get detailed information about running process and threads on linux machines from node. more than ps/top/iostat alone

var procfs = require ( 'procfs-stats' ); var ps = procfs(process.pid); ps.io( function ( err,io ) { console .log( 'my process has done this much io' ,io); })

this only works on linux right now i expect. some things may work on other systems that have some support for procfs.

hope

it would be so cool to have a higher level module that unifies system monitoring scripts in such a way as each os specific implementation can export a common interface like this and we can have xplatform monitoring helpers!! does windows have any external process introspection api?!

API

returns PidStats ps

PidStats is an object with methods documented blelow with the prefix "ps."

var ps = procfs(process.pid) console .log(ps);

from /proc/pid/io

disk io stats

{ rchar : '84167' , wchar : '15978' , syscr : '107' , syscw : '47' , read_bytes : '0' , write_bytes : '12288' , cancelled_write_bytes : '0' }

from /proc/pid/stat

mixed detailed process stats

calls back with

{ pid : '8157' , comm : '(node)' , state : 'R' , ppid : '8156' , pgrp : '8150' , session : '1703' , tty_nr : '34822' , tpgid : '8150' , flags : '4202496' , minflt : '3788' , cminflt : '0' , majflt : '0' , cmajflt : '0' , utime : '8' , stime : '1' , cutime : '0' , cstime : '0' , priority : '20' , nice : '0' , num_threads : '6' , itrealvalue : '0' , starttime : '62912348' , vsize : '910020608' , rss : '3277' , rsslim : '18446744073709551615' , startcode : '4194304' , endcode : '12964340' , startstack : '140736757717536' , kstkesp : '140736757701400' , kstkeip : '140541704641018' , signal : '0' , blocked : '0' , sigignore : '4096' , sigcatch : '16898' , wchan : '18446744073709551615' , nswap : '0' , cnswap : '0' , exit_signal : '17' , processor : '0' , rt_priority : '0' , policy : '0' , delayacct_blkio_ticks : '0' , guest_time : '0' , cguest_time : '0' }

from /proc/pid/statm

memory stats

calls back with an object of mem stats

{ size : '222173' , resident : '3342' , share : '1284' , text : '2142' , lib : '0' , data : '215399' , dt : '0' }

from /proc/pid/status

mixed process stats with more human friendly formatting

{ Name : 'node' , State : 'S (sleeping)' , Tgid : '8157' , Pid : '8157' , PPid : '8156' , TracerPid : '0' , Uid : '1000\t1000\t1000\t1000' , Gid : '1000\t1000\t1000\t1000' , FDSize : '64' , Groups : '4 20 24 27 30 46 109 121 1000 ' , VmPeak : '954740 kB' , VmSize : '888692 kB' , VmLck : '0 kB' , VmPin : '0 kB' , VmHWM : '13464 kB' , VmRSS : '13368 kB' , VmData : '861452 kB' , VmStk : '144 kB' , VmExe : '8568 kB' , VmLib : '4084 kB' , VmPTE : '172 kB' , VmSwap : '0 kB' , Threads : '6' , SigQ : '2/63628' , SigPnd : '0000000000000000' , ShdPnd : '0000000000000000' , SigBlk : '0000000000000000' , SigIgn : '0000000000001000' , SigCgt : '0000000180004202' , CapInh : '0000000000000000' , CapPrm : '0000000000000000' , CapEff : '0000000000000000' , CapBnd : 'ffffffffffffffff' , Cpus_allowed : 'ff' , Cpus_allowed_list : '0-7' , Mems_allowed : '00000000,00000001' , Mems_allowed_list : '0' , voluntary_ctxt_switches : '39' , nonvoluntary_ctxt_switches : '29' }

from /proc/pid/environ

calls back with the array of environment variables as they were defined when the process started.

[ ... 'MANPATH=:/usr/local/avr/man:/usr/local/avr/man' , 'LS_OPTIONS=--color=auto' , 'npm_config_git=git' , 'npm_config_optional=true' , 'EDITOR=vim' , 'npm_config_email=soldair@' , 'npm_config_json=' ]

from /proc/pid/cwd

calls back with the working directory of the process when it was started

"/home/soldair/opensource/node-procfs-stats"

from /proc/pid/cmdline

calls back with an array of command line arguments used to run the target process

these are the args for the command node test/pid_argv.js --example

[ 'node' , 'test/pid_argv.js' , '--example' ]

from /proc/pid/fds

returns an array of paths to file descriptors in the procfs fds directory for this process.

[ '/proc/8157/fd/0' , '/proc/8157/fd/1' , '/proc/8157/fd/10' , '/proc/8157/fd/2' , '/proc/8157/fd/9' ]

from /proc/pid/tasks

calls back with an array of the ids/names of each task in the procfs task dir for that pid.

[ '10299' , '10300' , '10301' , '10302' , '10303' , '10304' ]

returns PidStats object for taskid

the exported function also has these "static" methods.

var thread = ps.thread(tid);

from /proc/stat

calls back with an object like this

{ cpu : { user : '22865094' , nice : '8419' , system : '41080741' , idle : '120838211' , iowait : '31250' , irq : '13' , softirq : '38550' , steal : '0' , guest : '0' , guest_nice : '0' }, cpu0 : { user : '5417204' , nice : '1535' , system : '8517931' , idle : '32167970' , iowait : '13554' , irq : '10' , softirq : '33485' , steal : '0' , guest : '0' , guest_nice : '0' }, ... more cpus intr : '779069953 10 0 0 ... so many zeros ... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0' , ctxt : '1272813489' , btime : '1389119192' , processes : '104169' , procs_running : '2' , procs_blocked : '0' , softirq : '387055666 39 219612430 63769 2305517 2468782 39 16208198 61170901 82217 85143774' }

from /proc/meminfo

calls back with an object like this

{ MemTotal : '1019452' , MemFree : '44328' , MemAvailable : '438588' , Buffers : '110444' , Cached : '233468' , SwapCached : '0' , Active : '745748' , Inactive : '136524' , 'Active(anon)' : '538432' , 'Inactive(anon)' : '64' , 'Active(file)' : '207316' , 'Inactive(file)' : '136460' , Unevictable : '0' , Mlocked : '0' , SwapTotal : '0' , SwapFree : '0' , Dirty : '25788' , Writeback : '0' , AnonPages : '538432' , Mapped : '76296' , Shmem : '136' , Slab : '75952' , SReclaimable : '65052' , SUnreclaim : '10900' , KernelStack : '2880' , PageTables : '5264' , NFS_Unstable : '0' , Bounce : '0' , WritebackTmp : '0' , CommitLimit : '509724' , Committed_AS : '1070328' , VmallocTotal : '34359738367' , VmallocUsed : '2528' , VmallocChunk : '34359729003' , AnonHugePages : '0' , HugePages_Total : '0' , HugePages_Free : '0' , HugePages_Rsvd : '0' , HugePages_Surp : '0' , Hugepagesize : '2048' , DirectMap4k : '22528' , DirectMap2M : '1026048' }

from /proc/pid/fds/fd and /proc/pid/fdinfo

fdPath is the full path

calls back with an object

stat is an fs.Stats object

full path to file.

in the case of a socket a string "socket[inode]" or some such will be returned. you can lookup the inode in the net.tcp||udp||unix table for even more info!

{ fd : '/proc/8306/fd/2' , path : '/dev/pts/6' , info : { pos : '0' , flags : '02100002' }, stat : { dev : 11 , mode : 8576 , nlink : 1 , uid : 1000 , gid : 5 , rdev : 34822 , blksize : 1024 , ino : 9 , size : 0 , blocks : 0 , atime : Tue Jan 14 2014 17 : 19 : 04 GMT -0800 (PST), mtime : Tue Jan 14 2014 17 : 19 : 04 GMT -0800 (PST), ctime : Thu Jan 09 2014 14 : 28 : 29 GMT -0800 (PST) } { path : 'pipe:[19705393]' , info : { pos : '0' , flags : '02000000' }, stat : false } { path : 'anon_inode:[eventfd]' , info : { pos : '0' , flags : '02004002' }, stat : false }

from /proc/net/tcp

the tcp connection table as an array

used to count connections/servers and get throughput per active connection

note "extra" fields that appear after inode in the text file for tcp connections are placed under the _ key which is an object keyed off of the field offset of the value

[ .... { sl : '10:' , local_address : '127.0.0.1:24599' , rem_address : '0.0.0.0:0' , st : '0A' , tx_queue : '00000000' , rx_queue : '00000000' , tr : '00' , 'tm->when' : '00000000' , retrnsmt : '00000000' , uid : '118' , timeout : '0' , inode : '12881' , _ : { '12' : '1' , '13' : '0000000000000000' , '14' : '100' , '15' : '0' , '16' : '0' , '17' : '10' , '18' : '-1' } } ]

from /proc/net/udp

the udp connection table as an array

used to count listeners/server and get throughput

[ { sl : '1186:' , local_address : '127.0.0.1:52011' , rem_address : '0.0.0.0:0' , st : '07' , tx_queue : '00000000' , rx_queue : '00000000' , tr : '00' , 'tm->when' : '00000000' , retrnsmt : '00000000' , uid : '116' , timeout : '0' , inode : '12576' , ref : '2' , pointer : '0000000000000000' , drops : '0' }, ... ]

from /proc/net/unix

the unix socket table as an array

[ { Num : '0000000000000000:' , RefCount : '00000002' , Protocol : '00000000' , Flags : '00010000' , Type : '0001' , St : '01' , Inode : '12597' , Path : '/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock' }, ...]

from /proc/net/dev

calls back with and array of all network devices along with stats

[{ Interface : 'wlan0:' , bytes : { Receive : '301155854' , Transmit : '75294312' }, packets : { Receive : '910966' , Transmit : '372927' }, errs : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, drop : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, fifo : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, frame : { Receive : '0' }, compressed : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, multicast : { Receive : '0' }, colls : { Transmit : '0' }, carrier : { Transmit : '0' } }, { Interface : 'eth0:' , bytes : { Receive : '1202562365' , Transmit : '111732378' }, packets : { Receive : '1868620' , Transmit : '608933' }, errs : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, drop : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, fifo : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, frame : { Receive : '0' }, compressed : { Receive : '0' , Transmit : '0' }, multicast : { Receive : '102222' }, colls : { Transmit : '0' }, carrier : { Transmit : '0' } }]

from /proc/diskstats

call back format: cb(false, data, buf), where data looks like below

[ { device_number : '1' , device_number_minor : '5' , device : 'ram5' , reads_completed : '0' , reads_merged : '0' , sectors_read : '0' , ms_reading : '0' , writes_completed : '0' , writes_merged : '0' , sectors_written : '0' , ms_writing : '0' , ios_pending : '0' , ms_io : '0' , ms_weighted_io : '0' }, ... many disks or disk like things... { device_number : '8' , device_number_minor : '0' , device : 'sda' , reads_completed : '255428' , reads_merged : '208748' , sectors_read : '9462489' , ms_reading : '368008' , writes_completed : '1604578' , writes_merged : '735675' , sectors_written : '36575515' , ms_writing : '1680932' , ios_pending : '0' , ms_io : '410844' , ms_weighted_io : '2101936' } ]

from /proc/net/wireless

calls back with wifi defices and stats

[ { Interface : 'wlan0:' , status : '0000' , link : { Quality : '51.' }, level : { Quality : '-59.' }, noise : { Quality : '-256' }, nwid : { 'Discarded packets' : '0' }, crypt : { 'Discarded packets' : '0' }, frag : { 'Discarded packets' : '0' }, retry : { 'Discarded packets' : '40' }, misc : { 'Discarded packets' : '54' }, beacon : { Missed : '0' } } ]

fs.exists on /proc

if the procfs can be accessed this value is true