1000',
  Gid: '1000\t1000\t1000\t1000',
  FDSize: '64',
  Groups: '4 20 24 27 30 46 109 121 1000 ',
  VmPeak: '954740 kB',
  VmSize: '888692 kB',
  VmLck: '0 kB',
  VmPin: '0 kB',
  VmHWM: '13464 kB',
  VmRSS: '13368 kB',
  VmData: '861452 kB',
  VmStk: '144 kB',
  VmExe: '8568 kB',
  VmLib: '4084 kB',
  VmPTE: '172 kB',
  VmSwap: '0 kB',
  Threads: '6',
  SigQ: '2/63628',
  SigPnd: '0000000000000000',
  ShdPnd: '0000000000000000',
  SigBlk: '0000000000000000',
  SigIgn: '0000000000001000',
  SigCgt: '0000000180004202',
  CapInh: '0000000000000000',
  CapPrm: '0000000000000000',
  CapEff: '0000000000000000',
  CapBnd: 'ffffffffffffffff',
  Cpus_allowed: 'ff',
  Cpus_allowed_list: '0-7',
  Mems_allowed: '00000000,00000001',
  Mems_allowed_list: '0',
  voluntary_ctxt_switches: '39',
  nonvoluntary_ctxt_switches: '29' }

ps.env(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/environ
  • calls back with the array of environment variables as they were defined when the process started.

[ ...
  'MANPATH=:/usr/local/avr/man:/usr/local/avr/man',
  'LS_OPTIONS=--color=auto',
  'npm_config_git=git',
  'npm_config_optional=true',
  'EDITOR=vim',
  'npm_config_email=soldair@',
  'npm_config_json=' ]

ps.cwd(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/cwd
  • calls back with the working directory of the process when it was started

"/home/soldair/opensource/node-procfs-stats"

ps.argv(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/cmdline
  • calls back with an array of command line arguments used to run the target process

these are the args for the command node test/pid_argv.js --example

[ 'node',
  'test/pid_argv.js',
  '--example' ]

ps.fds(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/fds
  • returns an array of paths to file descriptors in the procfs fds directory for this process.

[ '/proc/8157/fd/0',
  '/proc/8157/fd/1',
  '/proc/8157/fd/10',
  '/proc/8157/fd/2',
  '/proc/8157/fd/9' ]

ps.threads(cb)

  • from /proc/pid/tasks
  • calls back with an array of the ids/names of each task in the procfs task dir for that pid.

[ '10299', '10300', '10301', '10302', '10303', '10304' ]

ps.thread(tid)

  • returns PidStats object for taskid

the exported function also has these "static" methods.


var thread = ps.thread(tid);

procfs.cpu(cb)

  • from /proc/stat
  • calls back with an object like this

{ cpu:
   { user: '22865094',
     nice: '8419',
     system: '41080741',
     idle: '120838211',
     iowait: '31250',
     irq: '13',
     softirq: '38550',
     steal: '0',
     guest: '0',
     guest_nice: '0' },
  cpu0:
   { user: '5417204',
     nice: '1535',
     system: '8517931',
     idle: '32167970',
     iowait: '13554',
     irq: '10',
     softirq: '33485',
     steal: '0',
     guest: '0',
     guest_nice: '0' },
  ... more cpus
  intr: '779069953 10 0 0 ... so many zeros ... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0',
  ctxt: '1272813489',
  btime: '1389119192',
  processes: '104169',
  procs_running: '2',
  procs_blocked: '0',
  softirq: '387055666 39 219612430 63769 2305517 2468782 39 16208198 61170901 82217 85143774' }

procfs.meminfo(cb)

  • from /proc/meminfo
  • calls back with an object like this

{ MemTotal: '1019452',
  MemFree: '44328',
  MemAvailable: '438588',
  Buffers: '110444',
  Cached: '233468',
  SwapCached: '0',
  Active: '745748',
  Inactive: '136524',
  'Active(anon)': '538432',
  'Inactive(anon)': '64',
  'Active(file)': '207316',
  'Inactive(file)': '136460',
  Unevictable: '0',
  Mlocked: '0',
  SwapTotal: '0',
  SwapFree: '0',
  Dirty: '25788',
  Writeback: '0',
  AnonPages: '538432',
  Mapped: '76296',
  Shmem: '136',
  Slab: '75952',
  SReclaimable: '65052',
  SUnreclaim: '10900',
  KernelStack: '2880',
  PageTables: '5264',
  NFS_Unstable: '0',
  Bounce: '0',
  WritebackTmp: '0',
  CommitLimit: '509724',
  Committed_AS: '1070328',
  VmallocTotal: '34359738367',
  VmallocUsed: '2528',
  VmallocChunk: '34359729003',
  AnonHugePages: '0',
  HugePages_Total: '0',
  HugePages_Free: '0',
  HugePages_Rsvd: '0',
  HugePages_Surp: '0',
  Hugepagesize: '2048',
  DirectMap4k: '22528',
  DirectMap2M: '1026048' }

procfs.fd(fdPath,cb)

  • from /proc/pid/fds/fd and /proc/pid/fdinfo
  • fdPath is the full path
  • calls back with an object
  • stat is an fs.Stats object
  • full path to file.
  • in the case of a socket a string "socket[inode]" or some such will be returned. you can lookup the inode in the net.tcp||udp||unix table for even more info!

{ fd: '/proc/8306/fd/2',
  path: '/dev/pts/6',
  info: { pos: '0', flags: '02100002' },
  stat:
   { dev: 11,
     mode: 8576,
     nlink: 1,
     uid: 1000,
     gid: 5,
     rdev: 34822,
     blksize: 1024,
     ino: 9,
     size: 0,
     blocks: 0,
     atime: Tue Jan 14 2014 17:19:04 GMT-0800 (PST),
     mtime: Tue Jan 14 2014 17:19:04 GMT-0800 (PST),
     ctime: Thu Jan 09 2014 14:28:29 GMT-0800 (PST) }

// if its not a regular file path supported by stat stat is false.

{ path: 'pipe:[19705393]',
  info: { pos: '0', flags: '02000000' },
  stat: false }

{ path: 'anon_inode:[eventfd]',
  info: { pos: '0', flags: '02004002' },
  stat: false }

procfs.tcp(cb)

  • from /proc/net/tcp
  • the tcp connection table as an array
  • used to count connections/servers and get throughput per active connection
  • note "extra" fields that appear after inode in the text file for tcp connections are placed under the _ key which is an object keyed off of the field offset of the value
[ ....
  { sl: '10:',
    local_address: '127.0.0.1:24599',
    rem_address: '0.0.0.0:0',
    st: '0A',
    tx_queue: '00000000',
    rx_queue: '00000000',
    tr: '00',
    'tm->when': '00000000',
    retrnsmt: '00000000',
    uid: '118',
    timeout: '0',
    inode: '12881',
    _:
     { '12': '1',
       '13': '0000000000000000',
       '14': '100',
       '15': '0',
       '16': '0',
       '17': '10',
       '18': '-1' } } ]

procfs.udp(cb)

  • from /proc/net/udp
  • the udp connection table as an array
  • used to count listeners/server and get throughput

[ { sl: '1186:',
    local_address: '127.0.0.1:52011',
    rem_address: '0.0.0.0:0',
    st: '07',
    tx_queue: '00000000',
    rx_queue: '00000000',
    tr: '00',
    'tm->when': '00000000',
    retrnsmt: '00000000',
    uid: '116',
    timeout: '0',
    inode: '12576',
    ref: '2',
    pointer: '0000000000000000',
    drops: '0' },
    ... ]

procfs.unix(cb)

  • from /proc/net/unix
  • the unix socket table as an array
[ { Num: '0000000000000000:',
    RefCount: '00000002',
    Protocol: '00000000',
    Flags: '00010000',
    Type: '0001',
    St: '01',
    Inode: '12597',
    Path: '/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock' },
  ...]

procfs.net(cb)

  • from /proc/net/dev
  • calls back with and array of all network devices along with stats

  [{ Interface: 'wlan0:',
    bytes: { Receive: '301155854', Transmit: '75294312' },
    packets: { Receive: '910966', Transmit: '372927' },
    errs: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    drop: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    fifo: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    frame: { Receive: '0' },
    compressed: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    multicast: { Receive: '0' },
    colls: { Transmit: '0' },
    carrier: { Transmit: '0' } },
  { Interface: 'eth0:',
    bytes: { Receive: '1202562365', Transmit: '111732378' },
    packets: { Receive: '1868620', Transmit: '608933' },
    errs: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    drop: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    fifo: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    frame: { Receive: '0' },
    compressed: { Receive: '0', Transmit: '0' },
    multicast: { Receive: '102222' },
    colls: { Transmit: '0' },
    carrier: { Transmit: '0' } }]

procfs.disk(cb)

  • from /proc/diskstats
  • call back format: cb(false, data, buf), where data looks like below

[ { device_number: '1',
    device_number_minor: '5',
    device: 'ram5',
    reads_completed: '0',
    reads_merged: '0',
    sectors_read: '0',
    ms_reading: '0',
    writes_completed: '0',
    writes_merged: '0',
    sectors_written: '0',
    ms_writing: '0',
    ios_pending: '0',
    ms_io: '0',
    ms_weighted_io: '0' },
  ... many disks or disk like things...
  { device_number: '8',
    device_number_minor: '0',
    device: 'sda',
    reads_completed: '255428',
    reads_merged: '208748',
    sectors_read: '9462489',
    ms_reading: '368008',
    writes_completed: '1604578',
    writes_merged: '735675',
    sectors_written: '36575515',
    ms_writing: '1680932',
    ios_pending: '0',
    ms_io: '410844',
    ms_weighted_io: '2101936' } ]

procfs.wifi(cb)

  • from /proc/net/wireless
  • calls back with wifi defices and stats
[ { Interface: 'wlan0:',
    status: '0000',
    link: { Quality: '51.' },
    level: { Quality: '-59.' },
    noise: { Quality: '-256' },
    nwid: { 'Discarded packets': '0' },
    crypt: { 'Discarded packets': '0' },
    frag: { 'Discarded packets': '0' },
    retry: { 'Discarded packets': '40' },
    misc: { 'Discarded packets': '54' },
    beacon: { Missed: '0' } } ]

procfs.works === true||false

  • fs.exists on /proc
  • if the procfs can be accessed this value is true

if(!procfs.works) process.exit('oh no!')

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial